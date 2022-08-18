8 Small Patio Decor Ideas to Maximize Your Outdoor Space

If you have a small patio, you might be tempted to skip decorative elements and stick to the essentials. But outdoor decor can make a big impact, even in the tiniest spaces. With the right know-how and a dose of creative thinking, you can transform your petite patio into a dreamy getaway.

Maximize your small square footage with patio seating that doubles as decor, or add a fresh coat of paint to make your space feel larger than it is. To help you create your own tiny backyard oasis, we've rounded up the best decorating ideas for small patios.

Adam Albright

1. Opt for Folding Furniture



Small patios call for versatile, space-savvy furniture. Enter: the sling chair. Bring the beach to your backyard with this old seaside staple. Folding chairs are a practical yet whimsical decorating idea for a small patio since they can easily be moved around to make space for other activities. Plus, these deck chairs fold flat so they can be neatly stacked against a wall on a mounting rack or tucked away in a shed. And since they don't have to be on permanent display, you can have fun with bright, daring colors.

Kim Cornelison

2. Maximize Space with a Small Corner Seat

Utilize every inch of space with a small corner seat. More practical than chairs, a bench can be confined to a corner of your small patio, flush against a wall or fence, leaving plenty of space for a coffee table or a quick outdoor workout. This clever corner bench design features a chaise longue, providing the perfect seating arrangement for every occasion, whether you're hosting guests or relaxing in the sun. Scatter the bench with colorful cushions for added comfort and a cozy, welcoming feel.

Carson Downing

3. Bring the Inside Out with an Outdoor Rug

Outdoor rugs can help define a small space by anchoring the furniture layout and creating a cohesive color scheme. Create a seamless transition between your indoor and outdoor spaces by using a rug that showcases your style. Outdoor rugs effectively soften a concrete or stone patio, adding a welcoming layer of texture underfoot. Take inspiration from this small patio decor idea and stick to a monochromatic color scheme. A planter of budding red flowers adds a burst of color and creates a striking contrast.

Edmund Barr

4. Add a Fire Pit for Year-Round Patio Enjoyment

Prepare for cooler seasons by including a fire pit in your small patio setup. It will allow you to enjoy the space year-round, and it makes an attractive focal point. This cozy patio features a round stone fire pit perfect for creating memories, like toasting marshmallows or sharing stories with friends and family. A round fire pit is ideal for small patios as it occupies less visual and physical space and promotes a casual, intimate atmosphere. Utilize the surface of the fire pit as a coffee table or serving area when the flames aren't in use.

Marty Baldwin

5. Embrace Bold Patio Furniture

Just because you have a small patio doesn't mean you can't go big on style. Bring the wow factor to your backyard with large geometric prints or bold furniture choices. This patterned coffee table adds character and sets a modern tone for the rest of the patio. A pop of yellow on throw pillows and accessories makes a cheery addition to the monochromatic color scheme. Add a final flourish with a curated selection of large plants—as opposed to lots of little ones—to prevent the patio from looking cluttered.

Laurey Glenn

6. Disguise Walls with Fresh Greenery

While tall fences and exterior walls offer the benefit of privacy (especially in an urban context), they can also feel imposing and make a tiny patio appear even smaller. Think vertically to help disguise the walls and soften the space. Incorporate plants to make walls feel less like a sterile concrete box and more like a tropical destination. Vertical gardens are particularly beneficial when space is limited since they free up valuable floor space for stylish patio furniture.

Carson Downing

7. Decorate with Warm Tones

Enjoy the warmth of the Mediterranean on your back doorstep, even when the skies are gray. Thanks to rattan furniture and vibrant terra-cotta walls, this patio has a balmy summer feel. The cushions, rug, and ottoman each add a layer of texture, creating visual interest and instantly making the small space feel more inviting. An oversized rattan pendant effectively defines a focal point and makes the outdoor space look like a continuation of your home.

Emily Rone

8. Paint Exterior Walls White

Make a small patio feel larger by painting your home's exterior white. For a cohesive, sophisticated look, incorporate the same shade of white into your small patio decor with white garden furniture, botanical-inspired furnishings, and white flowers. This small patio's white, green, and black decor feels clean and refreshing and creates a crisp and contemporary look.