The Best Outdoor Furniture Sets at Target That Cost as Little as $130

If you’re planning to keep your patio furniture outside year-round, you’ll want something that’s weather-resistant, like this four-piece set from Monroe. It includes two armchairs, a loveseat, and a coffee table—each made with durable steel frames and all-weather wicker. The outdoor furniture set seats up to four adults comfortably. Choose from three cushion colors (tan, navy, and gray), for a cozy space to enjoy the outdoors with friends and family.

One reviewer said the chairs have “a nice rocking motion ... The cushions are super comfy and thick, not like the typical cheap patio cushions. They’re great quality, sturdy, and very heavy-duty. I’m very happy with this purchase. I also ordered the seat covers to keep the life of the furniture and cushions.”

Buy It: Monroe Four-Piece Patio Conversation Set, $930