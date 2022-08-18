Home Improvement Ideas Porches & Outdoor Rooms Outdoor Rooms This Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug Is Exactly What Your Front Porch Needs for Fall—and It's Up to 57% Off Did we mention prices start at $16? By Lily Gray Lily Gray Instagram Lily Gray is an Associate eCommerce Home Editor for Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2020, covering the best products in the home and lifestyle spaces. As a shopping expert, Lily has spent the last few years testing products and researching trends in home decor, furniture, cleaning, organizing, kitchenware, home improvement, and gardening. Previously, she was a Home and Shopping writer for the Dotdash Meredith news and deals eCommerce team, and contributed to PEOPLE, Real Simple, Food & Wine, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Shape, and All Recipes. Lily attended Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism and Mass Communications and Political Science. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on August 18, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Even though we're still enjoying the last few weeks of summer, we can't help but get excited for fall. With so many retailers dropping their fall decor collections, it takes a lot of willpower to avoid those pumpkin-shaped jars and apple cider-scented candles. While stocking up on decorative items for your kitchen and living room is a must, we're making the case for dressing up your front porch this fall. Most fall front door decorations include pumpkins, mums, and wreaths, but nothing brings it all together like an outdoor rug that will anchor the look—and we found the perfect area rug to adorn your space. Enter: The Earthall Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug, which can elevate a front porch just like an indoor rug would dress up a living room. And it's on sale for up to 57% off right now. The outdoor rug is an Amazon best-seller because of its durable construction and eye-catching design. The low-pile rug is made from cotton, making it soft to the touch and easy to wipe your feet on. It's water-absorbent and stands up against the elements, so it'll stay fresh as the seasons change. You can clean it with regular vacuuming, and it's even safe to put in the washing machine and dryer on low. It lays beautifully on its own, but you can take your decor to the next level by layering it with a fall-inspired doormat. Courtesy of Amazon Buy It: Earthall Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug, (from $17, Amazon) More than 4,800 Amazon shoppers have given the rug a five-star rating, and one reviewer even said, "[It] makes our house a home." Another shopper who said it handles the weather well and was easy to wash also noted, "This accent rug adds an extra special touch to my front porch." You can choose from six sizes and colors to decorate any front door space. Almost all of the styles are on sale for up to 57% off, but this deal is sure to go quick. Since prices start at $16, snagging this outdoor rug ahead of fall is a no-brainer. Courtesy of Amazon Buy It: Earthall Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug, (from $16, Amazon) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit