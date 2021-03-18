10 Prettiest Outdoor Pillows to Spruce Up Your Patio This Summer

Whether you have a patio, porch, deck, or even just a balcony, your outdoor space is an extension of your home and deserves attention just like indoor living areas. Comfortable outdoor furniture is a must, as well as accessories to make it feel personalized and cozy. Outdoor pillows are an easy way to introduce color and pattern, but you can't just toss any decorative cushion onto your outdoor chair or settee.
With limited protection from the elements, outdoor pillows need to withstand sun, rain, and dirt while maintaining their vibrant colors. The best outdoor pillows are made with durable, all-weather fabrics like acrylic, polyester, and polypropylene that dry quickly and resist fading from UV rays. Luckily, these materials now come in a variety of bold colors and stylish designs, so you don't have to sacrifice style for durability. Spruce up your outdoor room for the season with these pretty and practical outdoor pillows.
A pattern of lush foliage in varying shades of green pops on this outdoor pillow. Its fade-resistant material ensures the vivid colors will stand up well over time. Pair it with plenty of real plants and natural materials like rattan or teak to create a jungle-like look.
Buy It: Sonoma Goods For Life Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow, $10 (originally $12), Kohl's
Textural fringe adds flair to this round outdoor pillow. The material is woven from polyester and polyurethane, making it highly durable and water-resistant. The natural hue provides a neutral complement to nearly any color scheme.
Buy It: Opalhouse Round Throw Pillow Natural ($35, Target)
This brilliant blue outdoor pillow adds a splash of color to plain patio furniture. A tufted, three-dimensional design lends subtle texture to the knitted polyester fabric. It's great for adding a cozier feel to metal or wood outdoor seating.
Buy It: Threshold Tufted Throw Pillow Navy ($25, Target)
Bolster outdoor seating with a plush lumbar pillow for extra comfort. This stylish neutral option features a geometric design woven from black and ivory-colored polyester. The material is designed to resist moisture and UV rays, so it'll maintain its good looks season after season.
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Outdoor Woven Toss Pillow ($13, Walmart)
Overlapping geometric forms give these colorful outdoor pillows a modern edge. Available in warm or cool hues, the pillows are filled with polyester material sourced from recycled plastic bottles. The water-resistant cover is handwoven from jute and cotton.
Buy It: Graphic Shapes Indoor/Outdoor Pillow ($45, West Elm)
Measuring 25 inches square, this outdoor pillow can serve as an oversized accent on furniture or a comfy cushion for the floor. A pale pink background highlights the pillow's tropical palm leaf pattern. The polyester cover is designed for easy cleaning and durability.
Buy It: Yardley Swaying Palms Indoor/Outdoor Floor Pillow, $54 (originally $61), Wayfair)
These outdoor pillows top the list as Amazon's bestselling patio furniture pillows. Sold as a set of two (inserts not included), the outdoor pillow covers come in six sizes and 21 vivid colors, so you can easily find a design that suits your outdoor living space. The durable canvas polyester material allows water to bead on top of the surface instead of soaking in, helping to prevent mildew or musty odors.
Buy It: MIULEE Decorative Outdoor Waterproof Pillow Covers ($13-$22, Amazon)
Embrace carefree boho style with an outdoor pillow that features playful pom-poms and tasseled accents. Woven pastel stripes enhance the cheerful look. The 10" x 20" lumbar size is perfect for layering with other colorful pillows.
Buy It: Opalhouse Lumbar Outdoor Throw Pillow ($20, Target)
A blue geometric pattern stands out against this outdoor pillow's cream-colored background. The sturdy polyester fabric is woven from recycled plastic bottles. Mix-and-match with other patterned pillows for a fun layered look.
Buy It: Blue And Ivory Geometric Indoor Outdoor Throw Pillow ($30, World Market)
A '70s-inspired stripe design brings a rainbow of color to this outdoor floor pillow. The polyester fabric is water-resistant and treated with a special UV coating that protects against fading. With a handle stitched along the side, this outdoor floor cushion is also great for taking on the go to make picnics and beach days more comfortable.
Buy It: 70s Vintage Rainbow Outdoor Floor Cushion, $69 (originally $99), Society6