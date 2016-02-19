Patio Ideas: Before & After Patio Makeovers
DIY Desert Oasis
The owners of this desert home bought it at an unlivable state. With a goal of turning it into an Airbnb destination, they had to make the backyard feel like an escape. They had their work cut out for them, but the results are remarkable.
DIY Desert Oasis
With some concrete surfaces and a little plumbing work, their backyard makeover turned a deserted space into an outdoor spa. An orange clawfoot tub lends itself well to relaxation and the southwestern decor matches the location. Two lawn chairs make a perfect conversation area for a glass of wine at night.
Concrete Jungle
This backyard wasn't fulfilling its potential. With concrete slabs covering more than half the yard, it was a perfect spot for a pool. See how the homeowners created this concrete patio makeover.
Concrete Jungle
The result is a California dream backyard makeover. With a conversation area, a pool, and a bonus guest house, we can't think of a better place to spend a nice day. The covered patio makes it suitable for all kinds of weather.
Outdoor Kitchen and Bar
A garden trellis and an outdoor dining set are a good start to this backyard. However, so much more can be done with the space. See how an added bar completely transforms this backyard makeover.
Outdoor Kitchen and Bar
Perfect for outdoor entertaining, this redesigned patio includes a colorful outdoor kitchen pavilion with bar seating for guests. Rustic brick pavers complement the bar's wood tones. The table set from before remains a good place to dine al fresco.
Backyard Patio Ideas
A backyard makeover can be an overwhelming process. We're here to help sort through all those decisions. Upgrade a basic backyard patio with these next-level decorating and design ideas.
Multi-Purpose Patio
This bland patio was in need of a good backyard makeover. Although it has good bones, there's too much untapped space. See what elements they kept and what they added to make a dream backyard.
Multi-Purpose Patio
Brick pavers, a large outdoor fireplace with a hefty concrete surround, and a cozy seating area transformed this nothing-special patio into a stylish outdoor space. A simple gazebo attracts attention toward the dining area and a small outdoor kitchen adds function and convenience.
Petite Patio
This once-disheveled 1953 ranch had just one thing going for it: a great view. To take advantage of it, the owners designed a poolside patio, accessible from multiple rooms in the house. See their ultimate patio makeover next.
Petite Patio
Talk about an upgrade! A pool is a great option for families who love to entertain. The updated patio features variegated brick pavers that offer a slip-resistant surface for the poolside setting.
Patio, Pergola, and Pool
We know it's a blurry picture, but you won't even recongize the after shot of this backyard makeover. With a stunning home to go off of, they created a traditional dream American backyard. You'll find some good patio ideas to recreate from their end result.
Patio, Pergola, and Pool
The owners replaced their drab builder deck with a sweeping patio, multiple pergolas, and a pool. The pool's surrounding bluestone pavers match the rustic gray tone of the cedar shake siding. Two small decks cocooned by the house's walls and pergolas offer shelter and charm.
Seaside Patio
This dated patio doesn't have much open space. Tearing down the brick wall would effectively make it more inviting. See what backyard patio ideas succeeded in transforming this space.
Seaside Patio
A rectangular terrace spans the rear elevation of this coastal home and has multiple seating areas for relaxing, dining, and sunbathing. Plenty of windows along the back of the house ensure views of the water from every room. Stacked stone pillars and railings made from steel cable add architectural interest.
Bungalow Patio
This space is fine, but new outdoor patio ideas could make it so much more. See what major architectural element changed the look of their backyard, and how you can do the same. They even kept the dining set as proof that you can always upcycle old furniture!
Bungalow Patio
This new patio blends with its bungalow's stucco exterior and brick foundation. Concrete pavers, brick planters, and pretty landscaping help define the area, which maintains a simple, square design to complement the home's Craftsman style. They kept the outdoor decor simple, showing off the new backyard entrance to the home.
Small Patio
There's not much to this old backyard—actually, there's nothing to it. To fix that, a backyard makeover saved the home's exterior. See the dramatic changes they made.
Small Patio
A previously useless backyard now harbors two inviting outdoor spaces—an upstairs deck and a ground-level patio. Flagstone pavers in a reddish hue add character to the small patio, accessed through new French doors. A new exterior color scheme really warms up the home.
Outdoor Fireplace
Many people dream of a backyard pool. However, if yours doesn't get much use, there's no point in keeping it. See what these homeowners did when they decided to do a patio makeover sans pool.
Outdoor Fireplace
A bland backyard is revitalized with a spacious brick patio that leads to multiple rooms in the house. A dining area tucks under a shady tree, while a cozy seating arrangement encourages guests to relax in front of the new brick fireplace. A little bit of landscaping revitalized the space.
Stone Patio
It's hard to believe this family wanted to get rid of their screened-in porch, but once you see the results of their patio makeover, you'll understand why. It went from being a mostly indoor space to an outdoor oasis. See what this blue house looks like with a pool.
Stone Patio
A new limestone patio, swimming pool, and outdoor fireplace transform an unkempt backyard into an elegant outdoor retreat. The fireplace surround was built from salvaged granite slabs, which complement the stone veneer used on the home's exterior. Gorgeous landscaping makes the family want to stay outdoors.
Poolside Patio
The owners of this home had some good bones to work with for their patio makeover. They kept the uniquely shaped pool, but made a few big changes. See how new doors, furniture, and steps leading to the home change the look forever.
Poolside Patio
This patio proves that small changes can reap big rewards. Salvaged French doors and windows improve indoor/outdoor flow, and a new covered section of the patio includes plush built-in seating at the water's edge. A modest-size deck in front of the guesthouse offers easy access to the pool.
Pavilion and Shed
A pool is great, but a pool with a pavilion is better. See how an epic backyard makeover turned this functional space into a place you won't want to leave. (And a pavilion isn't all they added.)
Pavilion and Shed
A new pavilion and shed add an air of luxury to this poolside patio. The shed includes a Dutch door, board-and-batten siding, and a stone base for that poolside look. For the pavilion, the owners chose similar materials, including cedar shakes, copper gutters, and custom iron window grilles. A large outdoor fireplace anchors the space.