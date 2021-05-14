The Best Outdoor Furniture Sets at Target That Cost as Little as $130
Whether you’re in the market for a new outfit, groceries, home decor, or outdoor furniture, Target is a go-to destination for practically anything you could need. And with temperatures on the rise, now is the time to get your patio ready for the season with a new conversation set—of which Target has a huge selection. Below, you’ll find furniture for outdoor spaces of every size, including more options to seat two people and sets that can fit as many as five guests for summer entertaining.
Shop 7 Outdoor Conversation Sets from Target:
- Monroe Four-Piece Patio Conversation Set, $930
- Skylark Three-Piece Rocking Patio Set, $550
- Beacon Hill Three-Piece Patio Sectional with Chaise, $650
- Metal Slat Three-Piece Patio Bistro Set, $130
- Latigo Three-Piece Patio Sectional Seating Set, $900
- Kaufmann Five-Piece Patio Fire Conversation Set, $1,319
- Tucker Patio Conversation Set, $500
Along with a variety of styles to match any type of decor, our collection of top Target patio sets also includes a wide range of prices—including a simple three-piece bistro set for just $130. But if you’re in the market for a more luxurious patio conversation set, you might find yourself eyeing the Monroe wicker armchairs, loveseat, and coffee table, which is a great choice for larger decks and patios. Read on to browse more of the best outdoor furniture at Target.
Monroe Four-Piece Patio Conversation Set
If you’re planning to keep your patio furniture outside year-round, you’ll want something that’s weather-resistant, like this four-piece set from Monroe. It includes two armchairs, a loveseat, and a coffee table—each made with durable steel frames and all-weather wicker. The outdoor furniture set seats up to four adults comfortably. Choose from three cushion colors (tan, navy, and gray), for a cozy space to enjoy the outdoors with friends and family.
One reviewer said the chairs have “a nice rocking motion ... The cushions are super comfy and thick, not like the typical cheap patio cushions. They’re great quality, sturdy, and very heavy-duty. I’m very happy with this purchase. I also ordered the seat covers to keep the life of the furniture and cushions.”
Buy It: Monroe Four-Piece Patio Conversation Set, $930
Skylark Three-Piece Rocking Patio Set
Having a small outdoor space doesn’t mean you have to settle for folding chairs or cheap plastic furniture; instead, upgrade to this three-piece rocking patio set. It comes with two swivel rocking chairs with extra thick seat and back cushions as well as a side table. The steel furniture frame is rust-resistant, but the cushions should be covered or brought inside during the off-season and on rainy days. The cushions are available in black or white, which means they’ll be easy to pair with any outdoor throw pillows you already have.
“The cushions are the most comfortable outdoor cushions I have sat on (almost feels like down material); they are larger than I thought (in a good way). LOVE them,” said one satisfied customer.
Buy It: Skylark Three-Piece Rocking Patio Set, $550
Beacon Hill Three-Piece Patio Sectional with Chaise
Sometimes all you need is an outdoor sofa to complete your patio, and that’s where this Beacon Hill sectional comes in. Not only is it a spacious sectional for up to five people, but it also has a built-in chaise lounger that can be tilted up or down, making it great for soaking up the sun. Plus, it comes with all the tools you’ll need for a simple assembly process, and the $650 price point is affordable compared to many other sectionals.
“I’ve been so happy with this couch so far. It was really easy to assemble and I was surprised that the only piece that needed assembly is the corner seat; the others come fully built,” one reviewer wrote. “It's very comfortable and I LOVE the chaise lounge option. I really love this piece and it's perfect for my small patio!”
Buy It: Beacon Hill Three-Piece Patio Sectional with Chaise, $650
Metal Slat Three-Piece Patio Bistro Set
The most budget-friendly conversation set on our list shouldn’t be overlooked; the bright blue color and simple design are timeless and durable enough to withstand multiple seasons of use. The Target bistro set comes with two chairs and a table, all of which are foldable, lightweight, and portable, so they’re easy to store and move around your outdoor space as you please. The frames are made from powder-coated galvanized steel that’s rust-resistant and quick-drying.
The best part about this super affordable outdoor furniture set is you can purchase all three pieces together for just $130. And since there’s no assembly required, it arrives at your doorstep ready to use.
Buy It: Metal Slat Three-Piece Patio Bistro Set, $130
Latigo Three-Piece Patio Sectional Seating Set
This adorable sofa and lounge chair combo is a great addition to any patio as it provides a cozy place to relax in the afternoon sun. It even comes with a matching coffee table to hold beverages, snacks, or a card game. The entire set is rust- and weather-resistant, so you can leave it out all year long without worry. Note: Assembly is required, and you’ll need your own tools to put it together properly.
“Love the style and it’s the perfect size for my terrace. I use the items separately and they look great,” said a five-star reviewer.
Buy It: Latigo Three-Piece Patio Sectional Seating Set, $900
Kaufmann Five-Piece Patio Fire Conversation Set
There’s nothing better than sitting on the patio in the evening with a warm fire, and if you don’t want to deal with gathering wood and lighting one yourself, a gas fire pit is a great option. This modern five-piece furniture set includes a 42-inch gas fire pit that looks great between the two wooden armchairs and matching sofa (shown). Plus, the rectangular shape of the fire pit allows for extra room to set down beverages. Each piece is sold separately, so you can opt to mix and match, but we’d recommend buying the entire collection to give your patio a modern, cohesive look.
“Love this, and looks great on our patio! I'm a fan of wood fires, but this is perfect for nights when we don't have a lot of time,” wrote one satisfied customer. “I ordered new patio furniture at the same time, so the other bonus is no sparks to burn holes in the new cushions.”
Buy It: Kaufmann Five-Piece Patio Fire Conversation Set, from $1,319
Tucker Patio Conversation Set
Whether you’re living the minimalist lifestyle or simply don’t have space for a large patio set, this two-piece outdoor furniture combo might be the perfect fit. It includes a wicker sofa (shown) and a matching faux rattan ottoman that can be used to kick your feet up or hold a plate of snacks. The sofa comes with a comfortable water-repellant cushion, but we suggest adding an outdoor pillow and throw blanket to make the space even more inviting. The matching sofa and ottoman are sold separately, so don’t forget to add both to your virtual cart to complete the set.
“Once we put it out on our back patio it immediately made our space look nicer and feel more high-end,” one person said. “I already have purchased a cover for it to help keep it looking brand new for as long as possible (even without [the cover] the metal is coated and the wicker is a plastic-like material so it'll last a long time).”
Buy It: Tucker Patio Conversation Set, $500