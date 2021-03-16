The Best Patio Furniture to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space This Summer

There are a few important factors to consider when deciding which type of material or type of outdoor furniture set is best for your needs. If you live somewhere where the hot sun is relentless, going with furniture made from wood or wicker might be better than metal or aluminum, which can heat up quickly. And if the outdoor dining set that's caught your eye doesn't already come with them, you'll want to snag some plush weatherproof outdoor cushions for added comfort. Luckily, Wayfair, AllModern, and Amazon all have stylish options for your outdoor patio revamp.