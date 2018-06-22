How to Build a Shower Enclosure for Your DIY Bathroom Remodel

A new shower can transform the look of your bathroom. It can offer more room and more privacy, helping you turn a basic bath into a relaxing retreat. However, adding a new shower can also be a lot of work. After all, a new corner shower stall requires building one wall, while one placed in the middle of a wall calls for two new walls. Plus, if the walls do not go to the ceiling, the top ledge must be covered with tile or another moisture-resistant surface. The shower's opening can be closed off with a door or a curtain rod.

A one-piece unit is the simplest shower to install, though you may have a limited choice of colors. Buy a base that's at least 34 inches wide, checking whether it must be set in thin-set mortar or in a bed of sand or if it can simply be placed on the floor. Before you begin, prep the space by installing a drainpipe with a trap in the center of the base, as well as supply pipes, faucet, and a shower riser. The flange should be level with the floor. Run the supply pipes after the framing is installed. Also, make sure you're comfortable working with plastic and copper pipe, framing a wall, and installing tile. Follow these step-by-step instructions on how to build a shower enclosure.