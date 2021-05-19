The 8 Best Grill Covers for Year-Round Protection, According to Customer Reviews

If you’re looking for a grill cover that really stands up to the elements, try this heavy-duty option from Unicook with a near-perfect rating. Hundreds of customers describe it as durable and well-made, so you can ensure that you’re buying a grill cover that's equally protective and long-lasting. It’s made of a fade-resistant material that has a waterproof vinyl layer on the back. This particular cover is designed to fit grills with three or four burners (ranging from 47 to 53 inches in width), but the brand also makes similar versions in other sizes. The grill cover also has mesh vents on the sides for airflow, but they’re covered by a fabric flap to prevent water from leaking in.