30 Pretty Porch Ideas for the Perfect At-Home Escape
Bring Nature In
The ideal summer entertaining space combines the best of indoors (comfortable and bug-free) and outdoors (green and breezy). This screen porch does exactly that using DIY projects, casual decor, and plants. A trellis made from wood slats painted green supports potted climbing mandevilla plants to obscure what’s outside and still let in light.
Farmhouse Porch Furniture
Create a farmhouse porch with casual style, an open design, and cool comfort. Relaxed decor adds style without overshadowing your porch's natural architecture. This porch features black and white rocking chairs, rustic pendant porch lights, and simple farmhouse furniture.
Mid-century Modern Porch Decor
Covered porch ideas span from cottage style to contemporary. Add a modern vibe to a summer porch design with retro patio furniture and a geometric area rug. A basic mid-century pendant provides lighting for late-night entertaining.
The Pink Moment
Coral color flashes across the Ojai, CA, sky most nights at dusk. It’s called the Pink Moment and, though fleeting, it left an impression in this covered and screened porch. Building on the freshly painted navy-black floors and flat white walls, the space was animated with rosy pink on an exterior door, a rug, and throw pillows.
Light and Breezy
Create airy summer porch decor by incorporating furniture with slim silhouettes. Wicker and bamboo designs are easy to move indoors and outdoors with the changing season, plus they keep small porches bright and lofty. When considering screen porch plans, look for designs with windows that stretch from floor to ceiling to visually expand your space.
The Right Proportion
The right proportion of fruity pastel furnishings and accents turns this cool, shady porch into a warm, comfy retreat. A 60:30:10 ratio of three neighboring hues keeps the scene tranquil. Light pink covers the largest area for a calm foundation. Yellow appears on roughly a third of the surfaces for a warm layer, and small doses of vivid fuchsia add contrast.
Tons of Texture
Add dimension to your porch with different textures and patterns. Lots of wood—in different grains and beam sizes—creates contrast without getting cluttered. Accessorize with common colors but different patterns, like graphic black-and-white striped pillows and geometric porch rugs.
Consider New Colors
Porch ideas for summer don't have to be complicated. Sometimes a simple swap of the color palette can make your design feel fresh again. With a neutral base of gray and beige, it's easy to inject little pops of color, like the citrus tones of lemon and lime featured on the seating of this summer porch.
To Dine For
A dream porch should be designed around function. This particular space was built for outdoor dining. Wall-to-wall screens keep bugs at bay, while a vintage white dining set welcomes guests for a cozy summer meal.
Happy Hues
Looking for porch paint ideas? Try a pretty mix of pastels. A gray painted floor and white surroundings allow splashes of turquoise, pink, and violet to do the talking. Chippy finishes give this summer porch pretty patina.
Boho Porch Inspiration
If you're decorating a patio for summer, look for materials that can withstand rain, mist, dew, and humidity. Covered front porch designs, as well as screened-in porches, allow for more variety in fabrics. This bohemian-inspired open porch features a Mediterranean rug, leather pouf, wooden room divider, and macrame lighting for interesting texture.
Pretty Porch Swing
Pretty yet practical, porch swings are a fun addition to any outdoor area. Family and friends of all ages will enjoy curling up with a good book or gently rocking to the summer breeze. Add extra appeal to your porch swing with a bright coat of paint—plus some funky throw pillows—to welcome guests before they even step through the door.
Casual Fun
The vibrant colors on the furnishings and pillows energize the dark wood of this covered porch. The lively mix of colors balances the rich tones of the wood ceiling and shingle siding. A colorful and cozy swing bed keeps the space casual and fun.
High Porch Ceiling
The view from your porch is breathtaking, so why not enjoy it year-round? The screens on this covered porch make it easy to stay cozy on cooler nights, while a vaulted ceiling keeps you dry. A vintage chandelier adds charm and gentle porch lighting.
Let There Be Light
Consider adding skylights to bring extra sources of light to a dark porch. For extra circulation, vent the skylights to increase airflow. This porch also includes glass-front doors that boost the amount of light passing from exterior to interior spaces.
Create a Theme
Bright colors and a weathered patina welcome visitors to this cheery porch. Flea market finds, such as an old stepladder, a detailed mirror, and a pair of directors' chairs, give the space an eclectic vibe. To ensure collected accessories look unified, choose a consistent color palette and stick to it throughout the entire space.
Natural Extension
Create a seamless transition to an outdoor sitting area by paying the same attention to detail as you would when decorating indoors. Here, the variation in tile size adds interest and a subtle hint of pattern to this clean porch design, columns add architectural support and a classical vibe, and a beaded-board ceiling adds texture. Two porch ceiling fans circulate air and keep the space cool and refreshing.
Year-Round Use
If you live in a more temperate climate, enjoy your porch throughout the year by adding screens and a fireplace. Here, light-color bricks on the fireplace surround echo the surfacing of the home. The hearth is surrounded by plenty of seating, ensuring a large group of guests can enjoy the comforts of the porch fireplace.
Summer Porch Inspiration
Make over a covered porch to fit the season by copying this home's summer porch decorating ideas. Bring out colorful pillows and a plush swing cushion for cozy seating. Vibrant flowers and summer patio plants bring nature into the mix. A pallet coffee table on casters allows for entertaining on the fly.
Spark a Conversation
To be supremely functional, the best-designed front porches have conversation areas—one seat across from another, some facing out to the yard, some facing in toward the house. Those seats should be relaxing and welcoming, as well as suited to your personal preference. This screen porch has the look and feel of a living room with pillow-adorned wicker furniture and a fireplace.
Lay the Plans
When planning your porch, consider the style of your house and how you'll want to use the space. Do you want screens? A dining table? How about lighting? Answering all of these questions will help you determine the size, shape, and layout of the porch. For a front porch, plan for it to be at least 8 feet deep and 16-20 feet wide. Have an electrician install any outdoor circuits, outlets, and switches for electronics.
Moving Out Back
Bring a party outdoors by extending living space off the back of your home. This simple porch design features beautiful stone tiling and brick trim tiles, classic columns, and French doors. The furniture looks airy with exposed legs, which also helps make the most of the small space.
Finding Inspiration
Consider your home's architectural style and incorporate those elements into your porch design. The classic design of this porch perfectly complements the home's Italian villa-inspired style. Rounded archways and heavy stone surfacing create a comfortable, rustic setting. Plenty of lighting and a large fireplace ensure gatherings can last well into the night.
Blending In
Capture the beauty of woodland surroundings with a porch built among the trees. This home's woodsy surroundings are carried onto the porch through weathered wooden ceiling beams and furniture built from tree branches and sticks. Simple fabric ensures the focus will be on the great outdoors rather than the porch decor.
Setting a Style
If you live in an older home, look to the structure's original elements for porch inspiration. Comfortable wicker furniture blends seamlessly with this home's horizontal railings and barn red exterior. The throw pillows keep the color palette consistent and are a welcoming accent to the seating area.
Space-Savers
Even if your porch is tiny, you can still make it functional. This small porch design idea makes the most of its narrow space with a long, skinny table and slender chairs. Window screens ensure this beachfront porch can be used all year long, rain or shine.
All in the Details
Give a plain porch a boost of personality with the right details. This cottage-inspired porch design owes its look to a beaded-board ceiling, cool color palette, and eclectic furniture. To keep the vibe natural, electrical lighting is replaced with a hanging lantern and an army of candles.