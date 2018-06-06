How to Install an Air Admittance Valve to Keep Your Sink Draining Properly

Step 1

Before you install one, it's important to understand how AAVs work. Air admittance valves are operated by gravity. When water and waste move down a drain line, it creates negative air pressure in the pipe. This negative pressure lifts the sealing washer and lets air in, which allows the waste to drain away freely.

When the negative pressure ceases, the sealing washer falls back in place. Earlier versions of this device were spring-operated. Such units are still available but are not reliable and don't meet code in most places.