These Outdoor Egg Chairs Sell Out Constantly—Here’s Where You Can Still Find Them

This Hammock Chair by Greenstell was designed specifically to fit the human body to reduce fatigue while still being comfortable enough for the occasional nap. Not only does the handwoven design of this egg chair exude vacation vibes, but the web-like structure can also be put to use for string lights, as one reviewer pointed out. “Perfect egg chair for my daughter to turn into an evening reading nook out on the patio. We strung fairy lights through it for an ambiance feeling/book lights.” For added convenience, this chair comes with all of the necessary supplies so you can either hang it from the ceiling or the included stand.

Buy It: Hammock Chair ($260, Amazon)