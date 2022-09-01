The 23 Best Patio and Garden Labor Day Deals to Shop This Weekend, Up to 53% Off

Now’s the time to treat yourself to that new outdoor furniture set.

By
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones

Bryce Jones is the editorial assistant for Better Homes and Gardens and specializes in covering all things lifestyle. She's been working in journalism for over five years.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on September 1, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best Outdoor Labor Day Deals
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Labor Day weekend is upon us, and it's time to take advantage of all of the deals. It also means fall is approaching: The days of swimming in the pool and nights camping under the stars are coming to an end, and it's almost the ideal season for sitting around the fire pit, reading on the patio, and harvesting the veggies you've been growing for months. To help you prepare, we've rounded up the best patio and garden products on sale right now.

Whether you're looking for the perfect outdoor furniture set, a gazebo for dining al fresco, or a garden tool set with all the essentials, these recommendations have you covered. And they all come from Amazon, so you can easily add everything to one cart. With markdowns of up to 53% off, it's one of the best times of the year to shop (without the spluge).

Ahead, check out the 23 best patio and garden deals to shop now, or head directly to Amazon to browse even more deals across all of the retailer's categories.

Best Patio Furniture Deals

Best Outdoor Labor Day Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

People usually think of summer as the peak time for enjoying time outside on a deck or patio, but we're here to make the case for fall. No sweating, less bugs, beautiful scenery with colorful leaves—what's not to love? If you're on the lookout for more outdoor storage, a few chairs, or even a whole bistro set to make your space come together, these options have thousands of five-star ratings on top of being majorly marked down.

The FDW Four-Piece Patio Furniture Set is a standout. It comes with two rattan chairs, a double wicker sofa, and a glass coffee table, all for $141 (that's over $100 off). All the hardware and tools for setup are included, making assembly painless. It's also weatherproof, UV-resistant, and features a sturdy metal frame to help it stay stable.

Best Outdoor Lighting Deals

Best Outdoor Labor Day Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

Lighting is key to setting the mood of your outdoor sanctuary. Amazon has deals on string lights, fairy lights, and even artificial torches to fit any vibe. For instance, you can channel the ambiance of your favorite cafe with the Brightech Ambience Pro Solar-Powered Outdoor String Lights. They feature vintage Edison bulbs and give off a soft glow that looks gorgeous in any setting. With over 16,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, shoppers love the look and easy installation. Get them while they're 38% off.

Best Patio Decor Deals

Best Outdoor Labor Day Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

Personalize your patio with decor pieces that add not only visual interest but function, too. A fire pit makes the whole space feel cozy, so you can keep the fun going after the sun goes down if you're hosting an outdoor soiree. For a little extra table storage, invest in a basic side table. Use it as a home for a couple of planters or a place to rest your daily cup of coffee.

When it comes to pulling an area together, a rug is essential. Both listed below can handle the elements and offer an element of texture and style. The Home Dynamix Area Rug in navy blue fits the on-trend vintage design aesthetic and is currently on sale for—wait for it—just $51.

Best Garden Deals

Best Outdoor Labor Day Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

Fall is the ultimate harvesting season if you've been growing your own vegetable garden all summer, so you want to be sure you have all the tools you need. Amazon also has deals on garden-related products for year-round growing, including an innovative raised garden bed kit, a plant stand that maximizes function, and even a dual composter with over 10,000 five-star reviews. In the market for some new plant containers? This set of five(!) Vivosun 15-Gallon Plant Grow Bags is 50% off at only $26.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Conversation Bistro Set
We Scoured the Internet for the Best Prime Day Patio and Garden Deals—and These 35 Are Too Good to Miss
nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug
The 25 Best Labor Day Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now
amazon prime early patio deals
15 Patio and Garden Deals You Can Shop Right Now, Weeks Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751 Wi-Fi Connected, 120min Runtime
25 Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals That Are Actually Worth Shopping This Memorial Day Weekend
Early prime day deals roundup
25 Early Prime Day Home, Gardening, Bedding, and Furniture Deals to Shop From Amazon Now
solar lights
There Are So Many Outdoor Solar Lights Hidden on Amazon—All Under $45
small patio with black and white furniture
8 Small Patio Decor Ideas to Maximize Your Outdoor Space
Safavieh Nunzio Outdoor 4 Pieces Conversational Set
The Best End-of-Summer Outdoor Furniture Sales to Shop While Prices Are Low
Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit
The 13 Best Smokeless Fire Pits for Backyards, Camping Trips, and More
illuminated steps leading to back of house at dusk
Five Ways to Create an Inviting Nighttime Patio
Patio Umbrella Canopy Replacement
Don't Throw Out Your Old Patio Umbrella—This Under-$30 Canopy Replacement Makes It Look Brand New
Roundup of Prime Day Deals
Amazon Prime Day Is Finally Here, and These 67 Deals Were Well Worth the Wait
Target patio sale
Target Quietly Dropped the Price of Over 7,100 Patio Furniture and Decor Pieces—and Prices Start at $6
Early Prime Day Deals Under $25
Act Fast: These Best-Selling Bedding, Bath, and Gardening Finds Are Under $25 Ahead of Prime Day
Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights
After 'Endlessly' Researching, Shoppers Found These 'Fantastic' Solar LED String Lights—and They're on Sale
Early Editor-Loved Prime Deals
I'm a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Early Prime Day Deals Worth Buying