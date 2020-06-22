The 6 Best Birdbaths to Upgrade Your Garden This Summer
Surround your home with wildlife with these affordable birdbath options.
The sound of birds happily chirping is one of the summer's simple pleasures. And one of the best ways to attract these creatures is to add a birdbath to your backyard. We've rounded up a handful of top-rated options for your yard, including modern designs, heated versions, and even a solar-powered pump that can turn any container into a birdbath. Each birdbath is highly-rated by customer reviews, easy to install, and less than $120, so you don't have to spend a fortune to attract wildlife to your space.
Birds are most active during the spring and summer, so it's the perfect time to add one of these outdoor structures to your yard. Soon, you'll have a variety of chipper animals gathering outside your home.
Modern Birdbath
Add a contemporary touch to your yard with this CB2 birdbath made out of clay. It stands 26 inches tall, and the bowl diameter is 20 inches so it can fit in even small backyards and gardens. The subtle whitewashed design is safe to leave outside all year long, even in inclement weather.
Buy It: Skinny Dip Birdbath ($109, CB2)
Solar Birdbath Pump
You can turn just about any container into a birdbath with this solar-powered pump. All you have to do is secure the pump to the bottom of your fixture, twist one of the four nozzles onto the top of the pump, immerse the device in water, and place your new DIY birdbath under direct sunlight. It measures just a little more than 6 inches in diameter so that it can fit in smaller bowls and dishes.
Buy It: Qualife Solar-Powered Fountain Pump ($27, Amazon)
Ceramic Birdbath
This ceramic birdbath is both durable and stylish thanks to a pretty blue glaze. It measures 22 x 17 x 17 inches and weighs 31 pounds so that it can withstand strong wind. It has a nearly perfect 5-star rating, with several buyers raving about the stunning color.
Buy It: Burley Clay's Bellflower Birdbath ($117, Wayfair)
Concrete Birdbath
Although it's made of concrete, this stone-look birdbath is surprisingly lightweight at just 16 pounds, making it easy to move around your yard. It's 22 inches tall with a bowl diameter of 16 inches. The tapered, paneled pedestal works well with traditional and modern house styles alike.
Buy It: Pedestal Concrete Birdbath ($107, The Home Depot)
Heated Birdbath
If you'd like to give your birds something to drink or a way to clean themselves all year long, consider a heated option. This lightweight birdbath is made of durable, weather-resistant plastic and measures 20 x 20 x 27 inches. The heating element is completely enclosed, so it stays protected from animals and weather elements.
Buy It: API Heated Birdbath with Stand ($100, Amazon)
Solar Birdbath
This solar birdbath would look perfect in a garden full of flowers. It stands 24 inches tall with a bowl diameter of 20 inches and weighs 11 pounds. The fountain is powered by direct sunlight, so make sure it receives plenty of rays. Because of its delicate glass bowl, you should not leave this birdbath outside during the winter.
Buy It: Sunflower Solar Birdbath ($111, The Home Depot)
