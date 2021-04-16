Blogger Dabito Mixes Color and Boho Decor for a Patio with Global Appeal

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Inspired by his travels, design-lover and blogger Dabito turned his backyard patio into a destination for relaxation.

Even when Dabito isn't traveling, he can walk outside his Los Angeles home and feel like he has landed in a favorite destination. The founder of the creative studio Old Brand New transformed a once-drab covered patio with pieces from online retailers accented with global finds, creating a spot for relaxing, reading, and hummingbird-viewing.

Dabito blogger bright bohemian backyard patio Credit: David Tsay

There are some actual souvenirs: pillows in colorful woven alpaca wool from Cusco, Peru, and embroidered cactus silk from Morocco. Other details are more subtle nods, like the hanging ferns that remind him of New Orleans, where he and his partner live part-time. A warm-cool color mix weaves together the eclectic pieces from his life experiences.

"It's really about incorporating all the ingredients—a lot of color, plants, and texture, some vintage, and personal pieces—to make it fun and festive to remind me I'm home," he says.

Practicality takes precedence outdoors. Most pieces are stain-resistant and can be power-washed, like the sofa cushions upholstered in Sunbrella and the Acapulco chairs. He stores small, non-weatherproof items like the Moroccan pillows inside.

To recreate Dabito's colorful bohemian vibe, look for sunny colors, teak and rattan furnishings, and nubby, geometric-pattern textiles.

What does style mean to you?

"Style is something that reflects your personality. It's being bold, letting go, being unapologetically yourself."

What's in your creative toolbox?

"Traveling is my No. 1 muse because I get to see how different places, different designers, different cultures use color. I get a lot of inspiration from fashion as well. Also, plants and nature never fail to inspire me."

What do you do when blocked creatively?

"I take a nap. I sometimes get inspiration in that space between sleep and being awake. Rest is so underrated and so important."

What's your best style advice?