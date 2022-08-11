7 Outdoor Wall Decor Ideas to Spruce Up Your Space

Your outdoor space is an extension of your home, so don't be afraid to decorate exterior walls the same way you dress up indoor ones. Whether it's a welcoming sign on your front porch or an accent wall behind a cozy patio hangout, there are so many ways to incorporate wall decor into your outdoor spaces.

Before you start decorating, consider how you want the space to feel. If you want to add greenery to a patio, try adding an accent wall of mounted planters. If your deck is most often used for tailgate parties and backyard barbecues, go with temporary seasonal decor that can be easily set up and taken down. Below, we've rounded up our favorite outdoor wall decor ideas to help you customize your outdoor space.

Rebekah Photography

1. Seasonal Patio Decor

Turn your back porch into a tropical summer oasis with an arrangement of faux palm leaves. An assortment of plastic leaves will make your outdoor area feel like a vacation getaway, even if you're in the middle of the suburbs. Add a few potted plants and cozy seating to complete the look—and don't forget the spa water!

Adam Albright

2. Front Porch Wall Decor

Wreaths and seasonal doormats aren't the only ways to greet guests at the end of your walkway. This stained wood plaque turns practical front porch elements, like a mailbox and lighting, into statement art. To make your own, attach a sconce light, mailbox, and planter to a stained board or palette, then hang it on the wall of your porch. If you don't keep a mailbox on your front porch, you can swap it out for a chalkboard sign to showcase welcome greetings instead.

Dominique Vorillon

3. Temporary Outdoor Decor

Outdoor decorations don't have to be permanent—especially if they aren't weather-resistant. Before your next burger bash, decorate your deck or patio wall with a seasonal banner that can easily be hung from small hooks installed on the wall. If you entertain often, consider hiding permanent hooks behind a pair of light fixtures for easy decorating. Hang the colors of your favorite football team during tailgate season, or swap out seasonal designs as you host year-round get-togethers.

Marty Baldwin

4. DIY Plant Wall

Think outside traditional accessories when it comes to outdoor wall decor. The fence of this outdoor patio space is decorated with an assortment of live plants to create one large focal piece. It's an easy way to add greenery if you don't have a large yard, and it adds color to what would otherwise be a boring blank wall.

Julie Soefer

5. Wood Sign for Front Porch

Decorate your front porch with a large welcome sign. It's an easy way to decorate a large area of plain siding, and you can customize it however you like. Use paint and stencils to add your family name, house number, or a seasonal greeting to a blank wood palette board that can be hung above a cozy seating area.

David Land

6. Outdoor Mirror

In the same way you use a mirror to make an indoor space feel larger, you can utilize a mirror to make a small outdoor patio or screened-in porch feel less cramped. Like any other item meant for indoor use, you'll want to be sure the mirror is hung in a covered area to avoid damage from the elements. Or look for a mirror that's specifically designed for outdoor use.

Kritsada Panichgul

7. Outdoor Pegboard

While your outdoor space should feel like a part of your home, it often requires items and supplies that aren't used indoors. Create storage for your outdoor entertaining essentials that doubles as pretty wall decor. A pegboard with shelves is the perfect place to store colorful drinkware, and a large serving bowl or patterned tray acts as a centerpiece. Place a few small plants or succulents on the shelves to add even more color and tie the display in with surrounding greenery.