The 8 Best Grill Covers for Year-Round Protection, According to Customer Reviews
There’s a lot that goes into outdoor cooking, from investing in the right type of grill to perfecting your barbecue techniques. Once you’ve learned how to clean your grill after each use, it’s important to make sure it stays safe in all types of weather. That’s where grill covers come in handy. They offer an extra layer of protection so your outdoor grill can stand up to the elements.
The best grill covers are typically made of durable, water-resistant materials like polyester and vinyl that prevent rain, snow, and intense sun from damaging your grill. Not only do they help extend the lifespan of your appliance, but grill covers also prevent unwelcome aspects of nature (think: pollen and pests) from settling on the cooking surface.
Since there are so many different grill covers on the market, we dug through thousands of customer reviews on Amazon to find the ones actually worth buying. Whether you have a Weber charcoal grill or a flat-top Blackstone grill, there are plenty of options to choose from on this list.
The best grills covers to buy in 2021:
- Best Overall: Classic Accessories Veranda Water-Resistant BBQ Grill Cover
- Best for Weber Grills: Kingkong Grill Cover
- Best for Char-Broil Grills: Char-Broil Rip-Stop Grill Cover
- Best for Blackstone Grills: Blackstone Weather-Resistant Flat-Top Gas Grill Cover
- Best for Pit Boss Grills: Pit Boss Grills 820 Deluxe Grill Cover
- Best for Traeger Grills: Traeger 34 Series Full-Length Grill Cover
- Best Heavy-Duty: Unicook Heavy-Duty Waterproof Barbecue Gas Grill Cover
- Best for Small Grills: Weber Premium 22-inch Charcoal Grill Cover
Tips for Choosing the Best Grill Cover
There are a few things to look for when choosing a grill cover. First, consider the size of your grill and the size of the cover to make sure you choose one that fits properly. Most brands list either the dimensions of the cover or the maximum dimensions of the grills it can accommodate. You can even opt for a custom-made grill cover that comes from the same brand as your appliance. Char-Broil, Blackstone, and Traeger are just a few that offer these specially-designed grill covers.
Other features to look for are buckles, straps, or drawstrings to keep the grill cover in place. You don't want to head to the backyard only to find that the cover blew away in the wind overnight. Some grill covers also have mesh air vents to reduce condensation or UV protection to prevent the fabric from fading in sunlight.
Keep reading to learn more about the best grill covers you can buy online, from brands like Char-Broil, Weber, Blackstone, Kingkong, and more.
Best Overall: Classic Accessories Veranda Water-Resistant BBQ Grill Cover
With an average 4.6-star rating from nearly 20,000 customers, this grill cover from Classic Accessories is one of the most popular options on Amazon. It’s made with water-repellent fabric and has tons of smart features, like air vents to reduce condensation and adjustable hems and straps for a secure fit, that make it stand out from the competition. Designed to fit many types of outdoor grills from brands like Weber and Char-Broil, the universal grill cover comes in eight sizes to accommodate a wide range of models. The smallest size fits grills measuring 38x22x44 inches, while the biggest works on grills up to 80x26x51 inches. Plus, the brand offers a three-year limited warranty in case anything happens to your grill cover.
“This cover has been through 100 [°F] heat, direct sun, gale-force winds, heavy rain, thunderstorms, and 12 inches of snow, [and] it looks virtually the same as it did when I got it,” wrote one customer. “The grill has also been well-protected, which is the main reason for getting a cover. There's been very little moisture inside the grill compared to other covers I've owned, no pools of water after a heavy rainstorm, and no real dirt or grime that typically built up on the outside of other grills I've owned.”
Buy It: Classic Accessories Veranda Water-Resistant BBQ Grill Cover (from $29, Amazon)
Best for Weber Grills: Kingkong Grill Cover
Weber is one of the most popular makers of outdoor grills, and this Kingkong grill cover comes in seven different options to fit them all. Each size is specially designed for the brand’s most popular grills, including the Genesis, Spirit, Summit, and Performer Deluxe series. It’s made of durable 600 denier polyester that has a protective waterproof coating on the outside, and the material is flexible so you don’t have to struggle to get it on your grill. If the grill cover does get a little dirty, it’s super easy to clean—just rinse it off with a hose. Bonus: It comes with tongs and a grill brush, too.
“From the moment I unfolded the Kingkong grill cover, I was far more pleased with its quality, weight, and materials than the Weber-branded one that we had previously,” a shopper wrote. “It's strong, made of a nice, heavy (but flexible) material, and the Velcro straps adhere quite nicely.”
Buy It: Kingkong Grill Cover (from $30, Amazon)
Best for Char-Broil Grills: Char-Broil Rip-Stop Grill Cover
Made of thick, durable polyester, this custom Char-Broil grill cover is the brand’s strongest and most protective cover. Although it’s designed with Char-Broil grills in mind, it’s also compatible with other popular grill brands, including KitchenAid and Weber. Thanks to its sealed seams and UV protection, the grill cover is water- and fade-resistant so it holds up well in all weather. One thing to note: The sizes are listed according to the number of burners your grill has (anywhere from two to five), but some reviewers recommend measuring your grill in inches and choosing a size based on that.
