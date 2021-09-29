Create an Outdoor Sanctuary with Our Favorite Walmart Patio Accessories
Extend patio season with these must-have furniture sets, fire pits, lanterns, and more.
When creating an outdoor oasis—especially ahead of holiday entertaining—you need the right mix of furniture, lights, and accents for an inviting sanctuary that you want to spend all day enjoying. Luckily, the Better Homes & Gardens collection at Walmart has all of the outdoor decorating essentials you need to decorate a porch, deck, or patio that's perfect for entertaining family and friends.
To help get your backyard ready for guests, we caught up with Max Wilker, style director for Better Homes & Gardens, for his tips and tricks for setting up the best outdoor entertaining space with items from the fall 2021 Better Homes & Gardens Walmart collection. "Because COVID-19 is still around, people are trying to entertain as safely as possible," he says. "We're going to see a lot of outdoor fall parties where you gather around a fire pit and participate in other outdoor activities." Whether you're looking for a new patio set for plenty of seating, a fire pit for chilly nights, or some cute string lights to set the mood, you're sure to find some must-have products to bring home.
Sectional Sofa Patio Set
"Outdoor sectionals are great because you can squeeze a lot of people in there," Wilker says. This wicker sectional sofa patio set comes with a two-piece sectional sofa, two cushioned ottomans, and a dining table, so it's great for entertaining. Everything is rust- and fade-resistant, and the ottomans can slide under the table when not in use for easy storage. "The quality of this furniture is great and easily compares to sets that cost much more," says one five-star shopper. Another five-star reviewer calls this an "exceptional outdoor set."
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury Wicker Sectional Sofa Patio Dining Set, 5 Pieces, $887
Wood Lantern
"I'm seeing a lot of great tabletop lanterns now. Put three of them down the center of your outdoor coffee table for an easy centerpiece," Wilker says. These rustic wood and metal lanterns come in two sizes. They have clear glass windows to display your favorite candles and a sturdy top with a ring so you can easily hang it. "This is so adorable and strong. It's always windy here, so I was concerned that it would blow off my porch table, but it stayed in place," one reviewer says.
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Decorative Wood and Metal Lantern Candle Holder, $15-17
Gas Fire Pit
As colder weather approaches, fire pits will be more popular than ever. "Everyone wants to entertain more than just the immediate family, so there's going to be more and more gatherings again outside where everyone sits around a fire pit," Wilker says. This 37-inch gas fire pit has a durable wicker base and an aluminum top with a heat-resistant bronze finish that can be used in all weather conditions. When not in use, transform the fire pit into an outdoor coffee table with the included burner cover. One five-star reviewer says, "I love this fire pit. It's just perfect on my deck. Because of the round shape, more people can comfortably sit around it."
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Colebrook 37-Inch Gas Fire Pit, $350
Wicker Egg Chair
"Chairs are great because they can easily be moved around. You can use them on the front porch, then bring them to the back to set around the fire pit," Wilker says. This egg chair is no exception. With plush cushions, a rust-resistant metal frame, and wicker accents, it's as stylish as it is functional. One five-star reviewer calls it "the dreamiest of dream chairs! It is extremely comfortable, spacious and stylish." Another five-star customer adds, "This is by far the best item I've ever purchased at Walmart. Easy assembly and the quality is fantastic."
Buy It: Better Homes and Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair, $300
Outdoor Side Table
If you're in need of some extra storage, look no further than this outdoor side table. Measuring 19" x 19" x 18", this hand-hammered iron table doubles as a stool while storing items out of sight until you need them. The antique copper finish gives this side table a sophisticated look and feel. "I've had this on my porch since last spring. I store extra pillows or candles in it. I put mine on a rolling plant caster so I can push it around easily without scratching the bottom," says one five-star reviewer.
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens 19" Antique Copper Finish Outdoor Side Table, $57
Glass String Lights
Hang string lights around your patio to instantly help set the mood and create a warm atmosphere. These clear glass string lights produce soft, warm-white light and can be used both indoors and outdoors. Each string has 20 bulbs, and you can connect multiple strings together to light up larger areas. "I ordered four strings of these to light up my patio; I love them! Each bulb has a little clip on the back, which made it easy to attach to my awning strings and gutter," said one five-star shopper.
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Clear Glass Globe Bulbs String Lights, $10
Outdoor Pouf Pillow
If you're looking for more seating, try this outdoor woven pouf pillow. You can use it as an extra seat, an ottoman, or even a foot rest. The 16-inch square pouf is designed for long-lasting outdoor use, and the polyester shell is water- and fade-resistant. Customers love that the pouf keeps it shape after being used. One five-star reviewer says, "Great quality and price. Works well as a foot rest but sturdy enough to sit on. I would definitely recommend!"
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens 16" Outdoor Pouf Pillow, $47
Rocking Chair Set
"Furniture that you can easily move from your dining area to your living area or to your fire pit area helps to make your spaces more flexible," Wilker says. This three-piece rocking chair set is perfect for your front porch or patio. The set includes two cushioned rocking chairs and a ceramic tile-top side table designed for long wear and durability. "These chairs are very sturdy and comfortable. Not to mention they look great," says one satisfied customer. Another adds, "We love our new patio set! Super comfy and quality is great. The color of the cushions brings a fresh look to our porch!"
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Roxbury 3 Piece Cushion Rocking Chair Set, $355
Metal Lantern
These metal lanterns come in three different sizes and can be used to hold candles to decorate your porch or other outdoor spaces. "What's great about lanterns is that you can use them for light, or you can put a citronella candle inside to keep the bugs away," Wilker says. The sleek design and clear glass panels add a touch of elegance. One five-star shopper says, "This lantern is beautiful just to look at, but most of all I love the neutral color that enables it to blend in anywhere I put it. I can place it on the hook on my patio or on my countertop or tabletop and even my bar."
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Black Lantern, $12-17
Patio Chair Cushion
Adding a plush cushion can give even the most basic (or uncomfortable) patio chair an instant upgrade. This thick chair cushion is available in a variety of patterns that will match any decor theme. One five-star customer says, "These cushions are so well-priced that I was surprised at the nice quality. So far they appear well-made, are thick and very comfortable. I love the vibrant colors and they look so pretty on my deck chairs."
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Red Stripe Outdoor Chair Cushion with EnviroGuard, $25
Outdoor Throw Pillow
Throw pillows are an easy way to make your outdoor area cozy and inviting. This 21-inch square pillow can be used indoors and outdoors, and it's made with polyester fabric that's fade-resistant. The pillow is filled with a blend of recycled polyester that's water-resistant. "These pillows helped to cozy up our deck furniture. They are soft, water-repellant, stylish and priced right," raves one five-star shopper.
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens 21" Button Outdoor Toss Pillow, $15
