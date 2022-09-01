The 23 Best Patio and Garden Labor Day Deals to Shop This Weekend, Up to 53% Off

Labor Day weekend is upon us, and it's time to take advantage of all of the deals. It also means fall is approaching: The days of swimming in the pool and nights camping under the stars are coming to an end, and it's almost the ideal season for sitting around the fire pit, reading on the patio, and harvesting the veggies you've been growing for months. To help you prepare, we've rounded up the best patio and garden products on sale right now.

Whether you're looking for the perfect outdoor furniture set, a gazebo for dining al fresco, or a garden tool set with all the essentials, these recommendations have you covered. And they all come from Amazon, so you can easily add everything to one cart. With markdowns of up to 53% off, it's one of the best times of the year to shop (without the spluge).

Ahead, check out the 23 best patio and garden deals to shop now, or head directly to Amazon to browse even more deals across all of the retailer's categories.

Best Patio Furniture Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

People usually think of summer as the peak time for enjoying time outside on a deck or patio, but we're here to make the case for fall. No sweating, less bugs, beautiful scenery with colorful leaves—what's not to love? If you're on the lookout for more outdoor storage, a few chairs, or even a whole bistro set to make your space come together, these options have thousands of five-star ratings on top of being majorly marked down.

The FDW Four-Piece Patio Furniture Set is a standout. It comes with two rattan chairs, a double wicker sofa, and a glass coffee table, all for $141 (that's over $100 off). All the hardware and tools for setup are included, making assembly painless. It's also weatherproof, UV-resistant, and features a sturdy metal frame to help it stay stable.

Best Outdoor Lighting Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Lighting is key to setting the mood of your outdoor sanctuary. Amazon has deals on string lights, fairy lights, and even artificial torches to fit any vibe. For instance, you can channel the ambiance of your favorite cafe with the Brightech Ambience Pro Solar-Powered Outdoor String Lights. They feature vintage Edison bulbs and give off a soft glow that looks gorgeous in any setting. With over 16,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, shoppers love the look and easy installation. Get them while they're 38% off.

Best Patio Decor Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Personalize your patio with decor pieces that add not only visual interest but function, too. A fire pit makes the whole space feel cozy, so you can keep the fun going after the sun goes down if you're hosting an outdoor soiree. For a little extra table storage, invest in a basic side table. Use it as a home for a couple of planters or a place to rest your daily cup of coffee.

When it comes to pulling an area together, a rug is essential. Both listed below can handle the elements and offer an element of texture and style. The Home Dynamix Area Rug in navy blue fits the on-trend vintage design aesthetic and is currently on sale for—wait for it—just $51.

Best Garden Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Fall is the ultimate harvesting season if you've been growing your own vegetable garden all summer, so you want to be sure you have all the tools you need. Amazon also has deals on garden-related products for year-round growing, including an innovative raised garden bed kit, a plant stand that maximizes function, and even a dual composter with over 10,000 five-star reviews. In the market for some new plant containers? This set of five(!) Vivosun 15-Gallon Plant Grow Bags is 50% off at only $26.