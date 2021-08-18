The Best End-of-Summer Outdoor Furniture Sales to Shop While Prices Are Low
The longest summer days are officially behind us, but now is a great time to buy patio furniture online. Savvy shoppers know that the end of a season is simply an excuse for stores to get rid of seasonal inventory to free up room for the next batch of items. And that means one thing: sales!
Even before Labor Day weekend, when the end of summer brings massive sales, you can find amazing deals on outdoor furniture from popular stores. Walmart and Target currently have tons of patio furniture on sale, which you can find in their respective clearance and deals pages online, while Wayfair is running an end-of-season sale filled with markdowns on outdoor essentials. Finally, Amazon has discounts on outdoor dining sets, chairs, and conversation sets throughout its site. You won't find a specific sale page, but markdowns are hidden in plain sight.
Between these four stores, we found 20 deals on outdoor furniture that are hard to pass up, even as fall approaches. At Walmart, you can shop a three-piece bistro set for $104 and a five-piece dining set for $244. And if you're interested in a wood coffee table to round out your patio setup, head to Target where a stylish Safavieh version is 22% off.
Wayfair has a variety of deeply discounted furnishings, too, including an outdoor umbrella that's 49% off and a cushioned chaise lounge that's 35% off. And on Amazon, you can shop brands like Novogratz, Christopher Knight Home, and Walker Edison for less than usual.
Ahead, check out 20 outdoor patio furniture finds on sale. Use them to savor the last few days of summer and enjoy fresh air well into the fall. You can even add a patio heater, some blankets, and a top-rated firepit to keep your outdoor setup functioning throughout the winter.
Best Walmart Patio Furniture Sale Finds
If you check out Walmart's patio and garden "Savings Spotlight," you'll find heaps of outdoor furniture rollbacks and clearance items. Narrow your search to specific pieces your backyard or porch is missing, or browse through the hundreds of discounted products to see if anything catches your eye.
- Safavieh Nunzio 4-Piece Outdoor Set with Accent Pillows, $537 (originally $695), Walmart
- Mainstays Sand Dune 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set, $104 (originally $126), Walmart
- Better Homes & Gardens Providence 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set, $538 (originally $599), Walmart
- MF Studio 3-Piece Outdoor Rattan Sectional Sofa, $400 (originally $479), Walmart
- Mainstays Richmond Hills 5-Piece Patio Dining Set, $244 (originally $275), Walmart
Best Target Patio Furniture Sale Finds
Target has a whole section dedicated to discounted patio furniture and accessories. Take a look through the bistro sets, coffee tables, loveseats, and more.
- Costway 3-Piece Patio Rattan Bistro Furniture Set, $296 (originally $480), Target
- Safavieh Danville Round Patio Coffee Table, $160 (originally $204), Target
- Sunnydaze Wooden Folding Bistro Arm Chairs Set of 2, $289 (originally $347), Target
- Glenwillow Home 6-Piece Wicker Patio Dining Set, $1,208 (originally $1,380), Target
- Costway 3-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set, $164 (originally $270), Target
Best Wayfair Patio Furniture Sale Finds
Wayfair is currently running an end-of-season sale on all things outdoors, including outdoor seating, patio umbrellas, and accent pieces. Patio sets start at $350 and outdoor seating is up to 50 percent off.
- Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Rockefeller 3-Piece Dining Set, $540 (originally $630), Wayfair
- Three Posts Amelia Porch Swing, $440 (originally $670), Wayfair
- Charlton Home Cassia Market Umbrella, $76 (originally $150), Wayfair
- Sol 72 Outdoor Brentwood Reclining Chaise, $520 (originally $799), Wayfair
- Sand & Stable Norris Outdoor Loveseat, $380 (originally $539), Wayfair
Best Amazon Patio Furniture Sale Finds
While Amazon isn't one to advertise a sale (unless, of course, it's Amazon Prime Day), you can still find plenty of discounted items year-round. Right now, there are tons of markdowns on patio furniture, including bistro sets, chaise lounge chairs, and Adirondack chairs.
- Novogratz Poolside Gossip Collection Heidi Outdoor 3-Piece Bistro Set, $170 (originally $230), Amazon
- Devoko 5-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $350 (originally $380), Amazon
- Christopher Knight Home Coronado Acacia Wood 3-Piece Bistro Set, $275 (originally $385), Amazon
- Serwall Folding Adirondack Patio Chair, $200 (originally $250), Amazon
- Walker Edison Outdoor Wood Chevron Patio Furniture Set, $536 (originally $657), Amazon