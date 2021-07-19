How to Paint a Porch for Upgraded Outdoor Living

Paint not only adds instant curb appeal to your porch, but it also provides a layer of protection, too, safeguarding wood from foot traffic, spills, and storms. Whether your porch was previously painted or you’re working with bare wood, the prep work is much the same. The key in both cases is taking the necessary steps before you paint.

“Be sure to take the time to prep,” says Brittany Griffith, assistant product manager of concrete coatings for Valspar. “Most coating failure comes from lack of proper prep.” Indeed, preparation is the bulk of the work, and the more thorough you can be, the better. However, the steps below are not entirely prescriptive—the condition of your porch will determine how much cleaning and repair need to be done before painting.

The type of paint you choose will also influence how you apply it. It’s important to read the manufacturer’s instructions for all primers, paints, and cleaners used—before and during the process—to make sure you prep surfaces and apply paint to your porch in the best way. To paint a concrete porch floor, check out these easy-to-follow steps. Otherwise, follow our step-by-step tutorial, below, for instructions on painting a wood porch in a weekend.

Before You Begin: If it’s possible your porch was last painted around 1978 or earlier, it may be lead-based paint. To take proper precautions, you should have it tested before beginning any work.