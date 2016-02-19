Budget Patio Ideas
Before: Dreary Space
At one time, the word patio conjured up images of concrete slabs and wasted space with no character or charm. You won't believe how our cheap backyard ideas transformed this space.
After: Backyard Oasis
Featuring a natural, organic shape and cheap paving slabs that mimic real flagstone, this new patio looks like an extension of the landscape. A retaining wall and garden bed form a contemporary backdrop, while weather-resistant furnishings and accessories provide comfort and style. The inexpensive patio pavers set the outdoor seating area apart from surrounding landscape.
Added Comfort
An area rug pulls together the elements of an outdoor room. This rug includes a green border that complements the Adirondack chairs and umbrella. Our favorite feature: It can simply be hosed off when it gets dirty.
Grill Master
This compact gas grill provides plenty of cooking power (two burners with 2,000 BTUs) and efficient work space. If you don't have the budget or room for an outdoor built-in kitchen, look for a grill with side shelves for prep and serving space.
Rest and Relax
If space will allow, include an intimate seating area in addition to the main dining space. An Adirondack chair and side table offer a place to sit back, relax, or read. The accent pillow covered in a fresh striped fabric repeats colors used on the dining table and chairs for a cohesive look.
Backyard Patio Design on a Budget
Take a backyard from basic to beautiful with these patio design ideas.
Shady Place
If your patio is in a sunny location, an umbrella is a must-have. A 9-foot umbrella, like the one pictured, provides shade for square or round dining tables up to 48 inches across. Smaller 5-foot umbrellas work well for café tables or bistro sets.
Fabric Refresh
Today's outdoor fabrics offer a multitude of colors and patterns, providing an affordable and easy way to change the look of an outdoor space. Here, a plain brown lumbar cushion on a dining chair is revamped with a floral-theme fabric to soften the lines and add a dash of color.
Patterned Runner
A table runner made from outdoor fabric is ideal for entertaining. This runner has a simple hemmed edge, but fringe or beading can add further interest. Add simple glassware and eco-friendly plates for a chic look. The plate pictured is nontoxic, biodegradable, and compostable, and is designed for single-use.
Lovely Landscaping
For affordable patio landscaping, look to containers. Container gardening makes it easy to update foliage with the season, plus the plants can be moved as you redecorate.
Patio Landscaping Ideas on a Budget
Make the most of your patio with these easy landscaping tips.
