These Conversation Sets Are Perfect for a Small Patio, and Today's the Last Day to Buy Them on Sale
When it comes to furnishing a small patio or apartment balcony, there aren't a ton of options that are both aesthetically pleasing and functional in confined spaces. Instead of dragging out folding chairs every time you want to be outside, consider a three-piece furniture set. It's a simple solution for small-space seating woes.
Three-piece furniture sets, sometimes referred to as conversation sets or chat sets, typically include two armchairs and a matching side table. Often lightweight, they offer compact outdoor seating for two people. And since they're meant to withstand the elements, when winter comes, you won't have to worry about finding storage space.
Thankfully, there's a great selection of patio seating options at significant markdowns at Target's Deal Days Sale. Through June 22 only, shop a wide selection of patio furniture, including three-piece patio conversation sets. Not sure where to start? We found sets to fit a range of home styles, including mid-century modern designs and classic wicker, at huge discounts. For even more furniture options, head to Target's outdoor furniture deals.
Related Items
Mulberry 3-Piece Patio Chat Set
This neutral conversation set works with so many patio decor styles. Made from steel and woven with faux rattan, the three-piece set includes a small round accent table (20 x 16 x 16 inches) and two semicircular armchairs (34 x 27 x 26 inches) in a comfortable wingback style. The all-weather set includes plush seat cushions, and customers attest that the items are simple to assemble.
Buy It: Threshold Mulberry 3pc Patio Chat Set, $360 (originally $450), Target
Sunmor 5-Piece Patio Chat Set
Add color to your yard with this five-piece patio set by Project 62. Each piece is made from powder-coated steel and features rope detailing that is both attractive and comfortable for sitting back and relaxing. The set comes with two armchairs (33 x 26 x 31 inches), two ottomans (15 x 15 x 15 inches), and one accent table (18 x 16 x 16 inches)-all weather-resistant and ready to show off.
Buy It: Project 62 Sunmor 5pc Patio Chat Set, $320 (originally $400), Target
Bangor 3-Piece Metal Mesh and Faux Wood Patio Chat Set
Enjoy your outdoor view from this sleek armchair and table set. Inspired by mid-century modern design, the metal and faux-wood patio furniture is made from steel and coated for durability against moisture and rust. Thick seat cushions on the armchairs (28 x 28 x 28 inches) are made from 100% recycled poly fabric and feature water- and fade-resistant materials to keep your furniture looking new for years. The accompanying accent table (16 x 20 x 20 inches) is large enough to hold food or drinks for an outdoor meal.
Buy It: Project 62 Bangor 3-Piece Metal Mesh & Faux Wood Patio Chat Set, $320 (originally $400), Target
Aster 3-Piece Patio Chat Set
This lightweight patio set creates simple, attractive seating. Featuring a black and tan contrasting pattern, the woven set adds interest to your balcony or patio. The table (22 x 22 x 22 inches) and chairs (35 x 20 x 22.5 inches) are weather- and rust-resistant, and each chair can hold up to 250 pounds.
Buy It: Opalhouse Aster 3pc Patio Chat Set, $260 (originally $325), Target