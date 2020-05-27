The 6 Best Hammocks to Lounge in All Summer Long

As summer approaches and temperatures begin to rise, it's the perfect time for lounging outside on a hammock. This year, it's especially ideal as many people are staying home and avoiding crowded summertime spots. Luckily, you can still enjoy the season with one of these affordable hammocks.

We selected six options to fit your seating and lifestyle preferences, whether you want one for camping, for relaxing in your backyard, an indoor version, or a convenient portable option. Hammocks are perfect for reading a book, enjoying a refreshing cocktail, or even taking an afternoon nap. Plus, some of them fit two people so you can unwind with a loved one. Each one features a different material, dimension, price, and weight, and capacity limits vary, so scroll through this list of best hammocks to see which one works for you.