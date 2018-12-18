How to Build an Outdoor Bar from Concrete Blocks

Grab a partner and some gloves to put together this cinder block bar. Its strong base will stand up to whatever weather comes your way.

By Lucy Fitzgerald
Read step by step instructions after the video.

A backyard bar doesn't have to be an expensive built-in feature. You can get all the fun of having an outdoor bar in just one afternoon by building one yourself. This DIY bar is made from concrete blocks, so it won't put a huge dent in your wallet and it will stand up to strong winds and dreary weather. Take advantage of the cinder blocks' hollow shape to store glassware, towels, and shakers. You'll be ready for your next barbecue in no time.

Before you begin, determine the width and location you want for your DIY outdoor bar, since the block units are very heavy to move when finished. Once assembled, paint parts of your bar legs as desired with water-base paint for a finished look.

  • Working time 3 hrs
  • Start to finish 8 hrs
  • Difficulty Kind of Hard
  • Involves Gluing, Painting
What you need

Tools
Materials
Cuts
How to do it

Step 1

Set the Blocks

For the concrete block base, lay out the blocks as shown in the diagram as layer 1. These will be the two legs of your bar. The further apart you place them, the longer your bar will stretch. Adhere the blocks that sit next to each other using concrete glue.

From there, work your way up building the rest of the bar using the diagram. In-between each layer should be concrete glue. When you are done, the top layer should have two concrete blocks on either side. Let sit for the glue to dry. 

Step 2

Cut Bar Top

For the bar top, stack and tape together the three 1 x 6-inch boards so the edges are even on one end. Cut about 1/2 inch from the opposite end so they are cleanly cut to the same length. Cut the boards to span the length of the concrete base, reserving the leftovers. (We cut ours to 72 inches with an 8-inch overhang on both ends.)

Step 3

Brace Bar Top

Lay the boards side by side on a flat surface, rough side up, and spaced apart slightly. (We used screws as spacers.) Measure the width of the three boards, then cut the leftover pieces to that width to form three braces that will go underneath the bar top. Screw one brace at each end of the bar top, then attach the third brace in the middle.

Step 4

Install Bar Aprons

Measure the length of the front of the bar top. Cut 1/2 inch from a 1 x 3-inch board to get a clean cut, then cut it to the length of the front of the bar top, reserving the leftovers. Repeat with the other 1 x 3-inch board for the back, reserving the leftovers. Attach the front and back aprons to the bar top. We recommend predrilling all holes. Repeat for the short sides of the bar. Sand all edges.

Step 5

Paint and Set Bar Top

Paint the bar top and let dry. Use concrete glue to attach the top to the bar legs. You may want a partner to help lift the top and set it in place. 

Step 6

Add Finishing Touches

Once all the glue has dried and the bar is done, fill it with goodies. Place a bottle of wine, stacks of napkins, extra cups, or a bowl of limes in the block cubbies. Fill the bar with plants for a natural look. 

    January 27, 2019
    The instructions were really not completed. If you compare the photos to the diagram then you can clearly see they do not match. First I laid it out on paper then changed the number of blocks I needed in order to complete the bar as photographed. It is lovely. So glad I studied the diagram and pic first.
