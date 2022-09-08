Enjoying a warm, sunny day on your patio is a bit harder when you live in a breezy area. Keeping your outdoor furniture, including cushions, pillows, and decor, from blowing away can present a perennial challenge. Tying them down with rope can be both impractical and unsightly. After all, you'll need to be able to wash them at some point. But storing them can also entail a cumbersome setup and breakdown process every time you want to have friends over. Luckily, there are a few tried-and-true ways to tackle this problem. Learn how to secure cushions to outdoor furniture, plus the benefits of each approach.

Kim Cornelison

1. Stow Cushions in a Storage Unit

Tucking cushions away before heading in for the night can be a simple solution, especially if you have a storage box built into your deck or garage. It is best to place them in a dry, covered area that is conveniently located. This could be in an enclosed patio, porch, garden shed, or garage.

Ensure that the storage box is secured and has a cover that isn't easily lifted by pets or kids. If you're worried about theft, look for a storage option that can be locked. Storage benches and deck boxes can be made from a variety of materials, but the most popular are plastic and wood. Make sure that the container you choose is large enough to store all of your cushions and pillows comfortably. Do not store wet or damp items, like pool furniture or accessories, in the same place as items meant to be kept dry. Periodically air out stored items so that they don't smell stale, grow mold, or attract bugs and pests.

2. Try Hook-and-Loop Tape

Use strips of hook-and-loop tape, such as Velcro, to affix cushions and pillows to the base of outdoor seating. The material comes in a variety of colors and sizes, and those with adhesive backing are especially easy to use. Peel and stick one side to the bottom of the seat cushion and the opposite side to your chair. Before committing to this method across your entire patio, try one or two on breezy days. If this tactic works well over the course of a week, it will likely work for additional furniture. Over time, you might choose to sew on the hook-and-loop tape, as frequent washes and weather elements can wear away at the adhesive.

3. Tie a Bow

Attaching ties to your cushions and pillows can help ensure they don't end up strewn across your lawn. Ties can be added to items that weren't originally designed with them, but you can also purchase ready-made seating that already has this feature. If your favorite patio cushions don't already have additional fabric to tie them to the handles or base of chairs, sew on a matching or contrasting strip for this purpose. These knots can easily be undone when you are ready to store or wash your items.

4. If All Else Fails, Use Zip Ties

Not handy with a needle and thread? Use a zip tie to attach the bottom of a cushion directly onto the slats of an outdoor bench or the base of metal patio furniture. Fastening the zip ties to the back of your patio chairs is also an option. However, you'll need to pull the zip ties through the material, which could eventually cause a hole to form. Additionally, this method requires cutting the ties before detaching the cushions to wash and replacing the ties again when the items are back in use. Zip ties solve the wind problem, but still leave your furniture fully exposed to the elements. This means you'll need to cover furniture with a plastic or weather-resistant tarp, or plan to bring in all the furniture when there's inclement weather. Invest in a stain-resistant, water-repellant spray to protect your outdoor fabrics.

Common Outdoor Cushion Wear and Tear

Keeping cushions and fabrics clean can present a challenge when they are stored or affixed to outdoor furniture. Rain and extended sun exposure can fade colors and damage the stuffing. Remember that you might need some combination of all four options to make sure that your cushion set lasts more than a year. Consider fabric colors and materials that will show the least sign of wear and tear. Also, account for pet hair and bugs by periodically vacuuming the fabric, even while it is attached to the furniture base.