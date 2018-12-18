A backyard bar doesn't have to be an expensive built-in feature. You can get all the fun of having an outdoor bar in just one afternoon by building one yourself. This DIY bar is made from concrete blocks, so it won't put a huge dent in your wallet and it will stand up to strong winds and dreary weather. Take advantage of the cinder blocks' hollow shape to store glassware, towels, and shakers. You'll be ready for your next barbecue in no time.

Before you begin, determine the width and location you want for your DIY outdoor bar, since the block units are very heavy to move when finished. Once assembled, paint parts of your bar legs as desired with water-base paint for a finished look.