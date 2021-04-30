The 8 Best Zero-Gravity Chairs That Deliver Weightless Comfort

It's no wonder people feel particularly calm while sitting in a zero-gravity chair. "The body is always trying to stabilize the head over the pelvis by activating different muscles so that one does not fall down," Shah says. "However, when in a zero-gravity chair, all of the muscles are supported from the head all the way down to the lower legs." Because of this support, your muscles won't have to put in extra work to keep you up, causing this sort of zen state that's all about relaxation.