Backyard cookouts and patio hangouts make it easy to stay connected with friends and family you might not have seen in a while. Ahead of spring and summer, invest in new patio furniture for all your outdoor entertaining needs.

If you've shopped for patio furniture before, you know that high-quality sets can cost upwards of $2,000. That's why the Better Homes & Gardens River Oaks 5-Piece Wicker Conversation Set is such a stand-out. It's a luxurious yet affordable option that doesn't compromise quality for price, according to the nearly 100 shoppers that gave this furniture set glowing 5-star reviews. One reviewer writes that "it looks like it costs at least three times what we paid for it."

For less than $1000, the collection comes with a three-cushion sofa, two swivel glider chairs, two nesting tables, and three covers. The five-piece furniture set is easy to assemble and is built to last with powder-coated metal frames resistant to rust. Along with being durable and weather resistant, the set comes with covers for the sofa and swivel glider chairs, so even in inclement weather, your furniture will be safe. "I keep the covers on when it's windy or rainy, and they work well. They have a pull toggle to tighten the bottom so they stay put," writes one customer.

The two round nesting tables have a ceramic top with a marble finish. "I love that the tables can be separated into a coffee table and side table," writes another reviewer. Both the sofa and swivel chairs are crafted with handwoven, all-weather wicker and reinforced by steel metal frames. The polyester fabric cushions, in addition to being fade-resistant, repel stains and water and can be wiped clean with mild soap and water.

Customers love that the outdoor sofa and chairs are sturdy and can seat five people comfortably. They also agree that it's a great value for the money. "This looks much more high-end than $1,000. The pieces are well made and the couch is big," wrote one shopper, who also said it "reminds me of a set from Restoration Hardware." Another reviewer boasts, "I couldn't be happier with this set! I searched high and low for weeks, and for the price, it was 100% worth it."

Last summer this patio furniture set sold out within days, so if you're in the market, don't wait! Whether you're getting ready to safely entertain guests outdoors or want to give your patio a quick makeover, the Better Homes & Gardens River Oaks 5-Piece Wicker Conversation Set is the ideal affordable outdoor furniture set.