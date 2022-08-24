The 13 Best Smokeless Fire Pits for Backyards, Camping Trips, and More

We've identified 13 of the best smokeless fire pits that can be used at home or on the go. Our top pick is the Solo Stove Bonfire because it's made of durable materials and works equally well in the backyard and on camping trips . Plus, the manufacturer offers a variety of accessories to ensure safety and help make grilling and cooking easier.

While some manufacturers suggest that you can use their fire pits on a wood deck if you use a stand, Klosterman recommends placing any fire pit on a gravel or concrete surface.

"Take care in deciding where you place your fire pit," says Courtney Klosterman, consumer trends expert for Hippo. "Our team recommends keeping your fire pit at least 10 feet away from your home or any other structures, and away from any overhanging trees."

Keep in mind that in order to achieve secondary combustion, smokeless fire pits burn really hot; fires often get up to 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit, so safety should be top of mind.

"Once the secondary combustion is achieved, these fire pits will drastically reduce the amount of smoke that a fire puts off," says Ty Hancock , product marketing manager for Solo Stove. "This means that your hair, clothes, and other outdoor items are not going to smell of smoke once you've packed up for the night."

The best smokeless fire pits work because of their double-wall design. As the fire burns inside the pit, the walls heat up, causing the hot air to rise through the space between the walls and get pulled in through vents in the fire pit. This heated oxygen mixes with the smoke and is burned again in a process called secondary combustion.

Luckily, the best smokeless fire pits let you enjoy all the ambiance of a traditional fire without all the smoke. While they won't completely eliminate smoke, these fire pits will drastically reduce the amount that's produced so you won't have to worry about breathing in smoke particles, getting it in your eyes, or smelling like a bonfire for days to come.

Whether you're gathering around a fire pit in the backyard or cooking your favorite grilled recipe on an open flame, nothing pulls people together like a good bonfire—that is, until the smoke drives everyone inside.

Best Overall: Solo Stove Bonfire Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($280) Why You Should Get It: Durable, versatile, and stylish, this fire pit will look great on your patio, yet it's also small enough to take with you on adventures. Keep in Mind: It doesn't come with any accessories, so you'll have to purchase them separately. This versatile smokeless fire pit is stylish enough to anchor an outdoor living area, big enough to comfortably fit several people around the fire, yet small enough to take along on your next camping trip. (Its medium size also ensures you can easily store it when it's not in use.) The fire pit is built from durable yet lightweight stainless steel, so it's sturdy enough to last through multiple bonfire seasons. The included carrying case makes it super easy to transport, whether you're packing it for travel or storing it during the off-season. We love how easy it is to clean this smokeless fire pit; simply remove the ashtray from the base of the fire pit and dispose of the debris inside. If you want to use the Solo Stove Bonfire on a heat-sensitive surface like grass or a wooden deck, you can purchase a stand for the unit separately. There are also several other cooking and grilling accessories available as well to fully outfit your campfire. Product Details: Dimensions: 19.5 x 19.5 x 14 inches

Best Budget: Inno Stage 13-Inch Smokeless Fire PIt Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($45) Why You Should Get It: This fire pit comes with a carrying bag for added convenience. Keep in Mind: This unit burns wood pellets, which will need to be tended frequently to keep the flame going. This smokeless fire pit comes in three sizes, but we chose the 13-inch version as the best budget smokeless fire pit because it's super easy to take on camping trips (or anywhere else, for that matter). At 8.45 pounds, it's quite lightweight and comes with a convenient carrying case for even easier transportation. The angular design gives it a distinctive look to add style to your patio if you're using it at home. It's easy to set up; simply stack the double-walled fire pit bowl on top of the ash tray, then light a fire. The bottom ash tray makes cleanup easy once the unit is cool since all you have to do is dump out the debris. The unit is painted with a rust- and heat-resistant finish, so it'll last through multiple bonfire seasons. Keep in mind that it will naturally develop a patina over time. Since this is a wood-burning fire, you'll need to frequently tend it in order to keep the fire going, so it may not be the best choice if you want to simply light the fire and then relax. Product Details: Dimensions: 12.2 x 12.2 x 8.7 inches

Best Splurge: Breeo X Series 24 Smokeless Fire Pit Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($599) Why You Should Get It: Stylish and durable, this line of smokeless fire pits also offers a host of extra accessories that you can purchase to boost cooking and grilling capabilities. Keep in Mind: All of the accessories are sold separately, so the price of building your ideal fire pit can quickly add up. Available in corten steel and stainless steel (for an extra charge), this fire pit is durable enough to stand up to the elements, yet sleek enough to serve as the star of your outdoor living area. At 27.5 inches in diameter, it offers enough heat for hosting small parties around the fire. The corten steel exterior will appear silver when it first arrives, but it'll develop a natural patina over time that turns it a rustic brown hue. If you have a stone perimeter that you want to convert into a smokeless fire pit, you can purchase the Breeo X Series 24 insert bundle, which slides conveniently into your existing fire pit surround. It offers the same features as the Series 24 fire pit; all you have to do is set the insert ring and fire pit into your stone surround for a minimal-effort upgrade. This fire pit is extremely versatile, so cooking enthusiasts will be able to purchase accessories that turn it into an outdoor cooking center. You can choose from a grill plate, a griddle, a kettle hook, a cast-iron kettle, and more. While we like that there are so many ways to customize the Breeo X fire pit, we wish that it came with a few basic accessories instead of having to purchase them individually. Product Details: Dimensions: 27.5 x 27.5 x 14.75 inches

