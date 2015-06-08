How to Make an Easy Firepit in a Weekend

Get ready for months of outdoor entertaining around your own ring of fire. Build an easy firepit your whole family will enjoy for years to come.

Updated July 12, 2021
Read step by step instructions after the video.

Whether it's in the middle of the yard or sunken into the center of a patio, this DIY firepit will help extend the outdoor living season into the cooler months. Angled pavers make it simple to create a perfect circle, and gravel at the bottom helps level the bottom of the firepit and keeps the fire contained to the pit. You can adjust the size of the firepit by arranging the pavers to have more of the longer edges facing in. Follow our step-by-step instructions to build a firepit in just one weekend.

  • Working time 5 hrs
  • Start to finish 2 days
  • Difficulty Kind of Easy
  • Involves Digging
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Outline DIY Firepit

Site the pit on a flat area about 12 feet in diameter. Place the stake at the center of your desired circle (ours is 56 inches in diameter), tie the spray-paint can to a string attached to the stake, and mark a circle. Dig out the dirt within the circle to about 18 inches deep.

Warning

Before installing an open firepit, check local codes and beware of any burning bans.

Step 2

Create Level Base

Fill the pit with 6 inches of gravel. Rake smooth and tamp after each load to make a solid base. Then spread a layer of course sand over the gravel, tamp, and check that it's level.

Step 3

Mark Inner Circle

Use the stake, string, and paint to mark an inner circle guide for placing the first layer of retaining-wall units. Our inner circle is 38 inches in diameter. If you're using a fire ring, place it to be in line with the painted circle.

Step 4

Place First Row

Place the first row of retaining-wall units in a circle. Use the mallet to set them in the sand and gravel. Check that it's level from side to side and front to back after you place each unit.

Variation

If you are using cheaper pavers, use a metal ring as a liner. The ring can help you form a base and keep the layers of stone straight, as well as making the pit last longer by protecting the pavers from crumbling.

Step 5

Finish Rows

Add the second row of retaining-wall units. Many products feature a groove on the bottom and a ridge on top, allowing the rows to interlock. Add the top row of blocks and glue in place with the concrete adhesive. Make sure the blocks are clean and dry before you apply the adhesive.

You can also use flat, finishing pavers on top of the regular pavers for a sleek, professional look. Adhere them to the top row as you did on the rows below.

Step 6

Optional: Install Ground Pavers

To surround the pit with pavers, first create a 6-inch gravel base topped with 1 inch of course concrete sand. Lay the pavers in the pattern of your choice. After the pavers are in place, install a plastic or aluminum-edge restraint. Sweep concrete sand into the joints until the joints are full. Compact the surface with a hand-compactor or rent a plate contractor.

Warning

Make sure a firepit is installed away from potential fire hazards, such as wood decks, shrubbery, fuel tanks, or any structures.

