This Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug Is Exactly What Your Front Porch Needs for Fall—and It's Up to 57% Off

Even though we're still enjoying the last few weeks of summer, we can't help but get excited for fall. With so many retailers dropping their fall decor collections, it takes a lot of willpower to avoid those pumpkin-shaped jars and apple cider-scented candles. While stocking up on decorative items for your kitchen and living room is a must, we're making the case for dressing up your front porch this fall.

Most fall front door decorations include pumpkins, mums, and wreaths, but nothing brings it all together like an outdoor rug that will anchor the look—and we found the perfect area rug to adorn your space. Enter: The Earthall Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug, which can elevate a front porch just like an indoor rug would dress up a living room. And it's on sale for up to 57% off right now.

The outdoor rug is an Amazon best-seller because of its durable construction and eye-catching design. The low-pile rug is made from cotton, making it soft to the touch and easy to wipe your feet on. It's water-absorbent and stands up against the elements, so it'll stay fresh as the seasons change. You can clean it with regular vacuuming, and it's even safe to put in the washing machine and dryer on low. It lays beautifully on its own, but you can take your decor to the next level by layering it with a fall-inspired doormat.

Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: Earthall Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug, (from $17, Amazon)

More than 4,800 Amazon shoppers have given the rug a five-star rating, and one reviewer even said, "[It] makes our house a home." Another shopper who said it handles the weather well and was easy to wash also noted, "This accent rug adds an extra special touch to my front porch."

You can choose from six sizes and colors to decorate any front door space. Almost all of the styles are on sale for up to 57% off, but this deal is sure to go quick. Since prices start at $16, snagging this outdoor rug ahead of fall is a no-brainer.

Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: Earthall Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug, (from $16, Amazon)