How to Replace a Tub or Shower Cartridge to Fix Your Faulty Faucet

Troubles with your tub and shower faucet can be surprisingly easy to fix. If you struggle to turn the faucet on and off or control the temperature, it's likely that your shower faucet cartridge needs to be repaired or replaced. Once you shut off the water and remove the handle and escutcheon, you can quickly determine whether the cartridge for your single-handle tub and shower faucet is a cartridge, ball, or disk type. Before you replace your shower cartridge, note that mineral deposits from hard water could be the cause of your faucet issues. If you see deposits when you disassemble the faucet, soak the cartridge in vinegar to clean it before reattaching. Otherwise, a damaged cartridge might require you to repair or replace a certain part. Manufacturers make cartridges of varying designs, so take the cartridge with you when you shop for replacement parts. If the damage is more serious, you might need to replace the entire cartridge. Follow our steps below to learn how to replace a shower or tub cartridge to keep your faucet running smoothly.