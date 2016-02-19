25 Colorful Backyard Decorating Ideas
Colorful Outdoor Fabrics
Outdoor fabrics are an easy way to add color to your backyard. Start with furniture and an outdoor rug in neutral tones, then layer in brighter colors through throw pillows, seat cushions, upholstered poufs, and other accessories. This allows you to easily change up your backyard color scheme without completely starting over.
Colorful Backyard Retreat
Carve out a cozy backyard retreat with colorful outdoor furniture and accessories. Supply plenty of comfy pillows and a small accent table where you can set a drink or snack. Line the area with outdoor string lights for a warm glow after the sun goes down.
Backyard Greenery Ideas
If your backyard isn't as green as you'd like it to be, bring in foliage through container gardens. Here, hanging baskets and a variety of planters supply greenery to make up for the yard's lack of grassy areas. The lush green leaves help set off the bright white furniture and colorful outdoor pillows.
Light and Bright Backyard
A verdant backyard can feel heavy with dark greens and wood tones. Brighten your outdoor entertaining area with a light-colored outdoor rug, white furniture, and vibrant throw pillows. Colorful fabrics and glass side tables boost this patio's light and bright vibe.
Colored Metal Chairs
Metal furniture is generally affordable and comes in all sorts of colors to suit your garden or patio. This set of retro-style lawn chairs complements the bright yellow blooms that fill the surrounding containers. If you can't find the color you want, shop flea markets and vintage sales for pieces you can transform with a fresh coat of paint.
Painted Outdoor Rug
Update a plain outdoor rug to add color and pattern to your backyard. Use painters tape to mark off a custom design, then use a large round brush to dab on paint in your color of choice. A smooth, low-pile material like sisal works best for crisp lines.
Painted Outdoor Pillows
Spray-painted stencils, such as the star motif on the surface of this pillow, are an easy way to punch up outdoor fabric. Pick paint colors that match cushion colors or outdoor furniture. If your patio furnishings are neutral, go for outdoor fabrics in a sunny shade that will brighten your day.
Stylish Backyard Entertaining
Drape a colorful tablecloth over your outdoor table to add a special touch to alfresco meals. Brightly colored glassware, placemats, or napkins can also elevate backyard entertaining. For a layered look, place a runner made of a natural material such as rattan or bamboo over a more vibrant tablecloth.
Colorful Patio Umbrellas
Provide stylish sun protection with an umbrella that sports a fun color or pattern. In this backyard, an umbrella repeats the sunny color used on pillows, throws, and side tables. Larger elements, including the furniture and area rug, remain neutral to balance the colorful accents.
Colorful Back Door
Painting an exterior door is a quick way to add color to your home's entrance, and this trick works in the backyard, too. Set a colorful tone for your outdoor space with a back door decked in a fresh hue. Choose a color that works with your home's existing exterior palette. Here, a vibrant tangerine door borrows color inspiration from orange umbrellas and furniture cushions, creating a bright spot of color against the gray siding.
Painted Porch Idea
Add depth to your covered porch or patio by painting the ceiling or rafters. The color will add an unexpected twist and make an outdoor room feel cozy and inviting. For balance, opt for lighter furnishings and bright accessories.
Brightly Colored Garden Shed
An unassuming garden shed becomes a pretty focal point with a new door color. Before you begin, add a coat or two of water-based primer to the surface to help the finish last longer. Place tall planters nearby for more color.
Colorful Container Gardens
Quickly brighten an outdoor space with colorful containers. Choose pots in various colors, sizes, and textures to add dimension to your patio. Large containers offer plenty of space to fill them with a wide range of plant types, adding even more color to the area.
Complementary Backyard Color Scheme
Complementary colors, such as blue and orange, sit on opposite sides of the color wheel, but they look great when paired together. For a balanced look, pick one of the colors to play a more dominant role. Here, blue creates a comforting base for the outdoor seating area, while orange accents provide bright contrast.
Colorful Backyard Zones
Use colorful backyard ideas to divide the space into specific outdoor rooms. This backyard applies outdoor fabrics in various colors to distinguish different zones. Bright red cushions and accessories make the conversation area stand out. Green outdoor curtains drape from a pergola over the hot tub to visually separate the area from the rest of the yard.
Backyard Color Inspiration
Look to the flowers and plants in your yard for color inspiration. Use the hues you find, such as grass green, rosy red, or carnation pink, to accessorize your outdoor spaces. Purple pillows on this patio match the flowers blooming in the nearby containers.
Patterned Privacy Screen
A decorative screen helps delineate outdoor spaces, but it should also add style. Find an interesting pattern or give it a fresh coat of paint or stain to keep your patio looking great. Look to your outdoor furniture or landscaping for color inspiration.
Colorful Outdoor Chairs
Paint dining chairs in bright colors and arrange them around a neutral tabletop. Distressed finishes and bold accessories give this open-air dining space even more personality. Consider adding an outdoor rug for a pulled-together look.
Decorative Backyard Accessories
Bring your outdoor spaces to life with vibrant decorative accessories. Look to garden sculptures, gazing balls, and accent furniture with interesting shapes and designs. This is a great way to add whimsical color to the backyard.
Colorful Outdoor Rugs
Explore outdoor rug options to make exterior living spaces feel more like rooms. Available in myriad colors, patterns, and sizes, outdoor rugs often closely resemble their indoor counterparts in looks. However, they're specially fabricated to brave moisture, sunlight, and other weather elements.
Outdoor Wall Art
Add color to your outdoor decorating with a fence covered with suspended flowerpots. Consider it wall art for your outdoor room. Start with nine terra-cotta pots and coat the bases with spray paint. Next, plot the grid arrangement and secure pot hangers to the fence. Finish by suspending pots from hangers and filling each container with brightly colored annuals or herbs.
Colorful Outdoor Seating
Add a splash of color to an outdoor seating area with bright chairs. In this backyard, green, pink, and orange metal chairs pop against the neutral patio. A colorful hammock rounds out the fun, welcoming space.
Colorful Patio Decorating
This home's vivid purple French doors provide plenty of bright color for the backyard. Because the patio is adjacent to the home's kitchen, the simple picnic table is great for taking meals outside. For an easy centerpiece, dress up the tabletop with a series of low-maintenance succulents in colorful ceramic pots.
Colorful Garden Fence
Separate a garden from the rest of the backyard with a colorful fence. In this backyard, bright green and blue hues pop against the grass and plants. The fence provides a colorful view from any angle.
Colorful Starting Point
The home's exterior creates the perfect starting point for this patio's color scheme. White trim and millwork inspire the white bench and fire surround. The bench cushion color pulls from the gray siding. Turquoise accent chairs influence the watery blues and lively green throw pillows for a coordinated finish.