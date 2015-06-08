Whether it's in the middle of the yard or sunken into the center of a patio, this DIY firepit will help extend the outdoor living season into the cooler months. Angled pavers make it simple to create a perfect circle, and gravel at the bottom helps level the bottom of the firepit and keeps the fire contained to the pit. You can adjust the size of the firepit by arranging the pavers to have more of the longer edges facing in. Follow our step-by-step instructions to build a firepit in just one weekend.