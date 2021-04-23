These Outdoor Egg Chairs Sell Out Constantly—Here’s Where You Can Still Find Them
Make your patio feel like a vacation resort.
When creating a beautiful outdoor space that you and your loved ones can enjoy, it’s the ambiance that really makes the difference. With just a simple piece of furniture or accessory, you can turn what was once a good patio into a relaxing backyard oasis. Outdoor egg chairs are a staple patio piece that can do just that.
Outdoor egg chairs come in various shapes, sizes, and textures so you can select one that suits your backyard and your style best. Rattan, wood, and wicker are just a few of the available materials, and the seating comes in oval, diamond, and teardrop shapes. Plus, egg chairs can also be used indoors.
Whether you’re looking for a hanging chair or one with a stand, these customer-loved egg chairs have options for every style preference. So run, don’t walk to the checkout because they are selling out fast ahead of summer.
- Best Overall: Better Homes & Gardens® Lantis Hanging Chair
- Best Rattan: Bee & Willow Home Stationary Egg Chair
- Best Hanging: Hanging Rattan Chair
- Best Quality: Greenstell Hammock Chair
- Best-Rated: Christopher Knight Teardrop Wicker Lounge Chair
- Best Sun-Blocking: Hanging Egg Chair with Fabric Canopy Cover
- Best Two-Person: Globo Chair Royal Two Person Laminated Spruce Swing
- Best Cushioned: Sunnydaze Penelope Wicker Hanging Egg Chair
- Best Wicker: Luckyberry Outdoor Wicker Tear Drop Hanging Chair
- Best Diamond-Shaped: Diamond Shaped Outdoor Patio Egg Lounge Chair
- Best Black: Christopher Knight Home Becky Wicker Hanging Chair
- Best White: Wicker Outdoor Patio Egg Lounge Chair
Credit: Courtesy of Walmart
Best Overall: Better Homes & Gardens® Lantis Hanging Chair
If you’re looking for a chair with a modern-meets-rustic touch, look no further than the Better Homes & Gardens® Lantis Patio Wicker Hanging Chair. Its circular shape, comfortable cushion, and rattan material make it the perfect little getaway when you need some time to de-stress. The rattan chair comes with a cushion and stand, which is easy to assemble. You can feel confident leaving this chair outside thanks to its all-weather resin wicker texture and steel frame.
Buy It: Wicker Hanging Chair ($330, Walmart)
Credit: Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond
Best Rattan Egg Chair: Bee & Willow Home Stationary Egg Chair
Create the feeling of a tropical getaway in your own backyard with this Bee & Willow egg chair. Its playful design and comfortable white cushions will make it a guest favorite. With its hand-woven all-weather wicker and durable steel frame, this chair will last through both rain and shine. One satisfied shopper said it's “easy to install” and “very complementary to [their] outdoor sitting area.” It also makes a fantastic indoor statement piece.
Buy It: Home Stationary Egg Chair ($450, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Credit: Courtesy of Serena & Lily
Best Indoor Egg Chair: Hanging Rattan Chair
It’s not every day you get to go on a vacation to the tropics. Luckily, you can have a piece of island life at home with this Serena & Lily Hanging Rattan Chair. Because it’s made of quality, hand-bent rattan, this chair is meant to be kept indoors or in a place with minimal moisture and humidity. It doesn’t come with cushions, so get creative and make a look that you adore with your own pillows.
Buy It: Hanging Rattan Chair ($489, Serena & Lily)
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best Quality Egg Chair: Greenstell Hammock Chair
This Hammock Chair by Greenstell was designed specifically to fit the human body to reduce fatigue while still being comfortable enough for the occasional nap. Not only does the handwoven design of this egg chair exude vacation vibes, but the web-like structure can also be put to use for string lights, as one reviewer pointed out. “Perfect egg chair for my daughter to turn into an evening reading nook out on the patio. We strung fairy lights through it for an ambiance feeling/book lights.” For added convenience, this chair comes with all of the necessary supplies so you can either hang it from the ceiling or the included stand.
Buy It: Hammock Chair ($260, Amazon)
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best-Rated Egg Chair: Christopher Knight Teardrop Wicker Lounge Chair
For those who like modern furniture, consider this Christopher Knight Wicker Lounge Chair. The teardrop shape is certainly an eye-catcher, but the brown wicker material gives it timeless appeal you'll love for years.
The egg chair comes with thick, fluffy cushions that are ultra-comfy but durable enough to be weather-resistant. “I get so many compliments from friends when they come over, and everyone loves to sit in it, including my cat,” one shopper said.
