The 6 Best Hammocks to Lounge in All Summer Long
Sit back and relax in one of these affordable options.
As summer approaches and temperatures begin to rise, it's the perfect time for lounging outside on a hammock. This year, it's especially ideal as many people are staying home and avoiding crowded summertime spots. Luckily, you can still enjoy the season with one of these affordable hammocks.
We selected six options to fit your seating and lifestyle preferences, whether you want one for camping, for relaxing in your backyard, an indoor version, or a convenient portable option. Hammocks are perfect for reading a book, enjoying a refreshing cocktail, or even taking an afternoon nap. Plus, some of them fit two people so you can unwind with a loved one. Each one features a different material, dimension, price, and weight, and capacity limits vary, so scroll through this list of best hammocks to see which one works for you.
Best Portable Hammock
This lightweight hammock, which weighs less than two pounds, fits two people with a 400-pound weight limit. The nylon fabric is durable to use outdoors and is also machine-washable. The hammock kit includes a drawstring bag for easy storage, tree-saver straps so you don't damage the tree, and carabiners to hang up the hammock. It measures 124 x 78 inches.
Buy It: Sierra Designs Double Lightweight Hammock, ($40, Target)
Best Hammock Chair
This hammock chair can be hung inside or outside, as long as you have a ceiling stud or sturdy branch that can handle 355 pounds. It measures 51 x 83 inches and fits one person comfortably. The cotton fabric is machine-washable for easy cleaning and comes in two colors: nougat (a cream color) and chocolate brown.
Buy It: Ophelia & Co. Meltham Cotton Chair Hammock, ($170, Wayfair)
Best Indoor Hammock
Make your bedroom or living area extra cozy with this indoor hammock. (Just make sure you have an installation plan and follow the manufacturer's instructions before you hang it. You'll need to locate and secure it to a ceiling joist that can hold the hammock's weight.) It measures 30 x 36 inches and can hold up to 275 pounds. It's made of cotton that's woven into ropes for a boho look. The weather-resistant material can also handle the outdoor elements.
Buy It: Mistana Hawkins Cotton Rope Chair Hammock, ($70, Wayfair)
Best Camping Hammock
This heavy-duty ENO hammock measures 9 x 6 feet and can hold two people comfortably with a 400-pound weight limit. It's made of breathable nylon that dries quickly, so dew and overnight rainfall evaporate quickly. It has a nearly perfect five-star rating from almost 500 happy campers and comes in six different colors.
Buy It: ENO DoubleNest Hammock, ($70, Dick's Sporting Goods)
Best Hammock Tent
Stay cool in this covered hammock that's made of canvas and nylon. The top portion will also keep your dry from rain. The one-person option measures 18 x 82 inches and can hold up to 250 pounds. It also comes with a storage bag.
Buy It: Freeport Park Avenelle Wilderness Camping Hammock, ($55, Wayfair)
Best Backyard Hammock
Turn your backyard into the ultimate relaxation spot with this comfy hammock. It measures 156 x 55 inches and can hold two people with a 450-pound weight limit. The woven polyester is weather-, fade-, and mildew-resistant. You can either hang it between two trees or a stand, such as this top-rated option Highland Dunes Hamby Steel Hammock Stand ($185, Wayfair).
Buy It: Large Sling Hammock, ($99, The Home Depot)
