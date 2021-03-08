Shoppers Say This Fire Pit Is ‘Worth Twice the Price’ and It’s on Sale Ahead of Patio Season

Now that we're about a week away from the official first day of spring, more time spent outdoors is likely on the horizon. If you have a backyard that you're sprucing up with patio furniture ahead of warmer months, consider incorporating a fire pit, too. This hot-ticket item can act as a statement piece while also being functional for campout meals and, of course, s'mores. To get in on the outdoor fire pit trend without spending too much, look no further than the Amazon Basics Steel Lattice Fire Pit, which happens to be on sale right now.
Made with a sturdy steel construction that's built to last, the outdoor fire pit is 35 inches deep and can hold enough firewood for warmth or outdoor meals. Thanks to its pretty lattice design and circular shape, everyone will have a good view of the fire no matter where they're sitting.
Buy It: Amazon Basics Steel Lattice Fire Pit, $93 (originally $100), Amazon
At 27.9 x 26.9 x 12.9 inches, it has a fairly compact design that shoppers say fits nicely in small spaces, which is especially useful in urban areas. Reviewers also like to take it on the go for camping trips.
Whether you're using it at a campground or your own outdoor space, be sure to cover it with the included screened lid to protect anyone nearby. It also comes with a convenient fire poker to get the flames going again when the fire starts to die down.
While its steel construction is durable, you might consider getting a fire pit cover for more protection. Basic versions start at just $15 and will protect your fire pit from elements like wind and rain, which can lead to rusting over time. Plus, a cover will allow you to enjoy this gorgeous lattice fire pit for years to come.
There are many fire pits on the market, but not a lot with this level of quality and low price tag. It's one of many reasons why this option has more than 900 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say it "works like a champ" and call the no-frills pick "basic but fabulous."
But as we inch closer to warmer weather, fire pits will start to sell out quickly. Last year around this time, it was almost impossible to find one. So if you want to add a fire pit to your backyard, now is the time to buy.
"I've bought more expensive fire pits that will never even be close to this quality. If you like the way it looks, buy it. It's worth twice the price," wrote one reviewer, who also called it the "best fire pit you'll ever find in this price range."
"This thing is pretty much exactly what I'd hoped it was," another said. "It is lightweight and small enough to move around, but big enough to have a pretty healthy fire inside. I really like that I can take it on the road and use it wherever I go."
If you want a fire pit for the warmer weather ahead, we don't recommend waiting—especially now that this popular option is on sale for less than $100.