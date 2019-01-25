Patio Designs

If patio plans are on your agenda, you've come to the right place. We've gathered everything you need to know about designing an outdoor space. Whether you're renovating a patio or building a new one, these dreamy patio design ideas, practical decorating tips, and DIY projects will help you create the perfect outdoor hangout. Start with these inspiring ideas to design the ultimate outdoor patio.

Most Recent

Vera Bradley Just Dropped a Line of Patio Decor, and We Want Everything

Vera Bradley Just Dropped a Line of Patio Decor, and We Want Everything
It's already selling out on Amazon.
How to Stencil a Concrete Patio for a Budget-Friendly Outdoor Refresh

How to Stencil a Concrete Patio for a Budget-Friendly Outdoor Refresh
Mimic the look of patterned tile at a fraction of the cost.
Blogger Dabito Mixes Color and Boho Decor for a Patio with Global Appeal

Blogger Dabito Mixes Color and Boho Decor for a Patio with Global Appeal
Travel-inspired finds turn this backyard patio into a destination for relaxation.
The 7 Best Electric Patio Heaters for Outdoor Living, According to Customer Reviews

The 7 Best Electric Patio Heaters for Outdoor Living, According to Customer Reviews
Warm up chilly nights on the porch or patio with these top-rated heaters.
10 Prettiest Outdoor Pillows to Spruce Up Your Patio This Summer

10 Prettiest Outdoor Pillows to Spruce Up Your Patio This Summer
Give your outdoor space a cozy and stylish upgrade.
The Best Patio Furniture to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space This Summer

The Best Patio Furniture to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space This Summer
Shop top-rated outdoor sectionals, lounge chairs, bistro sets, and more.
Advertisement

More Patio Designs

This Under-$1,000 Patio Set That Keeps Selling Out Is Finally Back in Stock

This Wicker Patio Set That Keeps Selling Out Is Finally Back in Stock
Customers can't stop raving about the the easy assembly and high quality.
Patio Heaters Are Sold Out Everywhere-Here Are 10 You Can Still Shop

Patio Heaters Are Sold Out Everywhere-Here Are 10 You Can Still Shop
Because we all need some fresh air, even during the winter months.
You Won't Believe This Indoor-Outdoor Hangout Is Built Under a Home

You Won't Believe This Indoor-Outdoor Hangout Is Built Under a Home
How to Build an Outdoor Bar from Concrete Blocks

How to Build an Outdoor Bar from Concrete Blocks
Hang Outdoor String Lights Anywhere in Your Backyard with Easy-to-Install Poles

How to Install Poles to Hang Outdoor String Lights in Your Backyard
How to Choose a Size for Your Patio

How to Choose a Size for Your Patio

DIY Patio Furniture Ideas to Transform Your Outdoor Space

Like the rooms inside our homes, there are limitless ways to decorate a deck or patio, especially when you introduce homemade outdoor furniture. Putting a personal spin on your outside seating area is as easy as modifying a tree stump, upcycling a slab of concrete, or building with unused pallets. We found 13 easy-to-follow DIY patio furniture tutorials to inspire your backyard transformation.

All Patio Designs

Quick Patio Pick-Me-Ups

Quick Patio Pick-Me-Ups
Brick Patios That'll Give You Major Backyard Envy

Brick Patios That'll Give You Major Backyard Envy
13 Ways to Transform Your Deck + Patio

13 Ways to Transform Your Deck + Patio
Budget Patio Ideas

Budget Patio Ideas
Patio Fireplaces

Patio Fireplaces
Gorgeous Gravel Patio Ideas

Gorgeous Gravel Patio Ideas
Luxury Patio

Luxury Patio
Modern Patio Design Ideas

Modern Patio Design Ideas
Backyard Patio Transformation

Backyard Patio Transformation
12 Design Ideas for Your Patio

12 Design Ideas for Your Patio
Garden Plans for Decks and Patios

Garden Plans for Decks and Patios
Patio Materials and Designs

Patio Materials and Designs
21 Patio Ideas for an Inviting Outdoor Space You'll Never Want to Leave

21 Patio Ideas for an Inviting Outdoor Space You'll Never Want to Leave
Make Your Patio a Perfect Retreat

Make Your Patio a Perfect Retreat
Make Your Patio a Destination

Make Your Patio a Destination
Maximizing a Small Patio

Maximizing a Small Patio
15 Patio Design Tips

15 Patio Design Tips
Patio Makeover Diary: NY Stone Patio with Pergola

Patio Makeover Diary: NY Stone Patio with Pergola
Patio Furniture Ideas

Patio Furniture Ideas
Create Cozy Outdoor Living Spaces with Patio Furniture and Shelters

Create Cozy Outdoor Living Spaces with Patio Furniture and Shelters
Patio Privacy Ideas

Patio Privacy Ideas
Outdoor Furniture and Fabric Ideas

Outdoor Furniture and Fabric Ideas
Patio Tour: Classic Courtyard with Pond and Fountain

Patio Tour: Classic Courtyard with Pond and Fountain
Spectacular Before-and-After Patio Makeovers to Inspire Your Outdoor Space

Spectacular Before-and-After Patio Makeovers to Inspire Your Outdoor Space
Patio Landscaping Ideas

Patio Landscaping Ideas
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com