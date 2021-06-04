How to Stencil a Concrete Patio for a Budget-Friendly Outdoor Refresh

As much as Jenna LeBlanc would have loved to retile the patio behind her Tampa home, she didn't want to buy 650-plus square feet of tiles. More in line with her budget was paint and a stencil ($71, Royal Design Studio Stencils) she had been eyeing online. So she and her husband pried up the old tiles, then prepped and painted the concrete underneath. Proper surface prep was key, Jenna says, but in the end, she had to let go of precision. "The benefit of it being an outdoor space is that it doesn't have to be perfect."

Jenna, who shares her projects on her blog Jenna Sue Design, stenciled a design to mimic Moroccan tile. The 28x28-inch stencil created a single, high-impact medallion. "There was a point a few hours in where I thought, Wow, what was I thinking?" she says. But after getting the hang of it, she cut her time from 25 minutes per medallion to 5 minutes, completing the stenciling in 27 hours over two weeks. Follow the steps below to learn how to stencil a concrete patio for a budget-friendly makeover.