The 11 Best Adirondack Chairs for Your Patio, According to Reviews
As the weather warms up, it's time to update your outdoor space with patio furniture, decor, and storage. Adirondack chairs are a popular choice for outdoor seating thanks to their innovative designs, timeless styles, and sturdy constructions that are typically weather-resistant. Plus, they fold up nicely and can easily be stored in a shed or garage during the off-season.
If you're not sure where to start your search, our list has 11 of the best options for Adirondack chairs that five-star reviewers swear by. And some will even arrive at your doorstep in as little as two days. Keep reading to shop highly rated Adirondack chairs from Amazon, Wayfair, The Home Depot, and Target.
The Best Adirondack Chairs
- Best Overall: OT Qomotop Oversized Poly Lumber Adirondack Chair with Cup Holder
- Best with Ottoman: Outsunny Wooden Adirondack Chair with Ottoman
- Best Bar Stools: Phat Tommy Recycled Poly Resin Balcony Chair Set
- Most Affordable: RealComfort Charcoal Resin Plastic Adirondack Chair
- Best Set: Wade Logan Aviana Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chairs Set of Four
- Best Rocking Chair: Christopher Knight Home Hollywood Acacia Wood Adirondack Rocking Chair
- Best Retractable Option: Christopher Knight Home Hunter Outdoor Adirondack Chairs with Retractable Ottoman
- Best Reclining: Highwood Hamilton Adirondack Chair
- Best Natural Wood: Best Choice Products Folding Wooden Adirondack Lounger Chair
- Best Bench: Dewitt Adirondack Wooden Garden Bench
- Best for Kids: Blue Kids Wood Outdoor Adirondack Chair
Best Overall: OT Qomptop Oversized Poly Lumber Adirondack Chair with Cup Holder
This oversized Adirondack chair on Amazon is made with poly lumber that’s more durable than plastic and natural wood, making it a great choice for outdoor patios and around fire pits. It’s weather- and fade-resistant, so it can be left outside year-round without damage. Plus, it has a convenient cup holder. Choose the brown shade for a more natural finish, or go with white to give your outdoor oasis a charming cottage look.
Five-star reviewers love this chair for its reliable construction, comfortable design, and easy assembly process. “These are some well constructed chairs… they put longer bolts and more bolts in the areas that will support most of your weight given the design of the chair,” says one customer. “Deep metal nuts are embedded in the material where the bolts go. I simply cannot imagine having a structural issue with these chairs.”
Buy It: OT Qomotop Oversized Poly Lumber Adirondack Chair with Cup Holder (from $250, Amazon)
Best with Ottoman: Outsunny Wooden Adirondack Chair with Ottoman
This Adirondack chair comes with a matching ottoman that allows you to kick up your feet. It’s made from rustic-looking fir wood that’s durable enough to withstand the elements. The boards are pre-drilled, and the chair comes with everything you need for quick assembly at just $160.
“[The chairs are] easy to assemble, support larger occupants, nice darker stain color, and not too heavy,” describes one five-star reviewer. “The aesthetic is very nice with these chairs and they came packaged nicely, too.”
Buy It: Outsunny Wooden Adirondack Chair with Ottoman ($160, Amazon)
Best Bar Stools: Phat Tommy Recycled Poly Resin Balcony Chair Set
Suited for hightop tables and outdoor bars, these Adirondack-inspired bar stools make for a comfortable place to enjoy an ice-cold beverage with friends or family. Choose from nine stylish colors, all of which can be delivered in as little as one week. The duo comes with a removable side table that’s convenient for snacks and drinks.
“These chairs are more of an investment than the typical outdoor furniture; they’re designed to stand up to the elements, they are well made with extra thick (and sturdy) material, and designed to make putting it together simple and easy with only one enclosed tool,” says one satisfied shopper. “Very comfortable to sit in and love the pub height. They are not inexpensive but will likely outlast me—I cannot imagine anything taking them out, not wind or rain.”
Buy It: Phat Tommy Recycled Poly Resin Balcony Chair Set ($860, Amazon)
Most Affordable: RealComfort Charcoal Resin Plastic Adirondack Chair
If you’re on a budget, this plastic Adirondack chair is for you: One chair costs just $22 and looks nearly identical to more expensive brands. At such an affordable price, you can order enough to seat your friends and family for outdoor gatherings. Although they’re fade- and weather-resistant, you’ll still want to bring the chairs inside during the off-season to ensure they stay in pristine condition. They have a stackable design that makes them easy to store.
Five-star reviewers say they’ve had these chairs for up to four years and continue to buy them in different colors when it’s time for an upgrade.
