5 Smokeless Fire Pits That Let You Enjoy Bonfires Without the Irritating Smoke

These specially designed fire pits allow you to relax outdoors without getting smoke in your eyes or on your clothes.

One of my favorite fall activities is gathering around a bonfire with family or friends, each of us snuggled under a blanket while we roast marshmallows and trade stories. A roaring fire makes cool evenings feel pleasantly cozy, and it would be a near-perfect autumn activity if not for the pesky smoke that irritates my eyes and makes my clothes stink afterward. Fortunately, recent upgrades to fire pit designs might make this a problem of the past.

Smokeless fire pits feature a unique, highly efficient design to produce a cleaner burn with minimal smoke. They typically feature a double-walled design that allows smoke to rise through the gap between the walls and exit through air holes at the top of the fire pit. This creates a two-part combustion process in which the smoke that results from burning fuel "reburns" before it escapes into the air. Although these fire pits might still release some smoke, it's significantly less than that of a traditional campfire, which means you don't have to spend the evening shifting your chair around to dodge clouds of smoke.