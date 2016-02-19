14 Ways to Create an Inviting Backyard Getaway

For long, relaxing soaks at the end of the day, a hot tub or spa out on the deck is the ultimate luxury. To determine the best location for the spa, consider privacy, access to the house, and whether you want the tub in sunshine or shade. A typical round hot tub is 6 feet in diameter and takes up about 30 square feet. A rectangular tub requires about 48 square feet. You'll also need additional room for sitting and walking around the tub.

Bear in mind that a hot tub full of water could weigh 2 tons, so it will need a foundation independent of the deck's foundation.