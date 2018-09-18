Ready your outdoor space for al fresco dining and bonfire season with the warm glow of string lights. If you don't have any deck or porch posts accessible or trees you can use to string outdoor lights, this backyard project can help you suspend lights anywhere with minimal effort. Long vertical poles secured with concrete footings are an easy way to support twinkling string lights and are sturdy enough to stay up for the entire summer season. A little carpentry work and a few basic supplies are all that's required, and this DIY project can be done in one day. See how we did it below, and check out our expert advice to hang string lights correctly the first time.