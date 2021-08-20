This Top-Rated Sun Shade Lowers Patio Temperatures and Provides UV Protection for as Little as $23
Even though we're entering the final days of summer, the temperatures aren't yet winding down yet. So if you want to enjoy those last few weeks of the season outside without feeling the exhausting effects of the beating sun, consider a sun shade for your patio. And if you live in a climate where it's hot and sunny year-round, this outdoor canopy is a total necessity.
The Aster Outdoor Sun Shade is a top-selling outdoor canopy on Amazon that provides 95% UV protection but still allows for ample sunlight and airflow. It's made from a durable 100% high-density water- and fade-resistant polyethylene fabric that's strong enough to withstand moderate to heavy wind and rain. It comes with steel rings and polyethylene ropes for easy installation—just make sure to leave about 1.5 to 2 feet of room between the structure and the sail for the ropes.
The sun shade is available in rectangular and triangular shapes to fit your space and comes in 13 sizes and four colors to complement any outdoor layout. The curved edges improve the pull strength and prevent drooping in the center for optimal protection.
Buy It: Aster Outdoor Sun Shade, (from $23, Amazon)
More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers have used this sun shade for its cooling UV protection, and several shoppers say that it's sturdy enough to stand up to rough winds and rain. Note: Many reviewers mentioned that the shade can expand in the heat, so you might need to tighten the ropes from time to time.
One shopper writes: "Since I'll be working from home for the summer, I wanted to create an outside area to be able to sit with my computer—shade necessary. I am very happy with this purchase and it is a great bargain for the price. It was easy to install (15 minutes for someone experienced with tools), durable so far, and I get so many compliments on it. Very happy with the product!"
"For the price, this absolutely cannot be beat," another reviewer says. "The fabric is extremely durable and is able to withstand being tensioned quite tight with steel cable and turnbuckles. The color is very neutral and sun protection is excellent. It has easily lowered our backyard concrete slab's temperature. It's been 100 degrees all week here in Northern California and we have actually been able to still use our backyard. Simply amazing!"
Grab the sun shade shoppers love for their patios starting at $23 on Amazon.