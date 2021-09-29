Create an Outdoor Sanctuary with Our Favorite Walmart Patio Accessories

Gas Fire Pit

As colder weather approaches, fire pits will be more popular than ever. "Everyone wants to entertain more than just the immediate family, so there's going to be more and more gatherings again outside where everyone sits around a fire pit," Wilker says. This 37-inch gas fire pit has a durable wicker base and an aluminum top with a heat-resistant bronze finish that can be used in all weather conditions. When not in use, transform the fire pit into an outdoor coffee table with the included burner cover. One five-star reviewer says, "I love this fire pit. It's just perfect on my deck. Because of the round shape, more people can comfortably sit around it."

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Colebrook 37-Inch Gas Fire Pit, $350