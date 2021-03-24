The 7 Best Electric Patio Heaters for Outdoor Living, According to Customer Reviews

This electric patio heater from Briza is one of the most versatile options. In addition to being safe for both outdoor and indoor use, the infrared heater can either be mounted on the wall to save floor space or attached to the included tripod. It has helpful features like tip-over protection and a remote control with a timer function. Overall, the electric patio heater works so well that shoppers are going back and ordering more for other outdoor areas. “This was easy to assemble and throws off good heat,” one person wrote. “We are using it outdoors on our patio and are happier with it than the propane model it replaced.” Another customer even said they were able to prevent “frozen water pipes” by running the heater in their garage during a winter storm.

