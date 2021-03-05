How to Build an Outdoor Cooler Cabinet to Serve Drinks in Style

Step 1

Start by building the cabinet's lid. As shown in the cutting list (above), cut four lid slats (A) and two cleats (B). (Use stock 1x6 boards for the lid slats and rip them to width using either a table saw or a clamped straightedge and a circular saw.) Lay the slats on a flat surface so that their ends are aligned. Apply glue to one face of each cleat and then position them so that each is 3 inches from the ends of the lid and centered front to back. Press down firmly and drive 1 1/4-inch brads through the cleats and into the slats. (If you have a pneumatic brad nailer it will make assembly faster; otherwise, use a hammer.) Drive at least four brads in each board; then clean up any wood glue with a damp towel. Once the glue has dried, use an orbital sander outfitted with 120-grit sandpaper to smooth all the edges.