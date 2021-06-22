These Conversation Sets Are Perfect for a Small Patio, and Today's the Last Day to Buy Them on Sale

Bangor 3-Piece Metal Mesh and Faux Wood Patio Chat Set

Enjoy your outdoor view from this sleek armchair and table set. Inspired by mid-century modern design, the metal and faux-wood patio furniture is made from steel and coated for durability against moisture and rust. Thick seat cushions on the armchairs (28 x 28 x 28 inches) are made from 100% recycled poly fabric and feature water- and fade-resistant materials to keep your furniture looking new for years. The accompanying accent table (16 x 20 x 20 inches) is large enough to hold food or drinks for an outdoor meal.

Buy It: Project 62 Bangor 3-Piece Metal Mesh & Faux Wood Patio Chat Set, $320 (originally $400), Target