The 11 Best Adirondack Chairs for Your Patio, According to Reviews

This oversized Adirondack chair on Amazon is made with poly lumber that’s more durable than plastic and natural wood, making it a great choice for outdoor patios and around fire pits. It’s weather- and fade-resistant, so it can be left outside year-round without damage. Plus, it has a convenient cup holder. Choose the brown shade for a more natural finish, or go with white to give your outdoor oasis a charming cottage look.

Five-star reviewers love this chair for its reliable construction, comfortable design, and easy assembly process. “These are some well constructed chairs… they put longer bolts and more bolts in the areas that will support most of your weight given the design of the chair,” says one customer. “Deep metal nuts are embedded in the material where the bolts go. I simply cannot imagine having a structural issue with these chairs.”

Buy It: OT Qomotop Oversized Poly Lumber Adirondack Chair with Cup Holder (from $250, Amazon)