“I'll be the first to admit that I've been pretty cheap about grill covers in the past,” one shopper said. “I get the no-name ones at the hardware store that get holes in them after a few months. However, after shelling out for a fancy new Char-Broil grill, I decided to get the cover that was designed for it. The difference is like night and day. This is a thick, sturdy, well-constructed cover that fits the grill perfectly and goes on and off quickly. I can't imagine it ever leaking or getting a hole in it.”
Buy It: Char-Broil Rip-Stop Grill Cover (from $35, Amazon)
Best for Blackstone Grills: Blackstone Weather-Resistant Flat-Top Gas Grill Cover
Since flat-top grills have a different shape than traditional gas grills, you’ll need a cover that’s designed to fit them properly. The Blackstone grill cover fits perfectly over the brand’s 28-inch cooking stations, but there are also other options available for different-sized griddles. Shoppers appreciate that the canvas grill cover has some weight to it, which along with the buckle straps, helps prevent it from blowing away in the wind. Due to the shape of flat-top grills, some reviewers mention propping a small object (like a ball) below the cover to prevent water from pooling in the rain.
Many customers also praise the reinforced corners, which prevent sharp edges of your grill from tearing the fabric. “This is by far the most durable cover you can get in my opinion,” one wrote. “It’s heavy-duty and has a composite undercoating that really does well in the various hot/cold/humid/wet environments to protect your [grill].”
Buy It: Blackstone Weather-Resistant Flat-Top Gas Grill Cover, $25 (originally $40), Amazon
Best for Pit Boss Grills: Pit Boss Grills 820 Deluxe Grill Cover
Pit Boss’s wood pellet grills have a unique shape that requires a custom grill cover. This Pit Boss grill cover is designed to fit the 820 Wood Pellet Grill, which has a large 818-square-inch cooking surface, hopper, and chimney. It’s made of weatherproof polyester with a drawstring on the bottom, which ensures that your entire grill stays dry (especially any pellets in the hopper). Since this cover comes from the brand itself, you can feel confident that it’ll fit—no excess fabric or ripping at the seams. There’s also a cover available for the 700 series Pit Boss grills.
“This thing is worth every penny,” wrote one customer. “After reading reviews of other covers that basically seem to protect the grill from nothing beyond a stiff breeze, this cover stands out. We got 8 inches of snow, which covered a sizable portion of my grill, and I'm firing it up right now to smoke four chickens on [it] like nothing happened.”
Buy It: Pit Boss Grills 820 Deluxe Grill Cover, $50 (originally $59), Amazon
Best for Traeger Grills: Traeger 34 Series Full-Length Grill Cover
Designed for another popular brand of wood pellet grills, this Traeger grill cover was made with the Texas and Pro 34 grills in mind. (Although some reviewers say they’ve found success fitting it on other similar-sized Traeger grills.) It provides a snug fit that covers your entire grill all the way down to the wheels, and shoppers confirm that it fits even with the folding shelf attached. The water-resistant material means the cover and your grill will safely make it through rain and snow. Even though it’s pricier than some of the other grill covers on the market, shoppers say it’s “worth the extra money.”
“I am thoroughly impressed with this cover,” one person wrote. “Straight out of the box, I was wowed by how thick and heavy it was, and the fit is absolutely perfect [for the] Texas Elite 34! I was a bit apprehensive of the price, but after using this thing now for a few months, I am so happy I didn't buy a different one.”
Buy It: Traeger 34 Series Full-Length Grill Cover, $65 (originally $80), Amazon
Best Heavy-Duty: Unicook Heavy-Duty Waterproof Barbecue Gas Grill Cover
If you’re looking for a grill cover that really stands up to the elements, try this heavy-duty option from Unicook with a near-perfect rating. Hundreds of customers describe it as durable and well-made, so you can ensure that you’re buying a grill cover that's equally protective and long-lasting. It’s made of a fade-resistant material that has a waterproof vinyl layer on the back. This particular cover is designed to fit grills with three or four burners (ranging from 47 to 53 inches in width), but the brand also makes similar versions in other sizes. The grill cover also has mesh vents on the sides for airflow, but they’re covered by a fabric flap to prevent water from leaking in.
“This grill cover is by far the best in this price range,” said a customer. “[It’s] durable enough to stand up to the elements, yet thin enough to fold and put under the BBQ while grilling. The absolute best part is the handles. They make removing the cover a breeze; like a magician pulling out the table cloth.”
Buy It: Unicook Heavy Duty Waterproof Barbecue Gas Grill Cover, $23 (originally $36), Amazon
Best for Small Grills: Weber Premium 22-inch Charcoal Grill Cover
If you have a charcoal or kettle grill, most covers on the market will be too big to offer enough protection. That’s why you need a small grill cover, like this 22-inch option from Weber. It’s designed to fit the brand’s classic 22-inch charcoal grills without a side table, but some reviewers mentioned successfully using it on other 22-inch kettle-style grills. The fade-resistant grill cover is made with durable yet breathable polyester to protect your grill in all types of weather. It also comes with hook-and-loop fastening straps to keep it in place. Multiple customers say it fits their kettle grills “like a glove.”
“I love my red Weber Kettle and therefore I chose to treat it right and protect it as best I can from the Florida elements—salt air (live by the beach), constant sun, rain, and all the stuff being blown around by the seemingly endless winds here,” one wrote. “This cover is great—it's tough, it's good looking, [and] it doesn't blow off even when the wind is gusting over 40 mph.”
Buy It: Weber Premium 22-inch Charcoal Grill Cover, $37 (originally $41), Amazon