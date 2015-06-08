Creative Porch Railing Ideas to Boost Safety and Style

Complete your outdoor living space with a railing that's both practical and beautiful. Choose the best front porch railing for your home with this guide to popular materials and designs.

Porch railings are a key component that completes your outdoor living space. Most importantly, these safety features serve the practical purpose of keeping people and pets from falling off a raised porch. Additionally, the porch railing design supplies an integral part of a home's exterior aesthetic, helping to reinforce an architectural style or add a decorative accent to the facade. Front porch railings can also establish boundaries between the landscape and home.

Whether you're remodeling an existing porch or building a new porch, it's important to consider the safety of your porch railing design first. Railings are generally required for porches that are raised more than 30 inches off the ground, but you might still want to install a railing on a lower porch for extra safety or aesthetic reasons. In most cases, the top of the handrail should be at least 36 inches from the porch floor, and the material should be sturdy enough to support people leaning against it. Make sure to check with your local building department to ensure your porch railing complies with all requirements. Once you've familiarized yourself with local codes, you can get creative with porch railing materials and designs. Use these porch railing ideas to help you find a style that suits your needs.

Top Porch Railing Materials

You can choose from a range of materials and designs to maximize the use of your porch railings. Here's a rundown of the most popular porch railing materials.

Wood Porch Railings

Both untreated and pressure-treated wood can be used for porch railings. Either type can be stained or painted, but all wood porch railing must be regularly maintained. Note that pressure-treated wood is more resistant to weather- or insect-related stressors. Wood porch railings can also be adorned with carvings and other details for added decoration.

Metal Porch Railings

Metal porch railings can be made of wrought iron, aluminum, and steel, including stainless-steel cable and galvanized wire mesh. This porch railing idea works with a variety of styles and can be either decorative or unadorned. Metal railing can be painted or feature a finish that's baked on, but they will require maintenance such as cleaning and refinishing.

Glass Porch Railings

Glass porch railings are typically installed in large pieces, which are tempered to prevent shattering. This style creates a sleek, contemporary look, but keep in mind that it might need more cleaning than other types of porch railings.

Composite, PVC, or Vinyl Porch Railings

These types of porch railing materials are often used to mimic the look of wood without the susceptibility to moisture or insects. These can also be painted to match an exterior facade.

More Porch Railing Ideas

Porch railings can also be made of unique materials including sturdy branches or vintage pieces combined in interesting ways. Some homes rely on a distinctive material, such as stucco, to establish a certain style, and that might appear on porch railings, as well.

Porch Railing Design Ideas

The first priority to deciding on a front porch railing design is to focus on function. Determine how high the railings need to be in order to establish safety and how divided or unbroken they should be in order to create a specific boundary. Once those aspects have been decided, the design opportunities for porch railings, including those made from traditional materials, are nearly endless. Ideas for customizing your porch railing include: