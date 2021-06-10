Perfect Your Backyard Barbecues with This Easy-to-Use Grill

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Spark One Grill is perfect for beginning grillers and grill masters alike. Plus, you can save $100 with our exclusive discount code.

Grilling season is upon us, which means plenty of barbecues to soak up the amazing weather with families and friends. Choosing the right grill for your backyard cookouts can be intimidating-there are tons of factors to consider, including size, price, style, and fuel type. In addition to so many options, once you find the perfect grill, you have to learn how to use it.

one spark grill in black in backyard Credit: Courtesy of Spark One Grill

Buy It: Spark One Starter Bundle ($999, $100 off with code BHG100)

Spark Grills, based out of Boulder, Colorado, is taking the guesswork out of grilling with their design-forward, precision "charcoal" grill. Measuring 45 x 42.5 x 23.5 inches, the grill weighs 105 pounds and features a double-walled porcelain enameled steel kettle that is built to last. The Spark One Grill comes on a steel cart with a convenient side table.

Unlike other charcoal grills, which can be messy and hard to light, the Spark One Grill plugs into a standard three-prong outlet and has an easy push-button ignition that lights a proprietary charcoal briquette (aptly named Briq) without having to add any lighter fluid. "Like a gas grill, all I have to do is flip a switch to turn it on. The electric ignitor fires up a specialized charcoal Briq that gives food the smoky, grilled flavor I love," says Sheena Chihak, food editor at Better Homes & Gardens.

Even better, we have an exclusive discount for Better Homes & Gardens readers to help you save on the Spark One Grill. Now through July 10, you can get $100 off the Spark One Starter Bundle (usually $999) using the discount code: BHG100.

The Spark One Starter Bundle comes in four colors: black, cream, sage, and slate. The black grill is available now, and the other three colors will be restocked on July 1. The bundle includes everything you need to get started grilling. Along with the grill, you get an assortment of 8 charcoal Briqs, two temperature probes, and an 18 x 24-inch bamboo cutting board with a grooved perimeter well that collects any juices or scraps. It fits perfectly onto the grill's side table, so you won't have to worry about anything falling off the table or getting in the way of your grilling.

The grill preheats in just a few minutes, and you'll get a notification on Spark's companion app (compatible with Apple and Android phones) when it's hot and ready for food. Just like an oven, you can control the grill's cooking temperature with an adjustable dial. Set and hold the temperature from 250°F all the way up to 900°F.

The secret to hitting the perfect temperature every time is the stainless-steel temperature probes. They connect directly to the grill kettle and pair with the app, so you can monitor the cooking temperature and the food temperature right from your phone. You can set up the app to get alerts when your food is ready to come off of the grill.

Spark's natural-wood charcoal Briq system allows for the smokey charcoal flavor that you can't get with propane. The Briqs, which come in an assortment for various cooking temperatures, are simple to load and easy to clean up. Spark's new "Low & Slow" Briq is perfect for low-temperature cooking; it's designed to burn 6-8 hours for tender meats that fall apart when they're ready to eat.