Buy It: RealComfort Charcoal Resin Plastic Adirondack Chair ($22, The Home Depot)
Best Set: Wade Logan Aviana Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chairs Set of Four
This set of four Adirondack chairs is ideal for small backyard gatherings. The chairs fit nicely around a fire pit and are durable enough to last multiple seasons outdoors. They’re made from 95% recycled plastic and are available in more than 40 colors. To clean the outdoor chairs, simply wipe each chair with soap and water.
“These are amazing and worth every penny,” says one five-star reviewer. “They’re more ergonomic than typical Adirondack chairs.”
Buy It: Wade Logan Aviana Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chairs Set of Four, $800 (originally $1,596), Wayfair
Best Rocking Chair: Christopher Knight Home Malibu Acacia Wood Adirondack Rocking Chair
You no longer have to choose between a rocking chair and an Adirondack chair thanks to this hybrid from Target. It’s made with acacia wood, which is naturally sturdy enough to withstand the elements, and it comes equipped with everything you need for a quick assembly. Add two chairs to your cart for just $300 to make it a matching set, then place them on your porch with a colorful throw pillow for a cozy reading nook.
“Great product for the price. It has smoothed, soft edges, it’s well built, and comes partially assembled,” one shopper says. “It sits low like a traditional Adirondack and it has a large seat and high back. Not for high-volume or commercial use, but super nice for your small family's patio or deck.”
Buy It: Christopher Knight Home Hollywood Acacia Wood Adirondack Rocking Chair ($150, Target)
Best Retractable Option: Christopher Knight Home Hunter Outdoor Adirondack Chairs with Retractable Ottoman
For some, a footrest is the key to total relaxation, and this Adirondack chair comes with a retractable ottoman. It folds beneath the seat when not in use and easily slides out when you want to kick up your feet. Plus, the chair comes in a set of two, so you and a partner can enjoy the outdoors together.
Reviewers love these chairs for their comfortable, innovative design and assembly process (it comes with tools and pre-drilled holes).
Buy It: Christopher Knight Home Hunter Outdoor Adirondack Chairs with Retractable Ottoman, $383 (originally $450), Overstock
Best Reclining: Highwood Hamilton Adirondack Chair
Yes, reclining Adirondack chairs do exist, and this one on Amazon comes in a variety of colors. It’s great for soaking up the sun on your lawn or patio, as it can be adjusted to three different positions and even lay flat for convenient storage. The chair is constructed with heavy-duty materials and stainless-steel hardware to ensure it’s weather-resistant and won’t be damaged when left out in the rain or snow. The best part is it can arrive in as little as two days.
“I feel so strongly about this item and I am so happy I purchased these that I wanted to let anyone know who would have second thoughts that five years later these chairs still look brand new,” says an Amazon shopper. “They have been used on a regular basis and have endured the Florida heat, cold, and rain.”
Buy It: Highwood Hamilton Adirondack Chair, $315 (originally $500), Amazon
Most Portable: Best Choice Products Folding Wooden Adirondack Lounger Chair
Folding chairs aren't always made of hard metal; this charming Adirondack alternative is not only stylish, but budget-friendly, too. (No wonder it’s an Amazon best-seller!) It’s lightweight, compact, and easy to carry from one place to another. Use it as a lawn chair for sporting events, camping, and picnics, or use it as outdoor patio furniture. Since it’s made with natural wood, you can customize it to fit your aesthetic with a coat of paint or weather-proof finish.
“I ordered these for a new cabin I purchased. I love the look and comfort of Adirondack chairs, but they are usually so heavy. Plastic is not an option for me, so I took a chance on these,” explains one five-star reviewer. “They’re sturdy, fold easily, and are lightweight… I ordered two more after loving the first four I purchased.”
Buy It: Best Choice Products Folding Wooden Adirondack Lounger Chair ($75, Amazon)
Best Bench: Dewitt Adirondack Wooden Garden Bench
If your outdoor space is missing a spot to hang a porch swing, consider this Adirondack-inspired bench instead. It has the same charming look and comfortable seating without the hassle. Plus, it’s built to last with its acacia wood construction and dark gray finish. To make it extra cozy, add an outdoor bench cushion or throw pillows to your cart as well.
“We love [the chairs]! Fairly easy to build and we like that it’s compact and folds up for storage,” says one satisfied customer.
Buy It: Dewitt Adirondack Wooden Garden Bench, $253 (originally $280), Wayfair
Best for Kids: Blue Kids Wood Outdoor Adirondack Chair
Traditional Adirondack chairs can be overwhelming for small children, which is why we made sure our list includes a smaller size that’s built to accommodate toddlers. This chair is made with weather-resistant materials, making it great for outdoor use. The small size is also ideal for a playroom. The chair comes in a bright blue shade that’s painted with a non-toxic coating.
“My 3-year-old couldn’t wait to put it together so he could sit with Mom and Dad on his own chair. Great quality and easy to put together,” one shopper says.
Buy It: Blue Kids Wood Outdoor Adirondack Chair ($78, Wayfair)