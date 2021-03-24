The 7 Best Electric Patio Heaters for Outdoor Living, According to Customer Reviews

Hanging out in the backyard is all fun and games until the sun sets and it gets chilly. That's where electric patio heaters come in handy. Since electric models simply need to be plugged into an outlet, they're generally easier to use and maintain than gas heaters that require propane tanks.
As a bonus, there are so many types of electric patio heaters on the market, meaning there are plenty of options that'll work for your outdoor space. If you want to save room for patio furniture, opt for this popular wall-mounted heater that Amazon shoppers say gives off "instant warmth." There are also tabletop heat lamps and heaters that hang from the ceiling, as well as outdoor infrared heaters, which are more efficient because they quickly warm up objects and people instead of just the air around you.
To help find the right option for your backyard, we scoured the internet to find the electric patio heaters that customers rave about. Whether you live in an apartment with a balcony or a house with a large backyard patio, these top-rated heaters will help you make the most of your outdoor space.
With nearly 1,000 five-star ratings, this wall-mounted electric patio heater from Dr. Infrared Heater is one of the most popular options on Amazon. You can toggle between three heat settings (ranging from 900 to 1,500 watts) with the included remote control, and you can even set a timer for it to automatically shut off. Keep in mind that the heater is designed for covered patios, so you should avoid exposing it to rain or snow. This electric patio heater can be mounted to ceilings and walls, but there’s also a version that comes with a tripod stand. Shoppers say it gives “instant warmth” that feels like they’re sitting in the sun. “I have had all kinds of electric space heaters and this one is perfect for instant focused-area heat,” one wrote. “I am frankly surprised how well it works and am glad I tried it.”
Buy It: Dr. Infrared Heater Wall-Mounted Patio Heater, $115 (originally $139), Amazon
This tabletop patio heater is compact enough to fit on small patios (it's about 17x30 inches), and it heats up to 12 square feet to keep you and a few guests warm. It also has a dome-shaped design that resembles a lamp (it even gives off some light!), so it won’t look out of place on a table. For safety purposes, the electric patio heater has an anti-skid base and will automatically turn off if it accidentally gets tipped over. Customers love that it helps extend the season in which they can comfortably sit outside. “We use this on our lanai when the evenings get cool and it is perfect,” one shopper wrote. “Throws off a lot of heat and lets us use the outdoor area no matter the temperature.”
Buy It: Star Patio Tabletop Electric Patio Heater, $150 (originally $160), Amazon
There’s no need to panic if a little bit of rain gets on Heat Storm’s electric patio heater. It has an IPX4 weatherproof rating, which means it can withstand rain and dust. Reviewers appreciate that it’s easy to move around their patios as needed, and some people mention using it on their decks and balconies, too. Plus, it has a heavy-duty stand that features an adjustable base and rubber feet to keep it securely on the ground. “I didn't want a bulky propane heater but wanted to be able to use my outside area into the fall,” said a shopper. “[I] tried this heater out the other night and it is perfect for warming up the area around our conversation set.”
Buy It: Heat Storm Tripod Infrared Electric Patio Heater, $166 (originally $180), Wayfair
If you’re looking for something more decorative, opt for EnerG+’s hanging patio heater. In addition to covered patios, the water-resistant heater can also be installed on the roof of your outdoor gazebo or balcony. The lamp has a 5,000-hour lifetime (the equivalent of running nonstop for nearly seven months), and it operates at three different heat settings. It has a 6-foot power cord and hangs from a 24-inch chain. Customers love that it gives off a “warm ambient light” and say it heats better than expected. “This heat lamp has been the perfect addition to our ‘bistro,’” one wrote. “We enjoyed many fall nights and look forward to the warmth during the spring.” Another added: “It creates a nice, warm glow and light for sitting outside when it’s 40-60 degrees.”
Buy It: EnerG+ Hanging Infrared Electric Patio Heater ($245, Wayfair)
This electric patio heater from Briza is one of the most versatile options. In addition to being safe for both outdoor and indoor use, the infrared heater can either be mounted on the wall to save floor space or attached to the included tripod. It has helpful features like tip-over protection and a remote control with a timer function. Overall, the electric patio heater works so well that shoppers are going back and ordering more for other outdoor areas. “This was easy to assemble and throws off good heat,” one person wrote. “We are using it outdoors on our patio and are happier with it than the propane model it replaced.” Another customer even said they were able to prevent “frozen water pipes” by running the heater in their garage during a winter storm.
Buy It: Briza Infrared Patio Heater, $180 (originally $200), Amazon
Unlike many of the options on this list that have a tripod stand, Fire Sense’s electric patio heater has a pedestal base that’s much less bulky. It even comes with wheels that make it easy to move around and a protective cover to throw on when not in use. Customers like the telescoping feature, which allows them to adjust the heater’s height with tension knobs. A few reviewers mentioned having some trouble with assembly; others suggest enlisting a second person and taking your time. “We were pleasantly surprised at how sturdy it is and how much warmth it projects,” one shopper wrote. “We do have an open deck (not a covered area) so our expectation was not to keep us completely warm, but just to take the chill off.”
Buy It: Fire Sense Telescoping Electric Standing Patio Heater $233 (originally $320), Wayfair
Thanks to its oscillating feature, this electric patio heater from Westinghouse can rotate up to 120 degrees to warm up more of your outdoor space. It has two different heating options that are easy to switch between with the remote control, which has a timer function. Plus, you don’t have to worry about bringing it inside every time it rains since it’s weatherproof. “We use this to heat a small outdoor covered deck and it works well,” a customer wrote. “We can enjoy coffee in the morning even with temperatures below 40 degrees. It is so quiet and warms the area quickly. The protective grill does not get hot to the touch, so it is very safe to use even with our dog on the deck with us.”
Buy It: Westinghouse Infrared Electric Standing Patio Heater ($180, Wayfair)