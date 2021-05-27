This Patio Set Looks Expensive But It’s Less Than $150 at Walmart
Summer is meant for relaxing, and on the sunniest days, there's no better spot to catch some rays and kick back than in your own backyard, especially if you've got a nice patio setup. Think your outdoor furniture needs an upgrade, but don't want to spend a ton of money on a new set? Walmart shoppers have found the perfect affordable patio set: the Mainstay Alexandra Square Patio Set.
With two gray chairs and a matching side table, the trio has everything you need to enjoy the summer comfortably while elevating your backyard aesthetic. The chairs are made from a durable steel material and designed with a woven backing to promote ventilation, which is perfect for particularly warm days. The chairs also come with weatherproof cushions, which reviewers say are built to last and incredibly cozy. The side table features a strong, impact-absorbing tempered glass top. Oh, and the patio set only costs $147!
Buy It: Mainstays Alexandra Square Patio Set ($147, Walmart)
The budget-friendly patio set has earned a 4.5-star rating from Walmart shoppers, who have left it hundreds of glowing reviews, praising everything from its stylish look and durable construction to its easy-to-assemble, comfortable design and smooth delivery. Many shared that its compact size fits well on most porches, balconies, decks, and patios, even small ones.
One reviewer raved that the trio looks even better in person. "This is an excellent piece of furniture," they wrote. "Very well made, easy to put together, reasonably priced, and looks fantastic! It is so much prettier than the pictures. If you are thinking about buying this item… just do it you will love it!"
Curious about how the patio set holds up in the rain? One shopper shared that despite the furniture's lightweight profile, each piece was a trooper during an intense storm. "I was a little skeptical that it would not stay together, but it seems to be sturdy," the reviewer began. "In fact, the set held up quite nicely in the four-day wind and heavy rainstorm that happened as soon as I set them outside."
Give your backyard a refresh with the Mainstays Alexandra Square Patio Set. Walmart reviewers agree that its under-$150 price tag is hard to beat.