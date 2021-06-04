Walmart Is Having a Big Sale on Fire Pits Right Now—Prices Start at $65
Creating an inviting outdoor space is key to summer entertaining. Outdoor rugs and trendy wicker egg chairs are great to get started, but the best way to welcome guests on cool summer nights is by warming them up around an outdoor fire pit. Plus, nothing beats that campfire smell.
Fire pits also help extend the outdoor season, keeping you warm through the fall and during the early days of spring. There are so many styles available that easily pair with your other patio pieces, whether you want wooden, stone, or metal details. Plus, many outdoor fire pits come with safety features to help protect guests from flames.
These beautiful outdoor focal points can be pricey, so we're thrilled to see so many gorgeous, high-quality fire pits on sale at Walmart right now. We rounded up nine discounted customer favorites to shop below, with prices starting at only $65. Add one to your cart now before summer starts—and before prices jump back up.
Solo Stove Bonfire with Stand
This portable fire pit has an impressive 4.7-star rating. Its laser-cut holes allow air to move through the pit, which helps logs burn and contains smoke. Plus, the included stand allows you to instantly set it up wherever you'd like.
Buy It: Solo Stove Bonfire with Stand, $280 (originally $420)
Hex-Shaped Steel Fire Pit
The deep, wide bowl of this backyard fire pit can hold enough wood to keep the fire burning all evening long. The flame-retardant spark guard keeps everyone safe from floating debris, while the lattice design on the hexagonal fire pit allows them to see the magic of the flames inside.
Buy It: Best Choice Products Hex-Shaped Steel Fire Pit, $100 (originally $160)
Modern Gas Fire Pit
A sleek, modern take on the backyard fire pit, this rust-resistant design is fueled by a hidden propane tank, which eliminates smoke and allows for easy ignition. The straight-line open flame over the included glass beads provides an upscale look for outdoor gatherings.
Buy It: Better Homes and Gardens Carter Hills Gas Fire Pit, $400 (originally $500)
Wood-Burning Wildlife Fire Ring
This decorative fire ring is built for telling stories around. The wildlife details complement rustic cabin aesthetics and add a homey touch to an existing fire pit, while the 36-inch heat-resistant steel ring contains embers and keeps everyone safe.
Buy It: Generic Wood Burning Wildlife Fire Ring, $30 (originally $50)
Patio Fire Pit Bowl
Small enough to fit on narrow patios, this fire pit doubles down on space-saving tactics with a built-in shelf for chopped wood. The fire pit bowl also includes a grate for grilling.
Buy It: Best Choice Products Patio Fire Pit Bowl, $65 (originally $85)
Rectangular Outdoor Fire Pit
This 36-inch wood burner was built to enjoy while roasting marshmallows, searing burgers, and grilling hot dogs. The heavy-duty pit is only 30 pounds, making it an optional camping companion.
Buy It: Sunnydaze Northland Outdoor Fire Pit, $155 (originally $194)
Cocktail Table Fire Pit
Another compact option, this bronze fire pit includes a cover. When the flames aren't going, you can use the surface for holding drinks. It also has a rack below for logs.
Buy It: Fire Sense Cocktail Table Fire Pit, $232 (originally $265)
Copper-Finish Outdoor Fire Pit Bowl
The rustic copper bowl of this fire pit is as durable as it is stylish, and it comes with a matching fire poker. The finish is built to withstand the elements for years to come. The included screen ensures safety for everyone around it.
Buy It: Sunnydaze Large Copper Finish Outdoor Fire Pit Bowl, $200 (originally $249)
Ceramic Tile-Top Fire Pit
If you have a patio or walkway with paver stones or tiles, this fire pit is a good aesthetic match. It includes a safety mesh screen lid, a log grate, and a poker.
Buy It: Axxonn Tuscan Ceramic Tile Top Fire Pit, $100 (originally $118)