Buy It: Teardrop Wicker Lounge Chair, $331 (originally $350), Amazon
Credit: Courtesy of the Home Depot
Best Sun-Blocking Egg Chair: Hanging Egg Chair with Fabric Canopy Cover
To protect your skin from harmful UV rays, consider this Hanging Egg Chair by Barton. The frame of the chair acts as a canopy to provide a barrier between you and the sun. Furthermore, the canopy is made of UV-resistant polyester, giving you even more protection from the sun. The chair comes with plush cushions, available in bright blue or brown, and is made of sturdy wicker and a steel frame.
Buy It: Hanging Egg Swing Chair ($291, The Home Depot)
Credit: Courtesy of the Home Depot
Best Two-Person Egg Chair: Globo Chair Royal Two Person Laminated Spruce Swing
If you prefer to be able to cuddle up with your loved ones, the Globo Chair Royal Two Person Laminated Spruce Swing by Byer of Maine is a great choice. Made of weatherproof spruce wood, this chair is durable and features a cylindrical shape and stand that give it a unique, modern appeal. The cushions are made of Agora from Tuvatextil, which is a high-performance solution-dyed acrylic fabric that's stain-resistant, weather-resistant, and UV-resistant.
Buy It: Two Person Laminated Spruce Swing ($1,041, The Home Depot)
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best Cushioned Egg Chair: Penelope Wicker Hanging Egg Chair
The Penelope Wicker Hanging Egg Chair by Sunnydaze is so loved by reviewers that they couldn’t get just one. “It is so popular to sit in, we added two more,” one shopper said. “It is a great place to enjoy a cup of coffee and watch the sun rise.” The chair comes in black with a sturdy steel frame, weather-resistant polyethylene rattan wicker, and cream cushions. Along with the back, arm, and bottom cushions, this chair also comes with a headrest.
Buy It: Wicker Hanging Egg Chair ($359, Amazon)
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best Wicker Egg Chair: Luckyberry Outdoor Wicker Tear Drop Hanging Chair
The webbed rattan details and curved oval shape of the Luckyberry Outdoor Wicker Tear Drop Hanging Chair make a statement on your porch or patio. A stand and white cushions, which are designed to hug your body, are included with the egg chair. Plus, installation is as stress-free as this chair will make you feel. “All the tools [were] included in the package and it has a clear instruction doc so it's very easy to install,” one satisfied shopper said. “The base is very sturdy and the connection is strong. Love it; worth every penny.”
Buy It: Outdoor Wicker Tear Drop Hanging Chair ($360, Amazon)
Credit: Courtesy of the Home Depot
Best Diamond-Shaped Egg Chair: Diamond Shaped Outdoor Patio Egg Lounge Chair
Going home from vacation is hard. Make it easier with the Diamond Shaped Outdoor Patio Egg Lounge Chair by Hampton Bay that will have you feeling like you never left. It features a unique diamond shape and cozy rattan with natural texture. Included with the chair are a sturdy steel stand and comfort-guaranteed cushions. “My wife and I had a chair like this at a Florida resort, and it was her favorite,” one reviewer wrote. “I checked others online, but they didn't seem as sturdy. I'm a big guy so I want one that I can sit comfortably on. This chair is rated up to 300 pounds! It's awesome. Simple, yet comfortable.”
Buy It: Diamond Shaped Egg Chair ($499, The Home Depot)
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best Black Egg Chair: Christopher Knight Home Becky Wicker Hanging Chair
This Christopher Knight hanging egg chair also comes in dark brown, light brown, and white. Included with the chair are comfortable tufted cushions that are waterproof and super comfortable. “Gently swinging in this is like a sedative. I thought I could sit in this with my coffee in the morning to wake up. Nope. Zen-like state even with double caffeine,” one shopper said. Plus, it has a sturdy, built-to-last iron frame.
Buy It: Home Becky Wicker Hanging Chair ($250, Amazon)
Credit: Courtesy of The Home Depot
Best White Egg Chair: Wicker Outdoor Patio Egg Lounge Chair
If your backyard has a laidback beach vibe or leans more traditional, the Wicker Outdoor Patio Egg Lounge Chair by StyleWell fits seamlessly into both aesthetics with its white steel frame and beige woven wicker. The large oval shape will make you feel like you're at a luxury retreat, while the large cushions make it warm and inviting. Simply assemble the chair, then get ready to sit back, relax, and unwind.
Buy It: Outdoor Patio Egg Lounge Chair ($429, The Home Depot)