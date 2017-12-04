Rough plumbing for a typical kitchen is much simpler than for a bathroom. There is often only one sink and one dishwasher, so only one drain line and one pair of supply pipes will be needed. All other connections—the drain and supply for the dishwasher, a supply line for an icemaker, and even a hot water dispenser or a water filter—are made with flexible tubing that does not run through walls.

This section provides resources for kitchen plumbing projects. We have tips and how-to instructions for running drain lines, installing a kitchen sink, extending supply lines, and more.

How to Run Drain Lines

Installing a new drainpipe is only a five-step process, but there are many important factors to consider before breaking out the PVC pipe. First, you'll need to draw a plan and get it approved by a local plumbing inspector. Then, consider insulation for pipes, especially if you live in a cold climate. You'll also need to remove any cabinets and shut off any wires that are in the way. Once these steps are complete, you can get started running drain lines. Our tutorial shows you how.

How to Extend Supply Lines

Your kitchen needs access to both hot and cold water, and this how-to shows you the proper way to run or extend those supply lines. Before you begin, install the drain line and carefully plan the location of the supply lines. Make sure you shut off the water before getting started.

How to Install an Air Admittance Valve

Air admittance valves are gravity-operated devices that respond to the negative pressure of draining water and automatically open up to let air in. These valves can help you run new vent lines without having access to the existing drain-waste-vent system, and we'll show you exactly how to install them.

How to Install a Kitchen Sink

A sink is likely the most important fixture in your kitchen. Learning how to install one yourself can keep the cost of any kitchen remodel down. Before you begin, decide how many holes your sink model requires. This figure depends on whether the faucet you plan to install has one or two handles, whether you want a separate sprayer, and other factors. We cover each of these considerations and more in our guide to installing a sink and faucet.

How to Install a Garbage Disposal

A garbage disposal will make dishwashing duty easier. Whether you already have a disposal in your kitchen sink and need a replacement or you need to install a new one, we have the step-by-step installation instructions for getting the job done. You'll learn how to make simple electrical splices, replace broken parts, and get your disposal working again.

How to Install a Hot Water Dispenser

For many sinks, warm water comes from a hot water dispenser. If you need to install a hot water dispenser in your home, take a look at our expert tips. In just a few steps, you'll have hot water flowing in your kitchen sink.

How to Install an Under-Sink Filter

Clean water is so important in your kitchen. Well-filtered water can improve the odor and taste of your water for your family. Plus, you'll reduce the amount of sediment in the tap water you drink and cook with. With our expert tips, you'll learn how to cut the pipes to size and make valve connections for an under-sink filter.

How to Install an Icemaker

While most modern refrigerators have built-in ice dispensers, some still require installation at an added cost. Save money by learning how to install one yourself. For this project, you'll learn how to work with copper tubing—a helpful skill for any homeowner!

How to Install a Dishwasher

Whether you are building a new home or remodeling your existing kitchen, installing a dishwasher is an important plumbing and electrical project. Learn how to do it yourself with our expert advice.

Bonus: Your Kitchen Remodel Master Plan

Remodeling a kitchen involves many operations. Usually the most efficient order of work is the following: