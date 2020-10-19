5 Smokeless Fire Pits That Let You Enjoy Bonfires Without the Irritating Smoke
These specially designed fire pits allow you to relax outdoors without getting smoke in your eyes or on your clothes.
One of my favorite fall activities is gathering around a bonfire with family or friends, each of us snuggled under a blanket while we roast marshmallows and trade stories. A roaring fire makes cool evenings feel pleasantly cozy, and it would be a near-perfect autumn activity if not for the pesky smoke that irritates my eyes and makes my clothes stink afterward. Fortunately, recent upgrades to fire pit designs might make this a problem of the past.
Smokeless fire pits feature a unique, highly efficient design to produce a cleaner burn with minimal smoke. They typically feature a double-walled design that allows smoke to rise through the gap between the walls and exit through air holes at the top of the fire pit. This creates a two-part combustion process in which the smoke that results from burning fuel "reburns" before it escapes into the air. Although these fire pits might still release some smoke, it's significantly less than that of a traditional campfire, which means you don't have to spend the evening shifting your chair around to dodge clouds of smoke.
Smokeless fire pits also allow you to use less fuel while enjoying more heat from the flames. By achieving a more complete burn, they leave behind less ash to clean up after your bonfire dies down, too. Try one of these top-rated smokeless fire pits for a more relaxing bonfire without all that irritating smoke or messy ash.
Measuring 27 inches in diameter, this smokeless fire pit is great for building a roaring backyard bonfire. It's made of heavy-duty stainless steel and works with real firewood to create virtually smoke-free flames. Great for roasting marshmallows or hot dogs, the unit can keep a fire going for several hours.
Buy It: BREEO Double Flame Smokeless Outdoor Fire Pit ($499, Amazon)
At less than $100, this is one of the most affordable smokeless fire pits available. The two-part design features a handle on each side that lets you quickly dump out ashes once the unit is cool. It weighs less than 5 pounds and includes a carrying bag, making it easy to take on-the-go or pack away for the season. The fire pit works best for burning wood pellets (sold separately).
Buy It: INNO STAGE Smokeless Fire Bowl Pit ($97, Amazon)
With a lightweight, compact design, this smokeless fire pit is ideal for small backyard patios, camping trips, or tailgating. The 15-pound unit comes with a convenient carrying case and requires no assembly to set up. It measures about 15 inches in diameter, so it works best with wood chunks or firewood that has been cut to a smaller size.
Buy It: Solo Stove Ranger Outdoor Fire Pit ($300, Amazon)
Ideal for backyard use, this 24-inch smokeless fire pit creates enough warmth for several people to gather around. Best for burning wood pellets, it collects the ashes in a stand below the main unit so cleanup is simple. A carrying case helps you easily pack it up and take it with you.
Buy It: Blue Sky Outdoor Living Patio Pellet Fire Pit ($230, Amazon)
If you love cooking over an open flame, this is the smokeless fire pit for you. It comes with a grill attachment that can rotate 360 degrees and adjusts vertically to customize your campfire cooking experience. The stainless-steel unit measures 20 inches in diameter and takes about five minutes to assemble.
Buy It: SUNCOO Smokeless Fire Pit ($270, Amazon)