62 pounds Fuel Type: Wood

Best for Grilling: RedCamp Portable Smokeless Fire Pit Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($150) Why You Should Get It: This multipurpose fire pit lets you enjoy the fire, cook, and grill all in one lightweight unit. Keep in Mind: Since the fire pit is relatively small, the grilling area is more limited than many stand-alone grills. You'll have everything you need to grill your favorite recipes on this multipurpose smokeless fire pit—whether you're in the backyard or at a campsite. Sit back and enjoy the fire, put the grill grate on top for grilling your favorite foods, or place the pot supporter on top so you can cook over the fire. This fire pit comes with a grill handle to help you add and remove the grill grate and pot supporter without getting burnt. The RedCamp fire pit even comes with a stand and a carrying case for convenient transport—and since it's only 15 pounds, it's easy to move. The fire pit is made of rust-resistant stainless steel to ensure durability for many years to come. Because of its travel-friendly dimensions, you'll have limited space for cooking and grilling, so don't expect to use this as a permanent replacement for your full-size grill. Product Details: Dimensions: 15.8 x 15.8 x 19.5 inches

Best for Camping: Hi Flame Bonfire Stove Pellet Fire Pit Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($90) Why You Should Get It: At 13 inches in diameter and just 12 pounds, this fire pit is easy to take with you on camping trips, beach getaways, and other adventures. Keep in Mind: Because of its small size, it doesn't put off as much radiant heat as larger fire pits. This hardworking smokeless fire pit is made of stainless steel, so it will stand up well against wear and tear from transportation and exposure to the elements, whether you are using it at home or while camping. It comes with a moisture-resistant carrying bag with handles, which makes it easy to transport this lightweight unit from the car to the campsite and vice versa. The fire pit features a stand to help improve airflow to the flames and protect the surface underneath (though it's still not recommended for use directly on wood decks, grass, and other flammable surfaces). At 13 inches in diameter, this fire pit is extremely lightweight and portable, but larger sizes are also available that accommodate standard wood logs and heat a larger area. We also like that the fire pit is compatible with wood pellets and petroleum gas alike, so you can use whichever fuel source you have on hand. Keep in mind that, because of its smaller size, it won't put out much heat, so don't plan to use it for keeping large groups of people warm. Product Details: Dimensions: 13 x 13 x 12 inches

Best Design: Tiki 25-Inch Black Metal Patio Fire Pit Courtesy of The Home Depot View at The Home Depot ($395) Why You Should Get It: Featuring a stylish design and durable materials, this fire pit will make a long-lasting statement in any outdoor living area. Keep in Mind: At 62 pounds, it's quite heavy, so you won't be able to move it around as easily as some other models. This smokeless fire pit offers an eye-catching design that complements a variety of patio styles. It's made from 16-gauge stainless steel and a weatherproof powder-coated black finish to ensure durability against moisture, rust, and dents, so you won't have to replace it at the end of the season. It offers enough radiant heat to accommodate a group of people, making it great for barbecues and outdoor hosting. The ash pan at the bottom slides out easily for speedy cleanup, and it also comes with a weather-resistant cover for greater protection against the elements when it's not in use. We recommend choosing a dedicated space in your yard where you plan to use this fire pit most frequently, since it's quite bulky and can be difficult to move. The fire pit burns wood logs, or you can use a Tiki Wood Pack (wood pellets), which make the fire easier to light and burn for 30 minutes. One bag comes free with your fire pit so you can try them out. Product Details: Dimensions: 24.75 x 18.75 x 24.75 inches

45 pounds Fuel Type: Wood

Best Smart: BioLite FirePit+ Courtesy of REI View at REI ($300) Why You Should Get It: You can control the fan speed (and the intensity of the fire) with an app on your phone. Keep in Mind: You'll need to recharge the battery after use. Control the intensity and size of your campfire without having to manually fan the flames with this smart fire pit, which connects via Bluetooth to your phone. The hyper-efficient air jets inject the fire with oxygen at key spots, resulting in better combustion and a more uniform temperature for grilling. Simply toggle a switch on your phone for a brighter or dimmer blaze. With foldable legs, easy-carry handles, and an included grill grate, this fire pit works great for camping trips—but it can also be used in your backyard. Its see-through mesh body lets you have unimpeded views of the fire, including the embers at the bottom, the wood, and the flames on top. It fits up to four pieces of firewood, and the fire can burn for up to 30 hours on the lowest fan setting. Since the battery isn't solar-powered, you'll need to remember to recharge it after every fire. Product Details: Dimensions: 27.17 x 12.99 x 15.75 inches

