The Best Patio Furniture to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space This Summer

The arrival of spring means the long, warm days of summer are finally right around the corner. While you look forward to evenings spent dining al fresco and days enjoyed soaking up the sun, why not take the time to get your outdoor space in order?
Whether you're working with an apartment balcony or a sprawling deck, the convenience of shopping for outdoor patio furniture online makes creating your dream outdoor getaway easier than ever. The best part is that it doesn't require a special trip to a busy store or time spent tediously putting together your own pieces, so you can enjoy your porch, patio, or deck sooner without added stress.
There are a few important factors to consider when deciding which type of material or type of outdoor furniture set is best for your needs. If you live somewhere where the hot sun is relentless, going with furniture made from wood or wicker might be better than metal or aluminum, which can heat up quickly. And if the outdoor dining set that's caught your eye doesn't already come with them, you'll want to snag some plush weatherproof outdoor cushions for added comfort. Luckily, Wayfair, AllModern, and Amazon all have stylish options for your outdoor patio revamp.
Of course, the secret to keeping all the pieces on your patio looking good as new for seasons to come is by protecting from the elements under an outdoor furniture cover. And if you live in an area where your summers are short-lived and your winters are harsh, storing your outdoor furniture until sunny skies roll back around will help it last even longer.
No matter what your personal design style, there's a perfect piece of patio furniture to help you make the most of your outdoor space this patio season. And lucky for you, we've already rounded up the best-reviewed and top-rated picks, ranging from cozy sectionals to classic Adirondack chairs.
As the overall best-selling sectional on Amazon, this five-piece outdoor furniture set has won over hundreds of shoppers. The modern sectional is available in three colors, all of which come with water-resistant cushions and a coordinating table covered in easy-to-clean glass.
Buy It: Devoko 5-Piece Outdoor Sectional with Cushion and Glass Table ($360, Amazon)
If your backyard is the go-to for the neighborhood cookout, having enough comfortable seating is a must. This eight-piece furniture set is perfect for upgrading your patio to play host. With a sofa, coffee table, two chairs, two ottomans, and cushions for all seating, the patio furniture features removable cushion covers and rust- and UV-resistant wood frames.
Buy It: Wade Logan Castelli 8-Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions, $3,000 (originally $3,400), Wayfair
If your style leans more boho or mid-century modern, consider this rattan patio furniture. This popular set of two chairs and a side table combines hairpin legs and faux wicker-wrapped metal for a stylish design that adds personality to even the smallest of outdoor spaces.
Buy It: Furnier Rattan 2-Person Seating Group, $320 (originally $524), AllModern
Nothing says summer like eating dinner al fresco, which means a spacious and versatile table is a must. This bench-style table set is a favorite among Wayfair shoppers thanks to its simple and easy-to-assemble design. All of the weather-resistant metal dining pieces are slatted to prevent water from pooling, which will keep it looking new for longer.
Buy It: Hemsworth 3 Piece Dining Set, $830 (originally $1,720), AllModern
Whether you’re soaking up rays poolside or snuggled in reading a book, chaise lounges are a perfect addition to any outdoor space. Reviewers who’ve already snagged this best-seller from Amazon say it’s so impressive, it leaves their guests inquiring where they got it from. The all-weather cushions come in three colors, and the acacia wood frame comes with built-in wheels for easy rearranging.
Buy It: Best Choice Products Acacia Wood Chaise Lounge Recliner ($230, Amazon)
Sling cocktails or mocktails from across this three-piece outdoor bar complete with shelf space for all your glassware and accessories. Made of woven resin wicker, the set includes two bar stools and a 39-inch tall bar. After some quick assembly, your backyard is one step closer to being an outdoor oasis.
Buy It: Greyleigh Hallsville 3-Piece Bar Set ($390, Wayfair)
Amazon has hundreds of styles of patio conversation sets, but this one takes the crown as shoppers' favorite. “Easy to put together and fits in the small space I needed it for,” one reviewer said of the three-piece set. “It's also comfortable and looks great.” The chairs and table are made of waterproof rattan wicker and come in four color options.
Buy It: Devoko Rattan Wicker 3-Piece Set ($100, Amazon)
Give kiddos and their crew a place to sit, eat, and work on crafts with this miniature outdoor table and benches, complete with an umbrella. The 42.25" x 22.75" x 19" solid wood set comes with assembled panels to cut down on the time it takes to put it together.
Buy It: KidKraft 00 Outdoor Table and Bench Set with Cushions and Umbrella, $198 (originally $225), Amazon
This stylish three-piece bistro set might look like something out of a French cafe, but it looks just as good on your patio. Not only is it made with a cast aluminum frame so it’s solid enough to stay put in inclement weather, but it’s covered in an anti-rust coating to stand up to precipitation for seasons to come. The table also features a hole in the center to accommodate an umbrella for shady patio dining.
Buy It: Nuu Garden 3-Piece Aluminum Outdoor Bistro Set, ($180, Amazon)
If you’re looking to maximize your small outdoor space, opt for folding furniture that can be used when you need it and easily stored when not in use. This lightweight bistro set includes two folding chairs as well as a round table that's about 2 feet wide. The steel patio dining set is powder-coated to resist rust and comes in seven colors. Shoppers call it the "perfect size for our quaint balcony space."
Buy It: Grand Patio Premium Steel Patio Folding Bistro Set ($110, Amazon)
Few outdoor furniture pieces are as classic and quintessentially summer as a wooden porch swing. This best-seller from Wayfair is made of solid wood, has a weight capacity of 500 pounds, and comes in three colors to seamlessly blend with any decor aesthetic. Add a few throw pillows to make your porch or patio the most coveted spot outside your house.
Buy It: Andover Mills White Fordyce Porch Swing, $220 (originally $250), Wayfair)
Adirondack chairs are a favorite patio furniture piece for a reason: They’re both reliable and timeless. Whether you circle a few around a fire pit to cook up s'mores or place a few on your porch for early morning birdwatching, the classic style adds a bit of traditional charm to any space. And if you don’t want to put the chair together yourself, you can take advantage of the product's expert assembly service for an additional charge.
Buy It: Best Choice Products Folding Wooden Adirondack Lounger Chair ($73, Amazon)
This Amazon shopper-approved pick offers a modern take on a classic staple: the outdoor rocking chair. Aside from obvious style points, its eucalyptus wood frame and polyester upholstered cushions make for outdoor seating that’s as durable as it is a focal point. “Had it outside for two months now and still looks brand new” one reviewer said. “Easy to put together. I did it myself and it’s surprisingly comfy!”
Buy It: Safavieh Outdoor Collection Vernon Rocking Chair, $158 (originally $163), Amazon