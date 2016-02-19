30 Pretty Porch Ideas for the Perfect At-Home Escape

When planning your porch, consider the style of your house and how you'll want to use the space. Do you want screens? A dining table? How about lighting? Answering all of these questions will help you determine the size, shape, and layout of the porch. For a front porch, plan for it to be at least 8 feet deep and 16-20 feet wide. Have an electrician install any outdoor circuits, outlets, and switches for electronics.