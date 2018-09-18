How to Install Poles to Hang Outdoor String Lights in Your Backyard

Lighting makes outdoor spaces feel inviting. Here's a simple, sturdy way to hang those pretty string lights you've been eyeing. 

By Jessica Bennett
Updated June 01, 2020

Ready your outdoor space for al fresco dining and bonfire season with the warm glow of string lights. If you don't have any deck or porch posts accessible or trees you can use to string outdoor lights, this backyard project can help you suspend lights anywhere with minimal effort. Long vertical poles secured with concrete footings are an easy way to support twinkling string lights and are sturdy enough to stay up for the entire summer season. A little carpentry work and a few basic supplies are all that's required, and this DIY project can be done in one day. See how we did it below, and check out our expert advice to hang string lights correctly the first time.

  • Working time 3 hrs
  • Start to finish 1 day
  • Difficulty Kind of easy
  • Involves Pouring Concrete, Carpentry Skills
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Set Concrete

Create a sturdy base for the lighting supports using concrete and PVC pipes. Sink concrete forms at each end or corner of your patio or backyard area. Make sure the concrete forms are set deep enough to go below the frost line, which varies by region. (In the lower 48 states, it can range from zero to eight feet, so research how deep your frost line is before you start this project.) Center a same-height piece of 1-inch-diameter PVC pipe inside and fill form around the pipe with concrete.

Step 2

Cut Pipes

Cut 3/4-inch conduit to the height you want the lights, plus the height of the PVC pipe that is already installed in the ground. You can cut the conduit using a hacksaw. Do not stand the pipe up in the tube in the ground yet. 

Step 3

Drill Holes

Screw a 3/4-inch cap onto the conduit end, and drill a hole 1 inch below. Feed a screw eye through the hole and secure with a nut. The screw eye is what will hold the string lights. 

Step 4

Finish Poles

Prime and paint the pole a color of your choice (we went with classic black). Next, feed it into the PVC pipe in the concrete. Before you do this, make sure the concrete has dried all the way through.

Step 5

Hang String Lights

Attach lights to the screw eye using zip ties. If necessary, spray-paint the zip tie to match the color of the pole and hook. Remove the string-light poles when not in use, and mow right over the concrete bases, if needed. 

