Create a Shady Personal Oasis for Your Backyard with This DIY Cabana

A DIY cabana provides the destination. How you trick it out brings the atmosphere. This backyard project turns cedar boards and galvanized window well sections into a shady outdoor retreat. After following our instructions for how to build the cabana, add your own personal touch with outdoor lighting, curtains, pillows, plants, and other accessories.

If relaxing with a glass of wine after a long day is your idea of perfect, for example, take a load off under the soft glow of pretty paper lanterns. To get this eclectic look, select lanterns in a variety of sizes, colors, patterns, and textures, and place a battery-operated LED tea light in each one. Hang lanterns using Command outdoor light hooks (found with the holiday supplies in stores) and string, rope, or fishing line. Up the comfort level for you and your guests with large floor cushions, cozy outdoor blankets, and citronella candles.