Best Propane: Kante Round Modern Smokeless Bowl Fire Pit Table Courtesy of The Home Depot View at The Home Depot ($292) Why You Should Get It: This fire pit table can be used in covered, well-ventilated outdoor areas like pergolas and covered patios. Keep in Mind: This model is not intended for cooking and grilling, so it's best if you just want to kick back and enjoy the warmth and light of the fire. If you like the ambience of a campfire without the constant tending required to keep a wood-burning fire going, you'll love the convenience of propane fire pits. The Kante Round Modern smokeless fire pit lets you get a fire going quickly—just connect your propane tank to the included gas regulator hose and you're ready to go. The electric ignition makes it easy to light the fire (it just requires an AAA battery). The unit's stainless-steel burner and a durable magnesium oxide exterior with a concrete-style finish helps the unit withstand the elements (although the manufacturer recommends using the included PVC cover when it's not in use) while giving it an industrial modern look. The fire pit table can be used on hard, noncombustible surfaces and even in covered, well-ventilated outdoor areas. It provides up to 50,000 BTUs of heat and is available in three colors: charcoal, natural concrete, and light gray to match your outdoor design style. This fire pit table isn't intended to be used as a cooking surface, so it may not be the best smokeless fire pit for someone who wants to grill on their new unit. We recommend shopping one of the other fire pits on our list if you want a device that serves multiple purposes. Product Details: Dimensions: 25 x 25 x 13.4 inches

Best Charcoal: Cast Master Bon 2000 Dual-Purpose Bonfire Pit Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($280) Why You Should Get It: This versatile fire pit burns both wood and charcoal and doubles as a handy grill for burgers, brats, and more. Keep in Mind: It's harder to clean out the ashes than on some other models; you have to tip it over and pour them out between uses. If one of your goals when shopping for the best smokeless fire pits is to find a model that doubles as a portable grill, you'll likely want to buy a charcoal fire pit. Sold with a grill grate that sits on top of the fire pit, this unit will add both style and function, whether you want to cook on it or just sit back and enjoy the fire. The fire pit burns wood and charcoal alike; simply place the included charcoal grate in the bottom of the fire pit and burn your favorite type of charcoal instead. The fire pit's exterior is stainless steel, so it will stand up well against frequent use and exposure to the elements without any extra work on your part. It also comes with a carrying case if you want to take it with you on your travels. However, it's more difficult to remove ashes from this fire pit than other models, since you have to tip it over and dump out the debris after every use. We wish it had a removable ash tray like many of the other best smokeless fire pits on our list. Product Details: Dimensions: 22.25 x 22.25 x 14.75 inches

32.2 pounds Fuel Type: Wood

Best for Durability: Scout Stainless Steel Fire Pit Courtesy of Burlyusa View at Burly ($695) Why You Should Get It: The perforated base of this fire pit makes it easier to light a wood fire and promote oxygen flow, resulting in a brighter, hotter flame. Keep in Mind: It's larger than many portable fire pits, and its heftier weight will make it more difficult to move from home to campsite. It may not have as many bells and whistles as some fire pits, but this one can take a beating without getting damaged, making it the most durable smokeless fire pit on our list. Made in the USA from 304 stainless steel, it's designed to resist corrosion, prevent dents or holes from forming, and withstand rain and weather without looking worse for wear. (You can also buy a matte black version of this fire pit, but this model may need to be repainted periodically with a high-temperature paint.) White oak handles are stained and waterproofed, so they'll make it easier to lift and transport your fire pit while staying sturdy through many years of use. The perforations in the metal floor of this fire pit allow oxygen to flow more directly to the flames inside, making it easier to start a wood fire and keep it going for a long period of time. It also has a removable ashtray for quick cleanup once the unit has cooled. An optional snuffer lid helps protect the inside of the pit from the elements when not in use. You can also purchase a cover and a grill rack with adjustable height control so you can vary the temperature if you plan to cook on this fire pit frequently. Product Details: Dimensions: 20 x 20 x 17 inches

Best Small: Flame Genie 13-Inch Pellet Fire PIt Courtesy of Tractor Supply View at Tractor Supply Co. ($230) Why You Should Get It: This smokeless fire pit only weighs 14 pounds, but it's durable enough to not get dented during transit. Keep in Mind: It's not designed for grilling, although you could put a grill top once the flames died down. If you have a small patio or limited space when packing for a camping trip, we recommend buying a small fire pit that puts out a lot of heat while remaining compact and easy to operate. Because it's made of stainless steel that won't rust and is easy to clean, this smoke- and spark-free fire pit can withstand rainy nights at the campsite, frequent use, and being jostled around in the back of the car without getting damaged. It's also easy to take it along on camping trips since it's only 13 inches in diameter and extremely lightweight at 14 pounds. The bottom of this smokeless fire pit nestles into the top piece, making it more compact for traveling and storing. Another advantage: This unit burns wood pellets, which you can legally bring across state lines, so you won't have to worry about finding firewood when you arrive at your destination. The wood pellets also create less ash, so you have less to clean up—always a good thing, whether you're using it in your backyard or at a campsite. Product Details: Dimensions: 13.5 x 12.5 x 13.5 inches

