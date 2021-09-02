Upgrade Your Patio Space with This Outdoor Loveseat That's More Than $100 Off for Labor Day
Cool fall days are ideal for relaxing on the front porch. If you're looking for outdoor furniture or an alternative to the classic porch swing, you might want to try a patio loveseat that's functional, stylish, and comfortable. One of the best options at an affordable price is the Walker Edison Rendezvous Wooden Patio Loveseat that's currently $104 off for Amazon's Labor Day Sale.
Made of acacia hardwood, the stylish loveseat has a beautiful grained appearance with a classic slatted wood design. Not only do the slats look nice, but they're also highly functional, allowing a breeze to filter through on warmer days. Additionally, the solid wood frame is weather-resistant, so it won't rot after a drizzle, making it perfect for a porch or front entryway.
Reviewers say the bench is "easy on the eyes," with a slightly arched back and curved armrests that make it extremely comfortable to sit on. Its cream-colored polyester seat cushion also adds to its charm and provides cozy seating. You'll also love that the neutral colors provide a blank canvas, so you can add throw pillows or blankets that you already have to complete your porch decor this season. (And don't forget to add a few pumpkins this fall!)
While the loveseat is perfect for smaller areas, it's also available as a set complete with a coffee table and chairs. Choose from brown or dark brown stain for a natural look or go with gray for a more modern aesthetic. Either way, reviewers say they get "lots of compliments" on it.
"Love this patio love seat," writes one Amazon shopper. "Very easy to put together, took maybe a half-hour. Love the look of the wood with natural variations in color. The cushion is comfortable, and the tie-downs are a smart idea. Love the completed look of this bench."
"The bench is perfect for our front porch," writes another. "It seems sturdy and was relatively easy to construct even though I first attached the back incorrectly. Our porch is covered and protected from the elements, so I'm sure it will last for a very long time."
Spruce up your porch this fall on a budget with the Walker Edison Rendezvous Wooden Patio Loveseat while it's on sale for Labor Day.