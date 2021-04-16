Blogger Dabito Mixes Color and Boho Decor for a Patio with Global Appeal
Inspired by his travels, design-lover and blogger Dabito turned his backyard patio into a destination for relaxation.
Even when Dabito isn't traveling, he can walk outside his Los Angeles home and feel like he has landed in a favorite destination. The founder of the creative studio Old Brand New transformed a once-drab covered patio with pieces from online retailers accented with global finds, creating a spot for relaxing, reading, and hummingbird-viewing.
There are some actual souvenirs: pillows in colorful woven alpaca wool from Cusco, Peru, and embroidered cactus silk from Morocco. Other details are more subtle nods, like the hanging ferns that remind him of New Orleans, where he and his partner live part-time. A warm-cool color mix weaves together the eclectic pieces from his life experiences.
"It's really about incorporating all the ingredients—a lot of color, plants, and texture, some vintage, and personal pieces—to make it fun and festive to remind me I'm home," he says.
Practicality takes precedence outdoors. Most pieces are stain-resistant and can be power-washed, like the sofa cushions upholstered in Sunbrella and the Acapulco chairs. He stores small, non-weatherproof items like the Moroccan pillows inside.
To recreate Dabito's colorful bohemian vibe, look for sunny colors, teak and rattan furnishings, and nubby, geometric-pattern textiles.
What does style mean to you?
"Style is something that reflects your personality. It's being bold, letting go, being unapologetically yourself."
What's in your creative toolbox?
"Traveling is my No. 1 muse because I get to see how different places, different designers, different cultures use color. I get a lot of inspiration from fashion as well. Also, plants and nature never fail to inspire me."
What do you do when blocked creatively?
"I take a nap. I sometimes get inspiration in that space between sleep and being awake. Rest is so underrated and so important."
What's your best style advice?
"Don't overthink it. Just do it. Have fun with decorating and being you."
Colorful Patio Chairs
Create a comfy spot for relaxation or conversation with this set of outdoor chairs. The seat is made of rattan and finished with a sunny yellow color. The weather-resistant design can be easily cleaned with mild soap and water when needed.
Buy It: Englewood Outdoor Hammock Weave Patio Chair ($167 for set of two, Wayfair)
Wood Outdoor Furniture
A solid acacia frame gives this outdoor loveseat a sturdy foundation. It features two twin sectional pieces, so you can easily customize your seating area. The cushions are covered in water-resistant polyester fabric and come in beige, blue, dark gray, red, and white.
Buy It: Oana Outdoor 2-Seater Sectional Acacia Loveseat, $464 (originally $546), Overstock
Palm Plant
Liven up your outdoor space with a statement-making plant like the majesty palm. Its large fronds will grow well in a brightly lit spot. Pair it with a colorful planter from the BH&G Walmart collection for added style.
Buy It: Costa Farms 10-Inch Majesty Palm ($35, Lowe's)
Woven Lantern
Cane webbing brings an element of texture to this outdoor lantern. The battery-operated design includes a removable LED candle. Set it on a patio table or on the floor near your seating area for a warm glow in the evenings.
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Battery-Operated Outdoor Lantern ($23, Walmart)
Kilim Pillows
Kilim refers to flat-woven fabric traditionally made in the Middle East. Often crafted from wool, the designs commonly feature geometric motifs and bold, saturated colors. You can find pillow styles similar to Dabito's picks from Etsy sellers like Kilim Pillow Kingdom and ZDkilimpillow.
Buy It: Decorative Kilim Pillow, $13 (originally $26), Etsy
Patterned Outdoor Rug
Tie your patio together with a boldly patterned outdoor rug. Shades of blue, teal, and white create an eye-catching geometric design. The rug is made of polypropylene for durability.
Buy It: Avalon Home Mackay Ikat Diamonds Indoor/Outdoor Rug ($21-$253, Hayneedle)
Woven Outdoor Table
This rattan coffee table makes the perfect spot for setting drinks or kicking up your feet. Arched details around the sides add extra flair to the drum-shaped design. It measures about 33 inches wide and 16 inches tall.
Buy It: Lulu Rattan Coffee Table ($299, Urban Outfitters)
Geometric Stool
This ceramic stool can stand in as a stylish side table or extra seating when necessary. The glazed ceramic surface showcases a geometric design with metallic accents. It's weather-resistant and suitable for outdoor use.
Buy It: Cathy Terepocki Ceramic Stool ($168, Anthropologie)
