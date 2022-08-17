Don't Throw Out Your Old Patio Umbrella—This Under-$30 Canopy Replacement Makes It Look Brand New

I kept my old umbrella base and switched out the moldy canopy for this bright, UV-resistant one.

By Maria Cassano
Published on August 17, 2022

Patio Umbrella Canopy Replacement
When I moved into my first house I was pretty low on funds, so I took any second-hand outdoor furniture that was offered to me. My dad's old patio dining set served me well for two years, but when the umbrella got moldy and the chairs started ripping (right underneath one of my dinner guests), I knew it was time for an upgrade. This summer, I set out to refurnish my deck for under $500, and the most brilliant item I found? This $22 replacement umbrella canopy on Amazon.

At first glance, the decade-old patio umbrella looked like it was ready for the dumpster; when I observed it more closely, I realized that the metal base and stand were actually still in pretty good shape—it was solely the fabric that was ripped and discolored. I did a quick Amazon search for just a canopy, and low and behold, it turns out that you can buy a replacement one and slip it right onto an old umbrella base.

Patio Umbrella Canopy Replacement
For me, the Master Canopy Patio Umbrella Replacement Canopy was the best option. It comes in three sizes: 7.5 feet, 9 feet, and 10 feet in diameter—and it should fit most round umbrella frames, as long as they have eight ribs that measure between 52 to 54 inches long. (If your umbrella has six ribs or is rectangular, this is a comparable option). The canopy also comes in a huge selection of both solid colors and trendy stripes that give your yard a resort-like feel. Best of all, each of the sizes and colors cost less than $28, so you can transform your outdoor space on a budget.

Since a new outdoor umbrella can run you upwards of $300, it's a pretty cost-conscious hack—but according to reviewers, it doesn't feel like a compromise at all. The 180-gram polyester fabric is waterproof, UV-resistant, durable, and bright, so customers' yards feel "shady" and look "so clean and fresh for summer." Another reviewer raved, "It is like having a new umbrella for a fraction of the cost. So easy to install too!" Last but not least, it's the eco-friendly way to go, since buyers don't have to "toss out a perfectly good umbrella frame to rot in a landfill."

Patio Umbrella Canopy Replacement
So far, this product has racked up a 4.4-star rating from over 7,000 shoppers. Of course, the pole and base aren't included, but if your patio or deck could use a quick, affordable face-lift, this replacement canopy is worth every penny.

