The 11 Best Outdoor Rugs for Patios, Porches, and Decks

Available in five sizes and 19 colors and reversible designs, this lightweight waterproof outdoor rug has impressed many buyers with its durability. “Water drains right through and the fabric allows air, so no mold underneath”, says one shopper. Plus, the plastic outdoor rug is easy to clean. “Cleans off so easily that I don’t have to worry about it holding on to dirt or water and getting moldy,” reads another review. Shoppers also love the fact that it’s foldable so you can take it with you to the beach or on camping trips.

Buy It: FH Home Indoor/Outdoor Recycled Plastic Floor Rug ($99 for 9' x 12', Amazon)