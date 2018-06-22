How to Run Drain and Vent Lines for Your DIY Bathroom Remodel

Step 1

Toilet Vent Option 1: Indirect Connection

If the toilet drain does not connect directly to a vent, you must find another way to vent it. If the drain line runs away from the wall where you want the vent, use a reducing Y and a 45-degree street elbow to point the vent line toward the wall. The horizontal vent pipe runs right next to the closet bend.

Toilet Vent Option 2: Parallel

If the vent wall is parallel to the drain pipe, install a 45-degree reducing Y and a street elbow to point toward the wall. You might need another elbow (of any degree) to position the vertical vent where you want it.

Toilet Vent Option 3: Opposite Side

If the vent wall is opposite the drain line, use a reducing Y and a street elbow. The fittings can be pointed straight at the wall or at an angle, as needed.