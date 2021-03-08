The 11 Best Outdoor Rugs for Patios, Porches, and Decks

You might think of rugs as an indoor item, but outdoor rugs add a dash of style to your porch, patio, or deck while protecting flooring from dirty shoes, lawn debris, and pet paw prints. Not to mention, a great outdoor rug can make your outdoor living space feel like a cozy extension of your home.
Not all rugs are suitable for outside use, but there are many outdoor rugs to choose from. Made to withstand heavy wear and tear, outdoor rugs stand up to weather and are often waterproofed for protection from the elements. What's more, outdoor carpets are much easier to clean than indoor area rugs: Most of them simply need to be hosed down and left to air dry.
Whether you're after an easy-to-clean area rug for a large patio, a waterproof outdoor rug you'll never have to worry about leaving out in the rain, a budget-friendly version to brighten up your deck, or a versatile indoor-outdoor rug, scroll down to see our top picks for the best outdoor rugs.
Buyers rave about this rug for outdoor patios from Amazon, describing it as “stylish and great quality,” “beautiful, thick and sturdy,” and “very easy to clean.” Made from cotton, the indoor-outdoor rug is machine-washable and comes in many different sizes. It's available in both striped and plaid versions. “This is a great rug for a covered patio space,” wrote one happy reviewer.
Buy It: Seavish Indoor/Outdoor Handmade Woven Farmhouse Patio Rugs ($70 for 5x8, Amazon)
This high-quality indoor-outdoor area rug is machine-made on a power loom in Turkey. Made from a durable synthetic polypropylene fiber in a low pile, the rug's beautiful design will stay intact for years to come. The rug's vibrant red design makes a statement when paired with neutral outdoor furniture.
Buy It: Georgie Tribal Red Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $300 (originally $395) for 7'6" x 9'6", AllModern
If you’re looking for something that looks great, protects your deck, handles regular foot traffic, and holds its own against UV rays, consider this Laub outdoor rug. Power-loomed in Egypt and made from a highly-durable polypropylene composition, the large outdoor area rug is stain-resistant and comes in three colors.
Buy It: Laub Oriental Sand/Charcoal Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $300 (originally $799) for 9'10" x 12'10", Wayfair
Available in five sizes and 19 colors and reversible designs, this lightweight waterproof outdoor rug has impressed many buyers with its durability. “Water drains right through and the fabric allows air, so no mold underneath”, says one shopper. Plus, the plastic outdoor rug is easy to clean. “Cleans off so easily that I don’t have to worry about it holding on to dirt or water and getting moldy,” reads another review. Shoppers also love the fact that it’s foldable so you can take it with you to the beach or on camping trips.
Buy It: FH Home Indoor/Outdoor Recycled Plastic Floor Rug ($99 for 9' x 12', Amazon)
Add some color and pattern to your home's front porch or entryway with this top-rated area rug. The Moroccan-style rug from Amazon is the ideal size for a porch at 3' x 5' but also comes in seven different sizes. Its black-and-white stripe design goes with practically any home exterior style. “It’s sharp and clean looking,” explains one happy shopper. “[It] spruces up my front porch and it’s cute!”
Buy It: Collive Farmhouse Cotton Woven Area Porch Floor Rug ($36 for 3' x 5', Amazon)
Plastic rugs might not sound high-design, but this Moroccan-style flatweave polypropylene outdoor rug looks good and stands up to the elements. “Even though it’s a ‘plastic’ product it doesn’t really look like it," writes one reviewer. "This product looks great on our concrete patio. The colors blend nicely and the fabric stays cool when the sun is on it. It’s relatively easy to sweep leaves off too.” It also comes in a gray design as well as multiple sizes of rectangle, round, and runner designs.
Buy It: Unique Loom Outdoor Border Collection Polypropylene Outdoor Rug, $152 (originally $238) for 9' x 12', Amazon
While there are many rectangular outdoor rugs on the market, this geometric version at AllModern topped our list because it’s beautiful, made from stain-resistant and highly-durable polypropylene, and you can keep it outside all year round. Plus, it’s available at an affordable price and three sizes.
Buy It: Brylee Geometric Outdoor Area Rug, $158 (originally $245) for 7'10" x 10', AllModern
At less than $60, this indoor-outdoor rug is Amazon’s choice for best patio rug, and almost 10,000 reviewers agree. It comes in an array of shapes, sizes, and bright, cheerful colors. If you prefer something a little more subtle, it’s also available in light gray. “It’s so reasonably priced for the quality. It allows the space to take on its own vibe. It’s soft beneath your feet, yet it dries quickly when it rains,” one happy shopper writes.
Buy It: Nourison Aloha Floral Blue Multicolor Area Rug ($58 for 5'3" x 7'5", Amazon)
Measuring a massive 9 x 12 feet, this area rug from The Home Depot covers a large outdoor space with ease. Hand-braided from 100% polypropylene, the outdoor rug comes in seven neutral shades that fit right in with any type of outdoor furniture and decorations. One of its more than 1,800 five-star reviewers wrote, “I am using it for an outdoor rug on my deck. I’ve had it outside through rain and snow for several weeks, and it is still holding up great!”
Buy It: nuLOOM Lefebvre Casual Braided 9x12-ft. Area Rug ($376 for 9' x 12', The Home Depot)
Perfect for a walkway or narrow porch, this indoor-outdoor runner is super easy to clean, fade-resistant, and stain-resistant, despite its light gray color. Made in Turkey on a power loom, it’s lightweight at just 5 pounds. A rug pad is recommended to prevent slipping (like this economical Wayfair Basics version).
Buy It: Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Jacklyn Runner ($42 for 2' x 6', Wayfair)
If you don’t spend much time outdoors during the colder seasons, you might not want to spend a fortune on an outdoor rug you only get to use a few months each year. However, this Lemmart handwoven indoor-outdoor rug is so gorgeous, you’ll want to decorate with it all year round. It's perfect for patios and decks on sunny days, and you can bring it indoors for the rest of the year. One happy reviewer wrote, “It feels like it's made from more natural fibers, and the texture adds visual interest and a rustic vibe.”
Buy It: Lennart Handwoven Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $590 (originally $1,065) for 8' x 10', AllModern