Update Your Porch or Patio with Our Best DIY Outdoor Furniture Ideas
Make a Concrete-Block Outdoor Bar
An outdoor bar is a perfect piece for putting your personality or entertaining style on display. Add an outdoor bar to your deck or patio in just an afternoon by building one yourself. This DIY bar is made from concrete blocks, so it won't put a huge dent in your wallet and it will stand up to strong winds and dreary weather.
Make a Porch Swing
Porch swings are a fun (and functional) addition to any outdoor area. Add extra appeal to your porch swing with a bright coat of paint—plus some funky throw pillows—to welcome guests before they even step through the door. Instead of buying an expensive model from the store, try your hand at building one yourself.
Make an Industrial Bar Cart
Few things make a party run smoother on your porch than a well-stocked bar cart. Purchased bar carts often come with a hefty price tag, but you can make an industrial-style rolling bar cart for much less. To make this affordable furniture project, you thread metal pipes through three wood boards (simply twist to secure in place) and add casters.
DIY Pipe Patio Seating
Combine cedar decking boards with industrial pipes to build contemporary outdoor seating. The modern lines of this DIY patio chair fit well with existing furniture of any style. Paint or stand the boards for a custom look.
Easy Folding Camp Stools
Make it easier for guests to sit and stay awhile with DIY camp stools. Hardware-store pipes and fittings create the base, while sturdy exterior-grade fabric forms the seat. Hang them on mounted hooks when not in use.
Potting Station Meets Planter
This DIY planter box helps you grow your garden while adding storage to your outdoor space. The upper level serves as a container for your favorite seasonal varieties and features a string trellis to encourage vining plants. Below, a shelf stays at the ready for a watering can, pots, gloves, or other supplies.
DIY Hanging Swing
Make your backyard the envy of the neighborhood with this stylish swinging chair. Soft green paint and sisal rope add cottage charm to the weekend carpentry project. Once you've finished assembling, all you need is a large tree branch (at least 8 inches in diameter) to hang it from.
Outdoor Party Station
Store all your summer entertaining essentials in one central location with this DIY outdoor bar. The secret to its design? Two store-bought barstools! Simply place shelving across the lower rungs as well as the seats to create both storage and a prep surface. Hang pegboard on the wall above for all the cocktail tools you need for a summer soirée.
Create a Kid Hangout
Give your children a stylish shady spot with a backyard tepee tent you can build in an hour. The best part? You can make the fabric roof from spare twin sheets! Leave the dowels unglued so you can easily disassemble the shady shelter once colder weather arrives.
Add Storage to a Storage-Bought Bin
Rethink a store-bought container to maximize outdoor storage. Vertical dividers and small add-ons, like a mounted basket on magnetic hooks, make the most of a large storage chest. Paint it a bright color for a vibrant backyard.
DIY Industrial Outdoor Coffee Table
Now that you have outdoor seating, you need a place to set your drinks (or rest your feet)! This DIY outdoor coffee table incorporates storage below for drinks, magazines, or other entertaining essentials. Simply lift off the center of the surface for easy access.
Make a Pallet Coffee Table
Cheery paint transforms ordinary home-supply items, including wood pallets and concrete half blocks, into a spacious and handy outdoor coffee table. Make two for a push-together, low-slung dining spot. Patterned throw pillows unify the multiple furniture colors.
Upgrade a Potting Table
Refashioning a few wood pallets into a rustic potting bench takes just a few hours and gives you lots of work space. Open shelves offer plenty of storage, and hooks—added as needed—keep tools at the ready. The back wall of the potting bench even has enough space for a decorative display of your favorite plants.
Create Colorful Focal Points and Accents
Add low-cost punch to your outdoor spaces with a pretty assembly of accents. Pair painted terra-cotta pots with color painted outdoor furniture. To add color variation, consider painting patio furniture a fun collection of colors, courtesy of inexpensive spray paint.
Refresh a Rolling Cart
Just because a piece of furniture is designated for one particular use doesn't mean you can't repurpose it. This bright metal desk on casters becomes a sturdy outdoor cart or a dining table for two. For seating: Look for throwaway items, such as wide logs, that withstand the wear and tear of outdoor life.
Colorful DIY Garden Bench
Built-in planters and a simple construction method make this garden bench made from an old paneled door a go-to project for even the most novice DIYer. Not only does this project boost seating, but it also has planters built right in for shrubs or other container-friendly plants. A trio of trellises behind the bench supplies both height and pattern for the low-slung seating space.
Seating Plus Storage
For bright, inexpensive color, turn to alternative items—here, bedsheets—for sun-blocking shades on a deck, patio, or pergola. Vintage finds are easily transformed into extra seating and storage for outdoor spaces: A found trunk becomes ottoman, coffee table, and storage bench, thanks to bright paint, casters, and a cushion covered in a pretty patterned fabric.
Rolling Coffee Table
Off-the-shelf materials form this fun and functional outdoor table, perfect for covered porches and screened decks. Simpler than it looks, this DIY furniture project comes together in virtually no time. You'll need two doors—one smaller than the other—as well as four rolling wheels and two metal buckets. Attach the rolling wheels to the smaller door, set the buckets on top of it, and cover with the door. To add a punch of color, paint the buckets in a color that matches your exterior decor.